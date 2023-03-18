Brentford vs Leicester City LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

(REUTERS)

Follow live coverage as Brentford face Leicester City in the Premier League today.

Brentford are chasing a European spot and sit seventh in the table after winning two of their last three. Leicester have suffered four straight defeats and dropped to 16th, only out of the relegation zone on goal difference.

Brendan Rodgers has blamed mistakes and lacking concentration for the Foxes’ fall and without a response here they could end the day in the bottom three.

Brentford vs Leicester City LIVE: Premier League updates

Goal - Jensen puts the hosts ahead after half an hour (1-0)

Goal - Barnes equalises after the restart (1-1)

Brentford FC 1 - 1 Leicester City FC

Dewsbury-Hall weaves his way through the middle before picking out Pereira. His cross is headed away by Mee, and Souttar finds himself high upfield as he dribbles his way into the box, but he can't pick out a shot.

Important blocks at either end!



Norgaard gets himself in the way of Castagne's close-range effort before another Henry effort from the edge of the box hits a defender in blue



Just over 5 minutes to play!



🐝 1-1 🦊 #BRELEI | #BrentfordFC — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) March 18, 2023

Pinnock decides against a long throw-in but does curl a cross in when it comes back to him. Souttar clears again, and Maddison hooks it upfield. Vardy hopefully gives chase, but he's beaten to it by Henry.

Yellow Card Boubakary Soumaré

Leicester only half clear their lines and Toney does well to win it back and pick out Mbuemo. He has three waiting at the near post but lifts it over all of them, and it bounces harmlessly out of play.

There are some half-hearted shouts for a penalty from the Leicester players for a handball against Norgaard. It hit him in the chest though, and the referee gives a quick shake of his head.

Schade gives away a cheap foul on Maddison, who steps up to take the free-kick on the left. It's a wonderful delivery into the box, but he can't pick out a team-mate as Norgaard puts it out for a corner.

🔁 The end of Jensen's afternoon due to a knock



Shandon on to replace him



🐝 1-1 🦊 #BRELEI | #BrentfordFC | @ifxpayments — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) March 18, 2023

And Leicester are also making a change as Soumare replaces Ndidi.

Jensen does make his way straight off the pitch with the medical team as Baptiste replaces him.

The latest Foxes switch 🔁



➡️ Soumaré

⬅️ Ndidi#BRELEI pic.twitter.com/WfkAaNDIHI — Leicester City (@LCFC) March 18, 2023

Brentford may have a problem here as Jensen has gone down in need of treatment. It looks like a muscle injury, and the physio gestures to the bench that's they're going to need to make a change.

Another Brentford counter-attack catches Leicester out as Amartey fails to cut out Norgaard's throughball. Schade latches onto it, but instead of running at goal, he drags it wide where he's dispossessed by Souttar.

Both teams full of attacking intent now in #BRELEI ↔️



Live & free commentary 👉 https://t.co/qn8N6IR4tM pic.twitter.com/WbyqeLR2cF — Leicester City (@LCFC) March 18, 2023

Dewsbury-Hall gets the better of Hickey and he looks to pull it back to Barnes on the left of the box. He wasn't expecting the pass, and it's cut out by Dasilva.

Once again, Norgaard switches it out to Mbeumo, who exploits the space down Leicester's left side. He slides it through for Toney, who manages to win a corner off Souttar, but it comes to nothing.

Into the final 25 minutes we go ⚔



Not too many chances for either side since the equaliser - Pinnock fine block to deny Tete the only real action



🐝 1-1 🦊 #BRELEI | #BrentfordFC — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) March 18, 2023

First substitutions for City 🔁



➡️ Praet & Vardy

⬅️ Tetê & Daka#BRELEI pic.twitter.com/RfbhdRjSCJ — Leicester City (@LCFC) March 18, 2023

Leicester's high press is causing Brentford some real problems at the moment, but the hosts manage to scramble it out to their left, where Henry has space. He sweeps it out to Toney on the far side, but his cross is blocked by Souttar.

Substitution Patson Daka Jamie Richard Vardy

BLOCK! Castagne races down the left before going for the big switch out to Tete on the opposite flank. He cuts inside before ghosting past three defenders on the edge of the box, but his drilled shot is blocked by Pinnock.

🔁 A double change on the hour



Damsgaard and Wissa withdrawn



🐝 1-1 🦊 #BRELEI | #BrentfordFC | @ifxpayments — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) March 18, 2023

It's well cut out by Dewsbury-Hall again, but Pinnock cuts out the pass to Daka. Maddison latches onto the loose ball and has options on either side ahead of him. He goes right, but plays it well behind Pereira and out of play.

Substitution Yoane Wissa Kevin Schade

Substitution Mikkel Krogh Damsgaard Pelenda Joshua Tunga Dasilva

Ndidi cuts out Damsgaard's cross and plays a hopeful long ball upfield. Pinnock wants to let it run to Raya until he realises that Barnes is chasing him down, and he hurriedly clears his lines.

Big smiles after a big moment 📸#BRELEI pic.twitter.com/HMABJGiDeO — Leicester City (@LCFC) March 18, 2023

Mbeumo has drifted infield and he does well to keep the attack alive by knocking it onto Norgaard. He tries to slide in Jensen, but Ndidi sticks out a leg to cut it out.

Brentford are looking to quickly restore their lead here and Mbeumo has acres of space down the right. He checks back to whip it into the box, but it's met by Castagne.

Dewsbury-Hall's industry the bedrock and he passes to Maddison. His glorious through ball is matched by the dinked finish from Barnes - and it's 1-1! ⚽#BRELEI https://t.co/piRh0MIHag — Leicester City (@LCFC) March 18, 2023

Assist James Daniel Maddison

Brentford have picked up where they left off in the first half as Rico lifts it over the top for Mbeumo. Amartey does well to track back quickly and manages to get in front of the forward to block his shot.

Mbeumo swings a free-kick in from the left, and Wissa volleys it back across goal when it falls to him on the far side. Norgaard nods it down into the middle, but can only pick out Souttar.

Leicester get us back underway for the second half!

Back at it 🔵#BRELEI — Leicester City (@LCFC) March 18, 2023

Thomas Frank will be pleased with the first-half performance and will be looking for more of the same from his side as they look to see out this win. As things stand, Leicester have dropped to just one place above the relegation zone and they need a big improvement if they want to turn this game on its head.

Jensen's strike gives Brentford a 1-0 advantage over Leicester at half-time. The hosts were on top for the majority of the game and created some good chances. They took the lead after Leicester failed to clear a set-piece, and Jensen's deflected shot rolled past the wrong-footed Iversen. Wissa saw a shot saved, while at the other end, Barnes and Daka both came close, but they didn't test Raya.

HALF-TIME: BRENTFORD 1-0 LEICESTER CITY.

Mbeumo brings Maddison down when he nicks the ball off him, and the Leicester captain isn't happy when he doesn't get a free-kick. He's complaining to the referee, but he won't change his mind.

It's neatly worked by Barnes as he plays a one-two with Dewsbury-Hall to get to the edge of the box. Before he can get it out of his feet, he's crowded out, and Brentford clear their lines.

Leicester have a rare chance to attack here as Pereiar sweeps it out to Tete on the right. He just sets off too early though, and the flag brings it to an end.

⚽⚽❌⚽⚽



Mathias Jensen in red hot form at home pic.twitter.com/zXdlzxYWtl — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) March 18, 2023

Yellow Card Christian Thers Nørgaard

The visitors are being penned back in their own half as Brentford's dominance in possession continues. Leicester just can't get a touch of the ball at the moment.

Leicester just can't cope with the threat coming down Brentford's left as Henry pulls it back to Damsgaard on the edge of the box. His first-time shot is blocked, but the hosts' pressure continues and they win a corner.

Leicester aren't happy that the goal stands as they're claiming Toney was offside when Mbuemo played it back across the box. A VAR check proves he wasn't and the visitors get the game back underway.

An inventive corner is worked back out to Mbuemo



His cross is half cleared by Dewsbury-Hall, straight to Jensen who fires home via a Pereira deflection



🐝 1-0 🦊 #BRELEI | #BrentfordFC | @London_Pride https://t.co/qJZHL4QBI7 — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) March 18, 2023

Goal Mathias Jensen

Goal. Mathias Jensen opens the scoring.#BRELEI — Leicester City (@LCFC) March 18, 2023

Maddison's first touch is poor, and Mee steps in to nick it off him before advancing through midfield. He threads it through to Toney, who tries his luck from a tight angle, but Amartey blocks it.

Chances continue at both ends!



Hickey makes a good block as Barnes lets fly - Daka hooks over when the ball is worked back in



Henry then finds Mbeumo with a fine crossfield ball, Bryan cuts inside and curls over from 16 yards



🐝 0-0 🦊 #BRELEI | #BrentfordFC — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) March 18, 2023

Dewsbury-Hall's poor clearance is pounced on by Mbeumo, and he drifts past Castagne before pulling it back from the byline. Toney is waiting in the middle, but Ndidi rushes back to take it off his toe.

CHANCE! It's a great cross from Henry, as he plays it out to Mbeumo on the right of the box. He drags it around Castagne before trying to curl it into the far top corner, but he can't find the target.

GOOD CHANCE! Pereira fires an early cross into the box, and Pinnock can only send it up into the air as he stretches to clear it. It bounces invitingly for Daka, but he fires his volley over the crossbar from close range.

Mee tries to catch Leicester out with another long ball over the top, this time for Mbeumo to chase down the left. There's too much on it, but he wasn't going to get past Amartey anyway.

Leading the line 🇿🇲 pic.twitter.com/xcRAotmUPf — Leicester City (@LCFC) March 18, 2023

After stopping Daka from breaking on the counter, Jensen decides to go for a big switch out to Damsgaard on the far side. He doesn't get enough on it though, and Souttar cuts it out.

Yellow Card James Daniel Maddison

A couple of moments of alarm 😥



Barnes whips a shot across goal and narrowly wide of Raya's far post before Daka flicks Pereira's near-post cross into the side netting



Iversen makes a routine claim from Wissa's curling effort at the other end



🐝 0-0 🦊 #BRELEI | #BrentfordFC — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) March 18, 2023

Leicester are starting to find their rhythm here, and they're keeping Brentford penned back in their own half. The hosts are staying compact and making it difficult for the Foxes to pass their way through.

JUST WIDE! Tete can't find a way past Norgaard with his clever footwork, so he pulls it back to Pereira, who whips a dangerous cross into the six-yard box. Daka gets in front of Pinnock to thump a header on goal, but he sends it wide.

Barnes has whistled a shot wide, and Daka's just headed narrowly off target.



Both sides looking to get on the front foot 👣#BRELEI pic.twitter.com/JsGHwheAES — Leicester City (@LCFC) March 18, 2023

CLOSE! It's better from Leicester as Barnes bundles a pass into Dewsbury-Hall before continuing his run down the left and getting the return. He cuts inside before whipping a shot towards the far post, and it flies narrowly wide.

SAVE! Jensen leads the charge down Brentford's left this time and he slides it into Wissa on the edge of the box. He holds off Ndidi as he spins and curls a shot on goal, but it's a comfortable one for Iversen.

Brentford are keeping the pressure on here and Jensen's cross is only cleared as far as Damsgaard. He cushions it into the middle, but Toney flicks his header straight against Amartey.

A bright Brentford opening! 👊



Henry's had two shots blocked already with Mbeumo nodding wide at the back post as well



Toney too has seen an effort stopped by a defender's body



🐝 0-0 🦊 #BRELEI | #BrentfordFC — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) March 18, 2023

Leicester are unbeaten in their last seven league games against Brentford (W5 D2) since a 3-2 loss in the second tier in March 1953. They've won all three of their away matches against the Bees in that run.

Brentford break quickly on the counter again, and Henry chases down Mee's long ball over the top. He squares it across the box with his first touch, looking for Mbeumo on the far side, but Castagne slides in with a vital block.

Jensen's long throw-in is cleared straight back to him, so he clips a cross into the far post. Mbuemo rises above his marker, but it's just too high for him, and it skims his head on its way out.

Leicester look to break quickly following another Brentford corner, and Barnes links up well with Daka down the left side. In the end, Barnes' throughball into the box is too heavy for the forward, and Raya collects.

The look of the Foxes early in #BRELEI 🔷 pic.twitter.com/ohXOHrp0Ed — Leicester City (@LCFC) March 18, 2023

Souttar catches Wissa during an aerial challenge, and Brentford have an early free-kick in a good position. Mbeumo floats it towards Norgaard at the near post, and Ndidi ends up slicing his clearance out for a corner.

Jensen gets the game underway for Brentford!

The teams are out on the pitch now, with kick-off just moments away!

Brentford have lost just one of their 13 Premier League home matches this season (W7 D5), and are unbeaten in nine since losing 3-0 to Arsenal in September (W5 D4). Coming into this weekend's games, only Manchester United (12) are on a longer current run without defeat at home.

Rodgers makes four changes from their defeat to Chelsea last time out, and the big news is that Ward drops to the bench, with Iversen making his first Premier League start in his place between the sticks. Ndidi, Tete and Barnes also come in, as they also switch to a back four. Mendy and Iheanacho are named as substitutes, while Wout Faes is serving a one-match suspension.

⚠ Due to transport issues in the local area, we will keep turnstiles open after kick-off to allow supporters into the ground #BRELEI | #BrentfordFC — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) March 18, 2023

Thomas Frank makes just two changes to the side that beat Southampton on Wednesday, as he brings Dasmgaard and Wissa are both brought in. Schade starts on the bench, while Vitaly Janelt misses out after picking up a knee injury in that game.

LEICESTER CITY SUBS: Kelechi Iheanacho, Boubakary Soumare, Lewis Brunt, Nampalys Mendy, Luke Thomas, Danny Ward, Jamie Vardy, Wanya Marcal-Madivadua, Dennis Praet.

LEICESTER CITY STARTING XI (4-2-3-1): Daniel Iversen; Ricardo Pereira, Daniel Amartey, Harry Souttar, Timothy Castagne; Wilfred Ndidi, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall; Mateus Tete, James Maddison, Harvey Barnes; Patson Daka.

BRENTFORD SUBS: Kevin Schade, Shandon Baptiste, Frank Onyeka, Josh Dasilva, Pontus Jansson, Thomas Strakosha, Finley Stevens, Saman Ghoddos, Zanka.

BRENTFORD STARTING XI (4-3-3): David Raya; Aaron Hickey, Ethan Pinnock, Ben Mee, Rico Henry; Matthias Jensen, Christian Norgaard, Martin Damsgaard; Bryan Mneumo, Ivan Toney, Yoanne Wissa.

Focused on the job in hand 🧠#BRELEI pic.twitter.com/9o08wVFL4o — Leicester City (@LCFC) March 18, 2023

The pressure on Brendan Rodgers is growing as his Leicester side try to get themselves out of the relegation battle. They currently sit in 16th, but are only outside of the drop zone on goal difference, and could drop in should results go against them today. They've lost their last five matches in all competitions, with their last win coming against Tottenham over a month ago. At the other end of the table, Brentford are looking to take advantage of the fact that the teams above them aren't playing, and a win can move them sixth. Their 12-match unbeaten run came to an end last weekend against Everton, but they bounced back with a 2-0 win over Southampton in midweek.

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Premier League meeting between Brentford and Leicester City at the Brentford Community Stadium!

Appearance 1️⃣5️⃣0️⃣ for our number 1️⃣ today



Congratulations, David 🙌 pic.twitter.com/f29BDvsX5X — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) March 18, 2023

In position at Gtech Community Stadium 📍



Follow Matchday Live ahead of kick-off in #BRELEI 👇 — Leicester City (@LCFC) March 18, 2023

