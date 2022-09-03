Brentford vs Leeds United LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Ivan Toney scores from the penalty spot (Reuters)

Follow live coverage as Brentford face Leeds United in the Premier League today.

Pontus Jansson returned for Brentford against former club Leeds. The Bees captain had missed the last two matches with a foot injury. Joe Gelhardt and Cody Drameh came in for Leeds, with Liam Cooper on the bench after a calf injury.

Brentford: Raya, Hickey, Jansson, Mee, Henry, Baptiste, Janelt, Jensen, Mbeumo, Toney, Lewis-Potter. Subs: Dasilva, Wissa,Jorgensen, Ghoddos, Onyeka, Ajer, Strakosha, Damsgaard, Roerslev.

Leeds: Meslier, Drameh, Koch, Llorente, Struijk, Adams, Roca, Sinisterra, Aaronson, Harrison, Gelhardt. Subs: Ayling, Forshaw, Cooper, Bamford, Summerville, Klaesson, Hjelde, Greenwood, Klich.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below

GOAL! Ivan Toney scores from the spot, Brentford 1-0 Leeds

GOAL! Ivan Toney converts beautiful free-kick, Brentford 2-0 Leeds

GOAL! Sinisterra pulls one back before the break, Brentford 2-1 Leeds

GOAL! Ivan Toney seals hat-trick with chip over goalkeeper, Brentford 3-1 Leeds

Brentford FC 3 - 1 Leeds United FC

The composure on that 🤯@ivantoney24 picks up Meslier's clearance 40 yards out, he dribbles past two, including the keeper, and then, with two players between him and the goal, dinks it over both and in from 25 yards



🐝 3-1 ⚪#BrentfordFC | #BRELEE https://t.co/iL0jsQuomm — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) September 3, 2022

Substitution Shandon Baptiste Ogochukwu Frank Onyeka

Substitution Keane William Lewis-Potter Pelenda Joshua Tunga Dasilva

Substitution Luis Fernando Sinisterra Lucumí Crysencio Jilbert Sylverio Cirro Summerville

Substitution Joseph Paul Gelhardt Mateusz Andrzej Klich

58' Goal Brentford. Ivan Toney with the home side's third. 3-1 — Leeds United (@LUFC) September 3, 2022

Goal Ivan Toney

Big chances at both ends!



First Bamford gets round the back and shoots off target from close range



Lewis-Potter is then through on Meslier but the keeper spreads himself and deflects it behind



🐝 2-1 ⚪#BrentfordFC | #BRELEE — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) September 3, 2022

SAVE! Lewis-Potter should put Brentford 3-1 ahead, but he sees his effort saved. Toney flicks a long ball on to Mbeumo, who works an offload into the path of Lewis-Potter in space. He takes a touch in the box, but dwells too long on his strike. It allows Meslier to come out and narrow the angle, deflecting his effort wide of the right post.

OVER! Sinisterra and Adams combine to tee up Roca for a strike, but he smashes his left-footed effort narrowly over the bar.

OFFSIDE! Gelhardt works the ball over the top for Bamford with a precise chip, but the forward sees his effort deflected over the top by Henry. The offside flag goes up late anyway so it would not have counted, although it was nice link-up play nonetheless.

48' Coming on at half-time, Bamford starts to stretch the defence as he breaks down the right, before trying his luck on the edge of the box. 2-1 — Leeds United (@LUFC) September 3, 2022

CHANCE! Bamford collects down the inside-right channel and has space to shoot on his left foot. However, he can only bend his effort well wide of the left post.

Brentford break with pace down the right flank with Mbeumo. He works the ball to Lewis-Potter, who in turn tries to find Toney in the middle, but his delivery evades the forward.

We're back under way in this Premier League clash.

Substitution Jack David Harrison Patrick James Bamford

Brentford vs Leeds United

Thomas Frank will be concerned that his team allowed Leeds to get back into the game before the break. Their defending has been suspect at times this term, and it has let them down once more in a game when they were in control. The Bees need a strong effort in the second half to see out the three points.

Brentford hold a 2-1 lead over Leeds United at the break in their Premier League clash. The home side took the lead through Ivan Toney's effort from the penalty spot after he was brought down by Luis Sinisterra. Toney scored his second with a super effort from a free-kick to seemingly put the Bees in command. However, Sinisterra got one back before the break with a fine run and finish to give Leeds a chance in the second half.

𝗛𝗮𝗹𝗳 𝗧𝗶𝗺𝗲: One goal separates #LUFC and Brentford at the break. 2-1 — Leeds United (@LUFC) September 3, 2022

HALF-TIME: BRENTFORD 2-1 LEEDS UNITED

GOAL! Sinisterra pulls one back! 2-1 pic.twitter.com/fSFalXleCZ — Leeds United (@LUFC) September 3, 2022

Goal Luis Fernando Sinisterra Lucumí

There will be three minutes of added time.

CLOSE! Harrison bends a cross into the middle that Mee stretches to clear behind and the ball whistles just past the left post. Close for the visitors.

THAT IS ABSOLUTELY STUNNING 🤯@ivantoney24 steps up 25 yards out and absolutely rifles a free-kick into the top corner



🐝 2-0 ⚪#BrentfordFC | #BRELEE https://t.co/2wkNHXnFzE — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) September 3, 2022

43' Goal Brentford. Toney bends in a free-kick. 2-0 — Leeds United (@LUFC) September 3, 2022

Goal Ivan Toney

41' Some great play between Roca, Harrison and Gelhardt, with the #LUFC striker's attempt going slightly wide. 1-0 — Leeds United (@LUFC) September 3, 2022

Baptiste stretches on the edge of the Leeds box and draws the foul from Koch as the defender tries to steal possession. Brentford have a free-kick in a very dangerous position.

INCHES WIDE! Gelhardt almost responds for Leeds. The forward latches on to a throughball from Aaronson and he forces his way past Janelt and steers a strike towards goal on his left foot. Raya can only watch as the ball trickles just of the right post.

Leeds have played decent football in the first half, but have lacked a cutting edge in the final third. They're missing Rodrigo's presence as their spearhead.

SAVE! Adams works an offload to his left for Roca to drive at goal. He connects well with his attempt, only to see it held comfortably by Raya.

OFFSIDE! Mbeumo slides a pass through to Toney in the box, and he shoots first time on his right foot. Meslier is alert and makes a fine stop with his feet, although Toney is offside anyway.

Brentford have to defend in numbers as Harrison and Roca both produce dangerous crosses into the box that are cleared.

Toney has now scored 50 goals for Brentford in all competitions.

24' Goal Brentford. Toney scores from the spot after a controversial VAR decision. 1-0 — Leeds United (@LUFC) September 3, 2022

After he is fouled by Sinisterra in the box, Ivan picks himself up and does what he does from 12 yards



🐝 1-0 ⚪#BrentfordFC | #BRELEE https://t.co/fMpEKbISX0 — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) September 3, 2022

Penalty Goal Ivan Toney

Yellow Card Luis Fernando Sinisterra Lucumí

VAR! PENALTY TO BRENTFORD! At last the referee points to the spot after a four-minute check. Sinisterrra is penalised for a foul on Toney.

There is a lengthy VAR check for a penalty for the home side. It is debatable whether Struijk handled the ball or whether Sinisterra fouled Toney.

PENALTY SHOUT! Jensen sends a long throw into the box that deflects into the path of Toney. Sinisterra pulls back the forward, while the ball also may have hit Struijk on the arm before rolling away from Toney into the hands of Meslier.

VAR checking for a Brentford penalty



🐝 0-0 ⚪#BrentfordFC | #BRELEE — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) September 3, 2022

CHANCE! Brentford break on the counter down the right flank through Mbeumo. He works an offload from right to left to Keane-Potter, but he takes too long to fire at goal, allowing Koch to block his effort away from danger.

22' A few swinging crosses into the box, a couple of speculative shots, but no real chances for either side so far. 0-0 — Leeds United (@LUFC) September 3, 2022

👏 It's been a bright start from plenty in red and white, Baptiste and Lewis-Potter in particular



Leeds haven't threatened too much so far but @Ben6Mee has made one excellent challenge on Aaronson as he looked to break into the box



🐝 0-0 ⚪#BrentfordFC | #BRELEE — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) September 3, 2022

Harrison finds space down the left flank to squeeze a cross to the back post, but it does not fall for Gelhardt or another black shirt attacking the delivery.

Llorente and Toney grapple for possession, and the Spaniard is adjudged to have fouled the Brentford forward. Both teams have not been afraid to be physical so far.

Aaronson probes in the final third and looks to shoot from the edge of the box, only to be halted by an inch-perfect challenge from Mee. He had to make that tackle to halt the American.

Gelhardt turns in the final third and he connects on his left foot, which strikes off Jansson and travels behind for a Leeds corner.

Aaronson makes a break out from the back for the visitors to ease the pressure. He wins a free-kick just inside the Brentford half for a foul by Jensen.

Jensen drills a low cross into the box that hits a crowd of players at the near post and fortunately for Leeds bounces wide of the target.

Drameh catches Henry on the ankle and gives a free-kick to Brentford, which gives the home side another chance to pack the Leeds box.

11' @LewisPotter_K that is naughty 🤯



Keane plucks a long ball out of the air with a ridiculous first touch, he turns his man in the area and shoots but a deflection takes the sting out of it and Meslier saves



🐝 0-0 ⚪#BrentfordFC | #BRELEE — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) September 3, 2022

Jensen fizzes a cross into the box from the left flank, but Meslier watches it and beats it away from danger.

Lewis-Potter battles with Llorente and wins a free-kick for the home side on the byline, much to the frustration of the Leeds defender.

SAVE! Raya launches a clearance downfield that Lewis-Potter collects in stride. He twists and turns in the inside-left channel before firing at goal, but his effort is deflected into the hands of Meslier.

Drameh drills a cross into the box on the half-volley that flashes across the face of goal and travels away from danger for the Bees.

So close from Mathias 😤



He intercepts Koch's pass on the edge of the Leeds box and goes straight for goal with Meslier out of position - it flies a yard or so wide of the far post



🐝 0-0 ⚪#BrentfordFC | #BRELEE — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) September 3, 2022

Struijk sends a neat throughball into the inside-left channel for Roca, but Janelt tracks him all the way to block his cutback and win a goal-kick for the home side.

CHANCE! Koch sees his pass out from the back closed down by Jensen, who latches on to the loose ball and curls his strike towards goal. However, it drifts inches wide of the right post.

The Bees keep the pressure on but Toney fouls Llorente in the middle as he contess another cross into the Leeds box.

Brentford build down the left flank and Henry lifts a cross to the back post, forcing Struijk to rise and head clear for the visitors.

We're under way in this Premier League clash.

👏 We're underway at the Gtech! — Leeds United (@LUFC) September 3, 2022

🔥 Warmed up and ready to go! pic.twitter.com/dMllesR4gI — Leeds United (@LUFC) September 3, 2022

Brentford are winless in their last four league games against Leeds (D2 L2), including a 2-1 defeat in this exact fixture on the final day last season.

Leeds have made two changes to their side that drew against Everton. Rodrigo is sidelined due to injury and is replaced by Gelhardt in the final third, with Bamford still not 100% fit. Drameh also comes into the team at right-back to replace the injured Rasmus Kristensen.

Brentford have made one change to their side that drew with Palace last time out. Jansson is fit to return to the starting line-up as Zanka drops to the bench. Lewis-Potter remains in the side ahead of Wissa, despite the latter's equaliser during the week.

LEEDS UNITED SUBS: Luke Ayling, Adam Forshaw, Liam Cooper, Patrick Bamford, Crysencio Summerville, Kristoffer Klaesson, Leo Fuhr Hjelde, Sam Greenwood, Mateusz Klich.

LEEDS UNITED (4-2-3-1): Illan Meslier; Cody Drameh, Robin Koch, Diego Llorente, Pascal Struijk; Tyler Adams, Marc Roca; Luis Sinisterra, Brendon Aaronson, Jack Harrison; Joe Gelhardt.

BRENTFORD SUBS: Josh Dasilva, Yoane Wissa, Zanka, Saman Ghoddos, Frank Onyeka, Kristoffer Ajer, Thomas Strakosha, Mikkel Damsgaard, Mads Rasmussen.

🎙 Luis: "We've had a great start" pic.twitter.com/zVcHOgd2Ux — Leeds United (@LUFC) September 3, 2022

BRENTFORD (4-3-3): David Raya; Adam Hickey, Pontus Jansson, Ben Mee, Rico Henry; Shandon Baptiste, Vitaly Janelt, Mathias Jensen; Bryan Mbeumo, Ivan Toney, Keane Lewis-Potter.

Leeds had to battle back against Everton during the week as Luis Sinisterra opened his account to earn the Whites a point. Jesse Marsch's men have only lost one of their opening five matches and enter the game in seventh place in the table. Confidence is high at Elland Road, although injuries to Patrick Bamford and Rodrigo Moreno have left them short of options in the final third today.

Brentford have been in solid form in the Premier League this term, winning one, drawing three and losing one of their opening five matches. The Bees have needed late goals in their last two matches to avoid defeat as Vitaly Janelt struck late to earn a share of the spoils against Everton, while Yoane Wissa was on the spot to equalise against Crystal Palace at the death. Thomas Frank will be sensing an opportunity to get back to winning ways this afternoon.

Hello and welcome to the live commentary of the Premier League clash between Brentford and Leeds United at Brentford Community Stadium.

📰 Two #LUFC changes today, as Drameh and Gelhardt come in for Kristensen and Rodrigo pic.twitter.com/pabWGccAbO — Leeds United (@LUFC) September 3, 2022

Away from the Gtech this afternoon?



Don't miss a moment of the action ⬇#BrentfordFC | #BRELEE — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) September 3, 2022

