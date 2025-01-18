Brentford vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League latest score and updates as hosts squander early opportunity

Liverpool will be hoping to get back on track and continue their Premier League title charge as they visit Brentford.

Arne Slot’s side required instant impact from substitute Diogo Jota to salvage a point against high-flying Nottingham Forest, allowing Arsenal to close the gap to four points at the top of the table. While they do still have a game in hand on their rivals, a further stumble could leave Liverpool vulnerable with the title race sure to twist and turn for the remainder of the season.

Their Saturday afternoon business is a trip south to London to meet a Brentford team enjoying a typically solid campaign so far. There was late drama for Thomas Frank’s men on Tuesday night as they pinched a draw in stoppage time against Manchester City, but it was another performance to instil belief as they look to climb into the top half as the back half of the season begins.

Follow all of the latest from the Gtech Community Stadium in our live blog below:

Brentford XI: Flekken; Roerslev, Collins, van den Berg, Lewis-Potter; Norgaard, Janelt, Yarmoliuk; Mbeumo, Wissa, Damsgaard.

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, van Dijk, Tsimikas; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Szoboszlai, Gakpo; Diaz.

Brentford FC 0 - 0 Liverpool FC

Brentford 0-0 Liverpool

15:21 , Chris Wilson

20 mins

Another quick counter for Brentford as they sweep it wide to Mbeumo, who cuts inside and fires a tame shot at Alisson.

It’s turning into an intriguing battle between the winger and Tsimikas, who has already been yellow carded. He’s been forced to stand off Mbeumo on a couple of occasions already.

Brentford 0-0 Liverpool

15:19 , Chris Wilson

18 mins

CLOSE! Mac Allister feeds it to Gravenberch, who has space in front of him and takes the shot from just outside the ‘D’, forcing a good save from Flekken down to his right.

Brentford 0-0 Liverpool

15:18 , Chris Wilson

17 mins

Brentford are looking up to try and find Mbeumo every time they win the ball back in their own half. Wissa is the latest to try it, but Alisson is off his line well.

Brentford 0-0 Liverpool

15:16 , Chris Wilson

14 mins

It’s been fairly end-to-end at the Gtech, though it’s the hosts who have had the better chances. Brentford look dangerous at times, especially on the counter.

Liverpool are biding their time though, and they almost have a great chance as Konate clips a lovely ball to Diaz, who tries to angle a header over Flekken but mistimes it.

The Colombian had a little more time than he thought there...

Brentford 0-0 Liverpool

15:12 , Chris Wilson

11 mins

Great work initially from Mbeumo as he beats van Dijk to the loose ball and drives towards the box, but he can’t release the through ball to Damsgaard before the Dutchman gets back and wins the ball.

Moments later, Brentford get on the attack again, but it ends with Mbeumo curling straight at Alisson.

(Getty Images)

Brentford 0-0 Liverpool

15:09 , Chris Wilson

8 mins

Moments later, it’s the first booking of the day as Mbeumo skips away from Tsimikas, who drags the Cameroon forward down and is given a yellow.

Brentford 0-0 Liverpool

15:08 , Chris Wilson

7 mins

Half a chance for Liverpool now as Diaz gets away down the right and clips in an inviting ball, but Gakpo can only direct the header straight at Flekken.

Brentford 0-0 Liverpool

15:07 , Chris Wilson

5 mins

CLOSE!

Better from the hosts as Damsgaard takes a lovely touch in the middle to spin away from the challenge before spreading it wide to Mbeumo. He ships it on to Roerslev in the box, and the Dane fizzes a great ball across the goal, but Damsgaard narrowly misses turning it in!

Brentford 0-0 Liverpool

15:04 , Chris Wilson

3 mins

Half a chance for Liverpool as the ball is swung across the goalmouth, but Salah can’t convert it goalwards as he arrives at the back post.

Brentford 0-0 Liverpool

15:03 , Chris Wilson

2 mins

Some early pressure from Liverpool as Salah gets into the box to try and make something happen, but he’s closed out.

The visitors with all the ball early on.

KICK-OFF! Brentford 0-0 Liverpool

15:01 , Chris Wilson

The away side get us underway in the capital!

Brentford vs Liverpool LIVE

14:56 , Chris Wilson

The teams are emerging from the tunnel at the Gtech, so we’ll be underway soon!

14:53 , Chris Wilson

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

14:50 , Chris Wilson

Brentford have won seven home matches in this season's Premier League, the joint-most along with Liverpool and Arsenal. All but five of their 28 points – the equivalent of 82 per cent – have been earned at home.

However, they are the only Premier League club yet to keep a home clean sheet this season.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have the best away record in the division, with 24 points and seven wins from 10 unbeaten fixtures.

The Reds have only lost twice in 31 games under Arne Slot, but they have dropped points in four of their past seven league fixtures.

The weekend's other fixtures

14:45 , Chris Wilson

This match is one of the three 3pm kick-offs today, while title chasers Arsenal face Villa at 5.30pm.

Tomorrow, Everton host Spurs while Manchester United face Brighton, before City face Ipswich Town at Portman Road.

The remainder of the weekend’s fixtures are below:

3pm - West Ham vs Crystal Palace

3pm - Leicester vs Fulham

5.30pm - Arsenal vs Aston Villa

Sunday, 2pm - Everton vs Spurs

Sunday, 2pm - Manchester United vs Brighton

Sunday, 2pm - Nottingham Forest vs Southampton

Sunday, 4.30pm - Manchester City vs Ipswich

Monday, 8pm - Chelsea vs Wolves

Match facts

14:40 , Chris Wilson

Brentford have lost four successive league meetings since beating Liverpool 3-1 at home two years ago.

Liverpool have scored in all seven of their Premier League games against Brentford, amassing 17 goals in total and keeping four clean sheets.

Head-to-head

14:35 , Chris Wilson

These two sides have met just 17 times in the past, with Liverpool having won nine, Brentford winning four, and the other four ending as draws.

Last season, Liverpool won both matches by three-goal margins, winning 3-0 at home and 4-1 away.

In August, the Reds also ran out 2-0 winners in one of their first matches of the 24/25 season.

Arne Slot happy Liverpool can compete with Premier League's big spenders

14:30 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot is happy he has a team which can compete with bigger-spending Premier League rivals.

The nine-and-a-half year contract Erling Haaland signed with Manchester City on Friday, which is reported to be worth £500,000 a week to the Norway striker, was a reminder of the financial power a select number of top-flight clubs have.

It sits in stark contrast to Liverpool's current situation with three of their top stars Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold out of contract in the summer.

Their combined weekly wage is estimated at £750,000, with Salah the highest earner in the club's history with a weekly pay packet of £350,000.

And while City are pushing through a January mini-rebuild for at least four players which could exceed £150million the likelihood Liverpool will make a significant move remains slim.

Asked whether City's financial power meant his Premier League leaders cannot afford to drop their own high level of performance, Slot said: "Not particularly about the investment but we know how good we have to be every single day to compete in this league.

"It is not only the club you are referring to, Chelsea also spend £1.2billion, (Manchester) United spends an incredible amount.

"Every team spends a lot of money over here, that's why it's such an interesting league to be part of.

"Some season this club spends a bit more, other seasons other clubs spend a bit more. That's what makes this league so intense and so difficult to win.

"But that's also the reason why we want to be here: you want to compete against the best, with the best, and we are very happy with the team we have at the moment and we are still able to compete with all the teams that are spending incredible amounts of money."

Thomas Frank hopeful Brentford can challenge title favourites

14:20 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Brentford boss Thomas Frank concedes "quite comfortable" Liverpool are favourites to win the Premier League title but refuses to rule out an upset at the Gtech Community Stadium this weekend.

The Bees host another difficult opponent in the league leaders on Saturday after salvaging a dramatic draw with Manchester City on Tuesday night.

Slot's men enter the contest four points clear of second-placed Arsenal and with a game in hand, but Frank feels 11th-placed Brentford have it in them to deal the Reds a blow.

"Being favourites is not saying that you are going to win it (the title)," said Frank. "I understand why Arne Slot is playing it down, saying game by game. We all would do the same.

"The only thing they can do is to do what they have done so far, which is beat the team in front of them, and then they hope it's enough at the end of the season, but this is the best league in the world, it's extremely tricky, but they are favourites."

(Getty Images)

Tributes pour in for 'true gentleman' Denis Law after death aged 84

14:10 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Wayne Rooney has paid tribute to Denis Law after the former Scotland and Manchester United striker died aged 84.

Law won two league titles with United and was a member of their European Cup-winning side under Sir Matt Busby in 1968 when they became the first English club to lift the trophy.

A short family statement read: “It is with a heavy heart that we tell you our father Denis Law has sadly passed away. He fought a tough battle but finally he is now at peace.

“We would like to thank everyone who contributed to his wellbeing and care, past and much more recently. We know how much people supported and loved him and that love was always appreciated and made the difference. Thank you.”

Law scored a total of 237 goals in 404 appearances during an 11-year spell at Old Trafford until 1973, which places him third behind Rooney and Sir Bobby Charlton on United’s all-time list.

Tributes pour in for 'true gentleman' Denis Law after death aged 84

Denis Law, legendary Manchester United and Scotland goalscorer, dies aged 84

14:00 , Harry Latham-Coyle

There was sad news last night with the passing of Denis Law. Richard Jolly charts the life of a remarkable footballer and a remarkable man:

Denis Law, legendary Manchester United and Scotland goalscorer, dies aged 84

Team news

13:56 , Chris Wilson

The big news for Liverpool is that Diogo Jota misses out through injury, just a few days after scoring the equaliser against Nottingham Forest.

However, there is only one change to the starting eleven that began that match – Kostas Tsimikas replaces Andy Robertson at left-back.

Team news

13:52 , Chris Wilson

For Brentford, there’s just one change to the side that drew 2-2 with Manchester City in midweek.

Ukrainian midfielder Yehor Yarmolyuk replaces Mathias Jensen in the middle of the park, while Mbeumo, Wissa and Damsgaard lead the line once more.

Line-ups

13:47 , Chris Wilson

Brentford XI: Flekken; Roerslev, Collins, van den Berg, Lewis-Potter; Norgaard, Janelt, Yarmoliuk; Mbeumo, Wissa, Damsgaard.

Subs: Valdimarsson, Henry, Schade, Jensen, Carvalho, Mee, Konah, Maghoma, Ji-soo.

Your Bees to face Liverpool 🐝 pic.twitter.com/Q0kLjdmWOk — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) January 18, 2025

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, van Dijk, Tsimikas; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Szoboszlai, Gakpo; Diaz.

Subs: Kelleher, Endo, Nunez, Chiesa, Jones, Elliott, Robertson, Quansah, Bradley.

Team news is IN for #BRELIV 👊 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 18, 2025

Team news on the way...

13:40 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Just five minutes or so until the line-ups are released at the Gtech. It sounds like Diogo Jota is a major doubt for Liverpool...

Arne Slot issues Diogo Jota update as Liverpool forward suffers new injury blow

Arne Slot suggests impact of substitutes shows why Liverpool don't need to spend

13:25 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Liverpool manager Arne Slot insisted the strength of the options he has in reserve means the club do not need to add to their squad in the January transfer window, after substitute Diogo Jota earned his side a draw at Nottingham Forest on Tuesday.

Jota netted just 22 seconds after coming off the bench - Liverpool's fastest goal by a substitute on record in the Premier League - heading home a corner from fellow replacement Kostas Tsimikas.

The Portuguese forward was one of four Liverpool strikers on the pitch when he cancelled out Chris Wood's opener at the City Ground, with Italy international Federico Chiesa an unused substitute.

"I think you saw today again, that I can still strengthen the team or impact the game with the substitutions I have from the bench," Slot said when asked whether Liverpool will have a busy January transfer window.

"And it was not for the first time this season that these players have helped us. If you looked at today, I could not have asked for more. I said to them at halftime, don't get frustrated.

"I knew we would get chances, with the options we had. We created chance after chance late on and could have won."

(AP)

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia completes PSG switch to end transfer saga

13:15 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Liverpool had been linked with a surprise move for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in this transfer window, but the Georgian is off to PSG with his switch from Napoli confirmed last night.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia completes PSG switch to end transfer saga

Why Arsenal need a 10-game winning run to the Premier League title – and it must start now

13:00 , Lawrence Ostlere

A title race can be full of unpredictable twists and turns but last season was rare, in that the Premier League’s defining moment could be pinpointed exactly, down to the swing of Leon Bailey’s left boot in Aston Villa’s 2-0 win at Arsenal on 14 April.

Earlier that day Liverpool had lost to Crystal Palace at Anfield, and a sense of heady optimism gripped the Emirates before kick-off. Arsenal had not yet lost a Premier League game in 2024 and, with seven games to go, the title was in their hands.

But Villa had beaten Arsenal at Villa Park earlier in the campaign and were the better team again, finally earning their reward when Bailey’s low finish snuck under David Raya in the 84th minute. By the time Ollie Watkins had added a second and the full-time whistle blew, the stadium was almost empty. Everyone silently understood the cost: Manchester City had beaten Luton 5-0 the day before and their momentum felt unstoppable. Arsenal won their last six games, but so did City, who claimed the title by two points.

Why Arsenal need a 10-game winning to run beat Liverpool to the title

Liverpool’s surprise complication hands Arsenal hope to deliver overdue Premier League drama

12:45 , Miguel Delaney

Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis was keenly watching Arsenal’s win over Tottenham Hotspur in the north London derby on Wednesday night, which would normally have raised transfer intrigue. There’s a more elementary explanation now, though, that has enlivened the season so far. Marinakis was watching what is currently a title rival. Forest can still call themselves that after a 1-1 draw with Liverpool that served to bring everything that bit closer. The midweek results had the feel of setting things up for the rest of the season.

Liverpool’s surprise complication hands Arsenal hope in unusual title race

Jurgen Klopp insists he has no regrets over Liverpool exit: ‘I’m more than happy not to be there’

12:30 , Richard Jolly

Jurgen Klopp has said he hopes Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk stay at Anfield as he declared he has no regrets about leaving Liverpool while his former club flourish under Arne Slot.

Salah, Alexander-Arnold and Van Dijk are all out of contract this summer and could leave on free transfers but Klopp, at his unveiling at Red Bull’s head of global soccer, said there was no chance they would join his stable of clubs, including RB Leipzig and RB Salzburg.

Jurgen Klopp insists he has no regrets over Liverpool exit: ‘I’m more than happy’

Brentford vs Liverpool LIVE

09:44 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A very good afternoon one and all and welcome along to The Independent’s LIVE coverage of Brentford’s Premier League clash with Liverpool. Can Arne Slot’s side return to winning ways after the draw with Nottingham Forest? Or will Brentford produce another strong performance having secured a dramatic point against Manchester City in their midweek meeting?

Kick off is at 3pm GMT.