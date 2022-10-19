Brentford vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction

(REUTERS)

Brentford FC 0 - 0 Chelsea FC

SAVE! Chukwuemeka breaks into the box as he latches on to a throughball from Aubameyang. He fires low and hard from the angle at goal, only to be repelled by the boot of Raya.

Pulisic tries to look for room for a strike at goal, but Zanka produces a fine challenge to stop him in his tracks.

Sterling twists and turns to open up space for a cross towards Pulisic at the back post. He puts too much height on his delivery and it allows Raya to come through a crowd to claim the ball.

Substitution Vitaly Janelt Saman Ghoddos

There will be four minutes of added time.

SAVE! Pulisic cuts in from the left flank and powers an effort towards goal that swerves in the air. Raya can only palm it away and is fortunate that it evades Aubameyang. Pulisic goes again and surges down the left flank, but his cross is claimed by Raya.

Kepa with a fine save to deny Toney at close range then Pinnock with a miraculous recovery tackle on Sterling inside the area



Chelsea pile on the pressure. Kovacic sees a blast from the edge of the box charged down by a wall of red and white shirts.

SAVE! Aubameyang cuts in from the left flank and shoots low and hard towards goal. Raya watches it all the way and gets down to make the stop.

Aubameyang threads the needle to release Sterling in the Brentford box. Pinnock puts in a great last-ditch challenge to stop his strike at goal.

CHANCE! Toney latches on to a throughball from Baptiste and tries to slot a strike past Kepa, but the keeper spreads himself to make the save. Azpilicueta was back on the line anyway so it may not have mattered had he beaten Kepa, but is another chance spurned.

Substitution Kai Lukas Havertz Pierre-Emerick Emiliano François Aubameyang

Pulisic gets the better of Henry down the right flank and fires a low ball into the middle. Pinnock takes decisive action to stick out leg to divert it away from Sterling and Havertz who were lurking in the middle.

Jorginho collects 25 yards from goal and lines up an ambitious strike. It deflects off the legs of Mee and travels wide of the post, handing the Blues a corner.

The game moves from end-to-end as Henry bursts down the left flank in response. He lines up a blast that travels into the side-netting.

Loftus-Cheek finds space down the right flank and whips a dangerous cross into the box. It just evades Havertz, but Chelsea keep the pressure on. Chukwuemeka runs into the inside-left channel, but his cross is held by Raya.

Chelsea starting to put some pressure on heading into the closing stages



Mbeumo and Jensen heading off



Azpilicueta latches on to a loose ball on the edge of the box and lines up a blast that is repelled by the Brentford defence. Chelsea are pushing men forward.

Substitution Mathias Jensen Pelenda Joshua Tunga Dasilva

Substitution Bryan Mbeumo Yoane Wissa

Mbeumo spots Kepa off his line and launches an ambitious strike at goal from the half-way line. However, it just lacks the distance to beat the Chelsea keeper, who gets back in time to make the stop.

SAVE! Better from Chelsea as Havertz stings Raya's hands. Pulisic slides a pass to the German on the edge of the box. He takes a touch before hammering a right-footed strike at goal, only to be repelled by the Brentford keeper.

Baptiste and Mbeumo combine to allow the latter to surge at goal, but he sends a poor offload forward that Baptiste does not expect and its lets Chelsea off the hook.

The Bees are finding space in the final third and are pushing the Blues back towards their own goal. Chelsea are finding life extremely difficult at the moment.

Chelsea come through the resulting corner unscathed as Toney blasts a left-footed strike well away from goal.

Toney sends a delightful reverse pass for Mbeumo in the inside-left channel. Azpilicueta does well to get across and bundle the ball away from the forward and behind for a corner.

Substitution Armando Broja Raheem Shaquille Sterling

Substitution Mason Tony Mount Carney Chibueze Chukwuemeka

Substitution Marc Cucurella Saseta Christian Mate PulišiÄ

Substitution Ogochukwu Frank Onyeka Shandon Baptiste

Janelt makes a break into the Chelsea box and pulls the trigger on a strike. Koulibaly has to act to divert it wide of the target.

Kovacic probes in the final third and floats a ball forward for Mount in the inside-right channel. The England man tries to bring it under control, but his touch lets him down.

The Bees have come out in the second half as the stronger of the two sides. Potter will be concerned that his side have not been able to gain control of proceedings.

Mbeumo delivers the cross from the right flank on his left foot, but the Blues are able to clear the danger with relative ease.

It's a delicious ball from Roerslev into the box, Mbeumo is free eight-yards out but his header is too close to Kepa and he makes the save



Keep pushing, lads 💪💪



Koulibaly brings down Onyeka on the charge down the right flank and hands Brentford a free-kick in a useful position.

WIDE! Mbeumo raids down the left flank and delivers a cross to the near post that Toney attacks and heads narrowly wide of the target.

MBEUMO HAS TO SCORE! Roerslev puts the ball on a plate for the forward with a pinpoint cross from the right flank. Mbeumo is unmarked in the middle and only needs to put his header either side of Kepa, but he sends his effort straight at the Chelsea keeper.

Mount releases Broja in the inside-left channel, but the forward turns the wrong way and fails to pick out Havertz with a cross into the middle. Broja's decision making has not been on point tonight.

We're back under way at Brentford Community Stadium.

Thomas Frank will be the happier of the two managers and will feel that his side could well challenge for the three points on the balance of play. Graham Potter will be urging his team to control possession and be clinical when opportunities present themselves.

It is goalless at the break between Brentford and Chelsea in their Premier League clash. Both teams have had chances, but neither side has been able to find the breakthrough. Ivan Toney has come close twice for the home side, seeing two headers saved by Kepa Arrizabalaga. At the other end, Cesar Azpilicueta was denied by David Raya, while Armando Broja and Kai Havertz have both wasted promising positions.

HALF-TIME: BRENTFORD 0-0 CHELSEA

Mount slides a pass to Havertz in the box, who turns at goal, but he loses out to Janelt tracking back with an important challenge.

There will be three minutes of added time.

OVER! Chelsea respond on the counter and pass the ball around the Brentford penalty area. Loftus-Cheek collects on the right flank and opts for goal despite having team-mates in support, but blazes his effort over.

Onyeka drives into the Chelsea box down the left flank and finds Toney with his cross. The forward takes a touch, but then takes a second where he should fire at goal and loses possession to Koulibaly.

Chelsea are starting to find gaps in the Brentford defence, but have lacked the clinical edge to take their chances.

Havertz and Cucurella combine down the left flank, allowing the wing-back to deliver a cross into the box. Havertz pounces on the delivery, but is crowded out by Pinnock.

Chalobah is down after colliding with Toney in aerial duel. He requires treatment before the game can continue.

CLOSE! Broja bundles Mee off the ball and is through on goal. However, he loses his balance at the vital moment and fails to either fire at goal or pick out the unmarked Mount. Broja manages to keep the ball alive and his eventual delivery flashes across the face of goal.

CHANCE! Chelsea put the pressure on as Broja skews a shot at goal from the inside-left channel. The Blues regain possession and work the ball to the right flank for Azpilicueta to fire at goal. Raya gets down quickly to his right to push the ball away.

Better from the Blues! 👊



SAVE! Kepa produces a brilliant save to deny Toney. The forward latches on to a failed headed clearance from Loftus-Cheek following a free-kick. Toney tries to head the ball over Kepa, but the keeper reacts to turn the ball over the bar.

Kepa makes a calculated gamble to race off his line to punch a cross from Zanka away from Henry. He makes contact with the ball, but wipes out the defender in the process. The referee waves play on.

Jorginho tries to release Loftus-Cheek down the right flank, but the wing-back fails to make the run. Broja tries to keep it alive, but cannot stop the goal-kick.

Onyeka skips past Koulibaly with ease down the right flank and has options in the middle. He looks for Mbeumo, but his cross is cleared by Azpilicueta.

CLOSE! Azpilicueta collects on the right flank and whips a dangerous cross into the middle that just misses Broja's head by inches. So close for the Blues.

The away side coming into the game more as we pass the mid-point of the half but we're still looking dangerous when we get forward



The Bees seem comfortable at the back. Chelsea are knocking the ball around in front of the hosts, who are set in their defensive lines.

The Blues are attempting to build a possession game, but have not made meaningful penetration into the Brentford half yet.

Broja works the ball to Loftus-Cheek and he collects a return in the box from a cutback. The forward tries to turn Zanka in the box, but loses out to the Brentford defender.

We've dominated the opening stages with Kepa making a fine save to turn over @IvanToney24's header



Cucurella's also taken one off the toes of Mbeumo in the six-yard box after excellent work from Henry down the left



Substitution Conor John Gallagher Mateo KovaÄiÄ

PENALTY SHOUT! Mbeumo goes down under pressure from Loftus-Cheek in the penalty area. The home side appeal, but the referee is not interested. VAR confirms the decision not to award a spot-kick.

There is a scramble in the box from the resulting corner. Mee tries to attack a cross before Mbeumo gathers in the inside-right channel. Cucurella has to divert his attempted cutback behind for a corner.

SAVE! Kepa has to stretch to turn a header from Toney over the bar after the forward latches on to a fine cross from Rasmussen on the right flank.

Mbeumo tries to send a cross into the box for Toney. The ball just evades the head of the forward as Kepa claims, although the offside flag goes up anyway.

Cucurella collects in the final third and he moves inside before looking for Gallagher on the charge. Jensen gets back and knocks his throughball away from Gallagher back to Raya.

Chelsea try to work the ball out from the back and Kepa has to act quickly to clear with Toney right on his toes.

Henry finds space down the left flank and cuts a cross back to Toney. He takes a decent touch, but is forced away from goal by Kepa. Toney works a pass back to Henry to fire back into the middle, only for Cucurella to clear the danger.

We're under way at Brentford Community Stadium.

Brentford are looking to win back-to-back league games against Chelsea for the first time February 1939, following their 4-1 win at Stamford Bridge in April.

Chelsea have made four changes to their side from their win over Villa last time out. Sterling, Aubameyang, Thiago Silva and Chilwell all make way from the starting line-up. Broja, Gallagher, Koulibaly and Azpilicueta all get the nod tonight as Potter rotates his options.

