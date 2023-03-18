Brentford vs Leicester City LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Brentford face Leicester City in the Premier League today.

Brentford are chasing a European spot and sit seventh in the table after winning two of their last three. Leicester have suffered four straight defeats and dropped to 16th, only out of the relegation zone on goal difference.

Brendan Rodgers has blamed mistakes and lacking concentration for the Foxes’ fall and without a response here they could end the day in the bottom three.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

Leicester look to break quickly following another Brentford corner, and Barnes links up well with Daka down the left side. In the end, Barnes' throughball into the box is too heavy for the forward, and Raya collects.

The look of the Foxes early in #BRELEI 🔷 pic.twitter.com/ohXOHrp0Ed — Leicester City (@LCFC) March 18, 2023

Souttar catches Wissa during an aerial challenge, and Brentford have an early free-kick in a good position. Mbeumo floats it towards Norgaard at the near post, and Ndidi ends up slicing his clearance out for a corner.

Jensen gets the game underway for Brentford!

The teams are out on the pitch now, with kick-off just moments away!

Brentford have lost just one of their 13 Premier League home matches this season (W7 D5), and are unbeaten in nine since losing 3-0 to Arsenal in September (W5 D4). Coming into this weekend's games, only Manchester United (12) are on a longer current run without defeat at home.

Rodgers makes four changes from their defeat to Chelsea last time out, and the big news is that Ward drops to the bench, with Iversen making his first Premier League start in his place between the sticks. Ndidi, Tete and Barnes also come in, as they also switch to a back four. Mendy and Iheanacho are named as substitutes, while Wout Faes is serving a one-match suspension.

⚠ Due to transport issues in the local area, we will keep turnstiles open after kick-off to allow supporters into the ground #BRELEI | #BrentfordFC — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) March 18, 2023

Thomas Frank makes just two changes to the side that beat Southampton on Wednesday, as he brings Dasmgaard and Wissa are both brought in. Schade starts on the bench, while Vitaly Janelt misses out after picking up a knee injury in that game.

LEICESTER CITY SUBS: Kelechi Iheanacho, Boubakary Soumare, Lewis Brunt, Nampalys Mendy, Luke Thomas, Danny Ward, Jamie Vardy, Wanya Marcal-Madivadua, Dennis Praet.

LEICESTER CITY STARTING XI (4-2-3-1): Daniel Iversen; Ricardo Pereira, Daniel Amartey, Harry Souttar, Timothy Castagne; Wilfred Ndidi, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall; Mateus Tete, James Maddison, Harvey Barnes; Patson Daka.

BRENTFORD SUBS: Kevin Schade, Shandon Baptiste, Frank Onyeka, Josh Dasilva, Pontus Jansson, Thomas Strakosha, Finley Stevens, Saman Ghoddos, Zanka.

BRENTFORD STARTING XI (4-3-3): David Raya; Aaron Hickey, Ethan Pinnock, Ben Mee, Rico Henry; Matthias Jensen, Christian Norgaard, Martin Damsgaard; Bryan Mneumo, Ivan Toney, Yoanne Wissa.

Focused on the job in hand 🧠#BRELEI pic.twitter.com/9o08wVFL4o — Leicester City (@LCFC) March 18, 2023

The pressure on Brendan Rodgers is growing as his Leicester side try to get themselves out of the relegation battle. They currently sit in 16th, but are only outside of the drop zone on goal difference, and could drop in should results go against them today. They've lost their last five matches in all competitions, with their last win coming against Tottenham over a month ago. At the other end of the table, Brentford are looking to take advantage of the fact that the teams above them aren't playing, and a win can move them sixth. Their 12-match unbeaten run came to an end last weekend against Everton, but they bounced back with a 2-0 win over Southampton in midweek.

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Premier League meeting between Brentford and Leicester City at the Brentford Community Stadium!

Appearance 1️⃣5️⃣0️⃣ for our number 1️⃣ today



Congratulations, David 🙌 pic.twitter.com/f29BDvsX5X — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) March 18, 2023

In position at Gtech Community Stadium 📍



Follow Matchday Live ahead of kick-off in #BRELEI 👇 — Leicester City (@LCFC) March 18, 2023

The Foxes to start at Brentford 📝 🦊#BRELEI pic.twitter.com/0To2ZkD4Th — Leicester City (@LCFC) March 18, 2023

1️⃣5️⃣ minutes until teams drop ...



Who makes your starting XI? 🤔#BRELEI pic.twitter.com/F8qkay9wqM — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) March 18, 2023

