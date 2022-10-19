Brentford vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction
Follow live coverage as Brentford face Chelsea in the Premier League today.
We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
Brentford FC 0 - 0 Chelsea FC
21:25 , admin
SAVE! Chukwuemeka breaks into the box as he latches on to a throughball from Aubameyang. He fires low and hard from the angle at goal, only to be repelled by the boot of Raya.
21:25 , admin
It ends all square.@WhaleFinApp | #BreChe pic.twitter.com/1xupHMlzXe
21:24 , admin
Pulisic tries to look for room for a strike at goal, but Zanka produces a fine challenge to stop him in his tracks.
21:24 , admin
Chukwuemeka denied by Raya!
🐝 0-0 🔵 [90] #BreChe
21:23 , admin
Sterling twists and turns to open up space for a cross towards Pulisic at the back post. He puts too much height on his delivery and it allows Raya to come through a crowd to claim the ball.
21:21 , admin
Substitution Vitaly Janelt Saman Ghoddos
21:20 , admin
There will be four minutes of added time.
21:20 , admin
SAVE! Pulisic cuts in from the left flank and powers an effort towards goal that swerves in the air. Raya can only palm it away and is fortunate that it evades Aubameyang. Pulisic goes again and surges down the left flank, but his cross is claimed by Raya.
21:19 , admin
Chances at both ends as we close in on 90 minutes
Kepa with a fine save to deny Toney at close range then Pinnock with a miraculous recovery tackle on Sterling inside the area
🐝 0-0 🔵#BrentfordFC | #BRECHE
21:19 , admin
Chelsea pile on the pressure. Kovacic sees a blast from the edge of the box charged down by a wall of red and white shirts.
21:19 , admin
Raya palms Pulisic's shot away before gathering his low cross. 😫
🐝 0-0 🔵 [89] #BreChe
21:16 , admin
SAVE! Aubameyang cuts in from the left flank and shoots low and hard towards goal. Raya watches it all the way and gets down to make the stop.
21:14 , admin
Aubameyang threads the needle to release Sterling in the Brentford box. Pinnock puts in a great last-ditch challenge to stop his strike at goal.
21:13 , admin
CHANCE! Toney latches on to a throughball from Baptiste and tries to slot a strike past Kepa, but the keeper spreads himself to make the save. Azpilicueta was back on the line anyway so it may not have mattered had he beaten Kepa, but is another chance spurned.
21:12 , admin
Kepa off his line sharply to deny Toney again. 👏
🐝 0-0 🔵 [82] #BreChe
21:10 , admin
Final switch of the night.
🐝 0-0 🔵 [81] #BreChe pic.twitter.com/SmA0PLMYUg
21:10 , admin
Substitution Kai Lukas Havertz Pierre-Emerick Emiliano François Aubameyang
21:10 , admin
Pulisic gets the better of Henry down the right flank and fires a low ball into the middle. Pinnock takes decisive action to stick out leg to divert it away from Sterling and Havertz who were lurking in the middle.
21:09 , admin
Pushing for the breakthrough! 👊
🐝 0-0 🔵 [80] #BreChe pic.twitter.com/P4nmHL319L
21:08 , admin
Jorginho collects 25 yards from goal and lines up an ambitious strike. It deflects off the legs of Mee and travels wide of the post, handing the Blues a corner.
21:06 , admin
The game moves from end-to-end as Henry bursts down the left flank in response. He lines up a blast that travels into the side-netting.
21:06 , admin
Loftus-Cheek finds space down the right flank and whips a dangerous cross into the box. It just evades Havertz, but Chelsea keep the pressure on. Chukwuemeka runs into the inside-left channel, but his cross is held by Raya.
21:05 , admin
We need to stay strong here 🙏
Chelsea starting to put some pressure on heading into the closing stages
🐝 0-0 🔵#BrentfordFC | #BRECHE
21:03 , admin
🔄 Two more changes inside the final 20
Mbeumo and Jensen heading off
🐝 0-0 🔵#BrentfordFC | #BRECHE
21:03 , admin
Azpilicueta latches on to a loose ball on the edge of the box and lines up a blast that is repelled by the Brentford defence. Chelsea are pushing men forward.
21:02 , admin
Substitution Mathias Jensen Pelenda Joshua Tunga Dasilva
21:02 , admin
Substitution Bryan Mbeumo Yoane Wissa
21:00 , admin
Mbeumo spots Kepa off his line and launches an ambitious strike at goal from the half-way line. However, it just lacks the distance to beat the Chelsea keeper, who gets back in time to make the stop.
20:59 , admin
SAVE! Better from Chelsea as Havertz stings Raya's hands. Pulisic slides a pass to the German on the edge of the box. He takes a touch before hammering a right-footed strike at goal, only to be repelled by the Brentford keeper.
20:58 , admin
Baptiste and Mbeumo combine to allow the latter to surge at goal, but he sends a poor offload forward that Baptiste does not expect and its lets Chelsea off the hook.
20:57 , admin
The Bees are finding space in the final third and are pushing the Blues back towards their own goal. Chelsea are finding life extremely difficult at the moment.
20:56 , admin
Chelsea come through the resulting corner unscathed as Toney blasts a left-footed strike well away from goal.
20:54 , admin
Let's go, @sterling7! 😁
🐝 0-0 🔵 [65] #BreChe pic.twitter.com/BnSMBVJcrI
20:54 , admin
Carney is on too! 👊
🐝 0-0 🔵 [64] #BreChe pic.twitter.com/sQ19M6ZQBH
20:53 , admin
Three changes on the hour mark not long ago, here was our first.
🐝 0-0 🔵 [64] #BreChe pic.twitter.com/Kl5f4rZ6W5
20:51 , admin
Toney sends a delightful reverse pass for Mbeumo in the inside-left channel. Azpilicueta does well to get across and bundle the ball away from the forward and behind for a corner.
20:51 , admin
🔄 An excellent hour from The Tank, time for Shandon 👊
🐝 0-0 🔵#BrentfordFC | #BRECHE
20:51 , admin
Substitution Armando Broja Raheem Shaquille Sterling
20:51 , admin
Substitution Mason Tony Mount Carney Chibueze Chukwuemeka
20:51 , admin
Substitution Marc Cucurella Saseta Christian Mate PulišiÄ
20:49 , admin
Substitution Ogochukwu Frank Onyeka Shandon Baptiste
20:49 , admin
Janelt makes a break into the Chelsea box and pulls the trigger on a strike. Koulibaly has to act to divert it wide of the target.
20:48 , admin
Kovacic probes in the final third and floats a ball forward for Mount in the inside-right channel. The England man tries to bring it under control, but his touch lets him down.
20:46 , admin
The Bees have come out in the second half as the stronger of the two sides. Potter will be concerned that his side have not been able to gain control of proceedings.
20:45 , admin
Mbeumo delivers the cross from the right flank on his left foot, but the Blues are able to clear the danger with relative ease.
20:44 , admin
A huge opening for Mbeumo!
It's a delicious ball from Roerslev into the box, Mbeumo is free eight-yards out but his header is too close to Kepa and he makes the save
Keep pushing, lads 💪💪
🐝 0-0 🔵#BrentfordFC | #BRECHE
20:43 , admin
Koulibaly brings down Onyeka on the charge down the right flank and hands Brentford a free-kick in a useful position.
20:41 , admin
WIDE! Mbeumo raids down the left flank and delivers a cross to the near post that Toney attacks and heads narrowly wide of the target.
20:41 , admin
MBEUMO HAS TO SCORE! Roerslev puts the ball on a plate for the forward with a pinpoint cross from the right flank. Mbeumo is unmarked in the middle and only needs to put his header either side of Kepa, but he sends his effort straight at the Chelsea keeper.
20:38 , admin
Mount releases Broja in the inside-left channel, but the forward turns the wrong way and fails to pick out Havertz with a cross into the middle. Broja's decision making has not been on point tonight.
20:37 , admin
We're back under way at Brentford Community Stadium.
20:37 , admin
Another top stop in the first half. 👊#BreChe pic.twitter.com/Zuhopzdkhb
20:36 , admin
Back to it
Come on lads 👊
🐝 0-0 🔵#BrentfordFC | #BRECHE pic.twitter.com/hqtY1csycl
20:35 , admin
Back to it.
🐝 0-0 🔵 [46] #BreChe
20:26 , admin
Thomas Frank will be the happier of the two managers and will feel that his side could well challenge for the three points on the balance of play. Graham Potter will be urging his team to control possession and be clinical when opportunities present themselves.
20:25 , admin
It is goalless at the break between Brentford and Chelsea in their Premier League clash. Both teams have had chances, but neither side has been able to find the breakthrough. Ivan Toney has come close twice for the home side, seeing two headers saved by Kepa Arrizabalaga. At the other end, Cesar Azpilicueta was denied by David Raya, while Armando Broja and Kai Havertz have both wasted promising positions.
20:22 , admin
Nothing to separate us ⚖
🐝 0-0 🔵#BrentfordFC | #BRECHE pic.twitter.com/zv58Tje6ou
20:20 , admin
HALF-TIME: BRENTFORD 0-0 CHELSEA
20:20 , admin
Mount slides a pass to Havertz in the box, who turns at goal, but he loses out to Janelt tracking back with an important challenge.
20:20 , admin
Level at halfway. ⏱@WhaleFinApp | #BreChe pic.twitter.com/9ZTDQO9oF4
20:18 , admin
There will be three minutes of added time.
20:18 , admin
OVER! Chelsea respond on the counter and pass the ball around the Brentford penalty area. Loftus-Cheek collects on the right flank and opts for goal despite having team-mates in support, but blazes his effort over.
20:16 , admin
Onyeka drives into the Chelsea box down the left flank and finds Toney with his cross. The forward takes a touch, but then takes a second where he should fire at goal and loses possession to Koulibaly.
20:16 , admin
Chelsea are starting to find gaps in the Brentford defence, but have lacked the clinical edge to take their chances.
20:13 , admin
Havertz and Cucurella combine down the left flank, allowing the wing-back to deliver a cross into the box. Havertz pounces on the delivery, but is crowded out by Pinnock.
20:12 , admin
Chalobah is down after colliding with Toney in aerial duel. He requires treatment before the game can continue.
20:11 , admin
CLOSE! Broja bundles Mee off the ball and is through on goal. However, he loses his balance at the vital moment and fails to either fire at goal or pick out the unmarked Mount. Broja manages to keep the ball alive and his eventual delivery flashes across the face of goal.
20:10 , admin
Broja shows super speed again, races past Ben Mee, Kai can't turn his cross into the net though!
🐝 0-0 🔵 [39] #BreChe
20:09 , admin
CHANCE! Chelsea put the pressure on as Broja skews a shot at goal from the inside-left channel. The Blues regain possession and work the ball to the right flank for Azpilicueta to fire at goal. Raya gets down quickly to his right to push the ball away.
20:08 , admin
Pace and power from Broja to get into the area, then Azpi draws Raya into a smart stop.
Better from the Blues! 👊
🐝 0-0 🔵 [37] #BreChe
20:07 , admin
SAVE! Kepa produces a brilliant save to deny Toney. The forward latches on to a failed headed clearance from Loftus-Cheek following a free-kick. Toney tries to head the ball over Kepa, but the keeper reacts to turn the ball over the bar.
20:06 , admin
Kepa's at it again. The second time he's denied a header from Toney. 👏
🐝 0-0 🔵 [34] #BreChe
20:05 , admin
Kepa makes a calculated gamble to race off his line to punch a cross from Zanka away from Henry. He makes contact with the ball, but wipes out the defender in the process. The referee waves play on.
20:04 , admin
Jorginho tries to release Loftus-Cheek down the right flank, but the wing-back fails to make the run. Broja tries to keep it alive, but cannot stop the goal-kick.
20:01 , admin
Onyeka skips past Koulibaly with ease down the right flank and has options in the middle. He looks for Mbeumo, but his cross is cleared by Azpilicueta.
20:00 , admin
CLOSE! Azpilicueta collects on the right flank and whips a dangerous cross into the middle that just misses Broja's head by inches. So close for the Blues.
19:59 , admin
Vital touch from Trev there as Onyeka drove into the area! 👏
🐝 0-0 🔵 [28] #BreChe
19:58 , admin
Ben Mee at the back
The away side coming into the game more as we pass the mid-point of the half but we're still looking dangerous when we get forward
🐝 0-0 🔵#BrentfordFC | #BRECHE
19:57 , admin
Azpi looks for Broja in the centre but there's just too much on it for the striker to get there!
🐝 0-0 🔵 [25] #BreChe
19:57 , admin
The Bees seem comfortable at the back. Chelsea are knocking the ball around in front of the hosts, who are set in their defensive lines.
19:56 , admin
The Blues are attempting to build a possession game, but have not made meaningful penetration into the Brentford half yet.
19:51 , admin
Nothing to split us so far. ⏱
🐝 0-0 🔵 [20] #BreChe pic.twitter.com/7TcVQXOPzF
19:50 , admin
Broja works the ball to Loftus-Cheek and he collects a return in the box from a cutback. The forward tries to turn Zanka in the box, but loses out to the Brentford defender.
19:48 , admin
A super start 💪
We've dominated the opening stages with Kepa making a fine save to turn over @IvanToney24's header
Cucurella's also taken one off the toes of Mbeumo in the six-yard box after excellent work from Henry down the left
🐝 0-0 🔵#BrentfordFC | #BRECHE
19:47 , admin
Forced into an early change.
🐝 0-0 🔵 [16] #BreChe pic.twitter.com/ebpefnspYc
19:46 , admin
Substitution Conor John Gallagher Mateo KovaÄiÄ
19:44 , admin
PENALTY SHOUT! Mbeumo goes down under pressure from Loftus-Cheek in the penalty area. The home side appeal, but the referee is not interested. VAR confirms the decision not to award a spot-kick.
19:43 , admin
There is a scramble in the box from the resulting corner. Mee tries to attack a cross before Mbeumo gathers in the inside-right channel. Cucurella has to divert his attempted cutback behind for a corner.
19:41 , admin
SAVE! Kepa has to stretch to turn a header from Toney over the bar after the forward latches on to a fine cross from Rasmussen on the right flank.
19:39 , admin
Mbeumo tries to send a cross into the box for Toney. The ball just evades the head of the forward as Kepa claims, although the offside flag goes up anyway.
19:39 , admin
19:37 , admin
Cucurella collects in the final third and he moves inside before looking for Gallagher on the charge. Jensen gets back and knocks his throughball away from Gallagher back to Raya.
19:36 , admin
Chelsea try to work the ball out from the back and Kepa has to act quickly to clear with Toney right on his toes.
19:35 , admin
Henry finds space down the left flank and cuts a cross back to Toney. He takes a decent touch, but is forced away from goal by Kepa. Toney works a pass back to Henry to fire back into the middle, only for Cucurella to clear the danger.
19:33 , admin
We're under way at Brentford Community Stadium.
19:32 , admin
And we are underway 👊#BrentfordFC | #BRECHE
19:31 , admin
Let's do this!
🐝 0-0 🔵 [1] #BreChe
19:29 , admin
Brentford are looking to win back-to-back league games against Chelsea for the first time February 1939, following their 4-1 win at Stamford Bridge in April.
19:29 , admin
Chelsea have made four changes to their side from their win over Villa last time out. Sterling, Aubameyang, Thiago Silva and Chilwell all make way from the starting line-up. Broja, Gallagher, Koulibaly and Azpilicueta all get the nod tonight as Potter rotates his options.
19:28 , admin
Come on Chelsea! ✊#BreChe
