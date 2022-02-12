Brentford vs Crystal Palace: Prediction, kick off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h for Premier League

(ES Composite)

Christian Eriksen is not ready to make his Brentford debut when the Bees host Crystal Palace in a London derby at the Brentford Community Stadium.

The midfielder will play in a behind-closed doors friendly on Monday as he steps up his return after suffering cardiac arrest at Euro 2020 last summer.

Brentford could do with Eriksen in the team sooner rather than later because, after five straight Premier League defeats, they are in danger of being sucked into the relegation fight unless their results improve.

Palace are without a win in the League in 2022 and were held to a 1-1 draw at Norwich on Wednesday after Wilfried Zaha missed a penalty.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Brentford vs Crystal Palace is scheduled for a 3pm GMT kick-off on Saturday, February 12, 2022.

The match will be held at the Brentford Community Stadium.

Where to watch Brentford vs Crystal Palace

TV channel: The will not be broadcast live in the UK. Highlights will be on Match of the Day on BBC One at 10:30pm on Saturday.

Live blog: Keep up to date with all the action on Standard Sport’s live blog.

Brentford vs Crystal Palace team news

Brentford are hopeful that Ivan Toney will be fit to return from the calf problem that forced him to miss the midweek defeat at Manchester City.

Vitaly Janelt could also recover in time but Eriksen is not in contention to make his debut.

Crystal Palace will assess Cheikhou Kouyate following his return from his Africa Cup of Nations success with Senegal.

Fit-again pair James Tomkins and James McArthur were unused substitutes away to Norwich on Wednesday.

Nathan Ferguson has suffered a fresh injury setback and is facing six weeks out.

Brentford vs Crystal Palace prediction

Had Zaha not fluffed his lines from the penalty spot, Palace would have recorded their first win of the year at Norwich. But this is a meeting of two teams who are yet to hit their stride this year and this could be tight.

Brentford 1-1 Crystal Palace

Head to head (h2h) history and results

(Premier League only)

Brentford: 0

Draws: 1

Crystal Palace wins: 0