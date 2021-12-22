Brentford vs Chelsea predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Carabao Cup quarter-final tonight

Chelsea make the short trip west to Brentford tonight in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.

Brentford had their weekend match against Brighton postponed after putting in a request to the Premier League due to an outbreak of Covid-10 at the club depleting player numbers.

Chelsea meanwhile were unhappy that their match against Wolves, which ended 0-0, went ahead despite them also putting in a request, with Romelu Lukaku among a number of senior players testing positive and adding to the Blues’ injury woes.

Brentford reached the semi-finals last season but have never won the League Cup. Chelsea have won the trophy five times, most recently in 2015.

Here is everything you need to know about the tie.

When is Brentford vs Chelsea?

The Carabao Cup quarter-final kicks off tonight at 7.45pm GMT.

How to watch Brentford vs Chelsea

The match will not be broadcast on TV or streamed online in the UK.

Team news

Ivan Toney and Ethan Pinnock could return to Brentford’s line-up after testing positive for Covid-19 a fortnight ago. Other players could be absent due to undisclosed positive results. David Raya, Kristoffer Ajer, Joshua Dasilva, Julian Jeanvier and Mathias Jorgensen are all set to miss out due to injury.

Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner and Callum Hudson-Odoi are expected to still be absent after testing positive for Covid-19. Jorginho has been feeling unwell, although he has not tested positive, but is likely to miss out. Trevoh Chalobah, Andreas Christensen and Hakim Ziyech are both doubts, while Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Ben Chilwell are absent due to injury.

Predicted line-ups

Brentford: Fernandez; Goode, Jansson, Thompson; Roerslev, Ghoddos, Bidstrup, Jensen, Fosu-Henry; Toney, Forss

Chelsea: Kepa; Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Sarr; James, Saul, Kovacic, Alonso; Mount, Barkley; Havertz

Odds

Brentford 9/2

Draw 14/5

Chelsea 18/11

Prediction

Right now squad depth is so key and Chelsea have that in abundance. They should have enough to overcome their current slump and a passionate home crowd to reach the final four. Brentford 1-2 Chelsea.