Brentford vs Chelsea LIVE: Carabao Cup latest score, goals and updates from quarter-final tonight

Follow all the action as Brentford host Chelsea in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals tonight.

The Bees will be playing their first match in almost two weeks after their squad was hit heavily by a Covid outbreak, causing their fixtures against Manchester United and Southampton to be postponed. The likes of Ivan Toney and Ethan Pinnock are now available for selection again, although they remain short on match fitness.

Chelsea, however, are still hampered by a host of absences due to injury and illness, with up to as many as nine first-team players unavailable. Thomas Tuchel, who was left infuriated after the Premier League rejected Chelsea’s request to postpone their fixture against Wolves last weekend, has called up a number of academy players to fill the gaps in their squad and is likely to field a heavily rotated side. The head coach will want to avoid the pressure of another disappointing performance and result, though, with the Blues now six points adrift of leaders Manchester City in the Premier League after just one win from their last four matches. Follow all the latest updates below:

Brentford vs Chelsea

Arsenal through to semi-finals

Liverpool vs Leicester; Tottenham vs West Ham complete last-eight ties

Brentford XI: Fernandez, Bech, Jansson, Pinnock, Canos, Baptiste, Jensen, Janelt, Henry, Wissa, Mbeumo

Chelsea XI: Kepa, Simons, Chalobah, Sarr, Azpilicueta, Kovacic, Saul, Alonso, Barkley, Soonsup-Bell, Vale

Brentford 0-0 Chelsea

21:09 , Alex Pattle

64 mins: Chelsea are still struggling to break down Brentford, and Tuchel will make more changes.

Mount replaces Vale, and James comes on for Simons. All three Chelsea debutants have now been substituted.

For Brentford: Ivan Toney replaces Wissa, and Norgaard comes on for Janelt.

Brentford 0-0 Chelsea

21:04 , Alex Pattle

59 mins: The Brentford free-kick is headed away.

Chelsea soon break, with Jorginho at the centre of the move.

He picks out Barkley in the hosts’ box, but Brentford crowd him out and the attack dissipates.

Story continues

Frank’s side counter, and Mbeumo is just about beaten to a through ball, as Kepa slides to collect it.

Brentford 0-0 Chelsea

21:02 , Alex Pattle

57 mins: Henry earns Brentford a corner on the left.

Jensen will take it, and he plays it short to kickstart a training-ground routine...

It culminates in a cross that Kepa comes a long way to claim, managing to punch it clear.

Brentford remain on the ball outside the Chelsea box, though, and win a free-kick in a dangerous position.

Brentford 0-0 Chelsea

20:59 , Alex Pattle

55 mins: Alonso with a similar cross to Saul’s from moments ago...

Barkley slides in but can’t direct the ball past Fernandez!

Brentford 0-0 Chelsea

20:59 , Alex Pattle

55 mins: Alonso with a similar cross to Saul’s from moments ago...

Barkley slides in but can’t direct the ball past Fernandez!

Brentford 0-0 Chelsea

20:57 , Alex Pattle

53 mins: SAVE!

A bouncing Saul cross goes all the way through and hits Henry, forcing Fernandez to get down quickly and palm the ball away from the bottom corner of his net!

Nearly an own goal...

Brentford 0-0 Chelsea

20:55 , Alex Pattle

50 mins: Pulisic has looked lively since coming on and has exhibited some neat footwork.

He’s at the centre of a Chelsea attack, but it comes to nothing and Brentford have a goal kick.

Brentford 0-0 Chelsea

20:52 , Alex Pattle

47 mins: Brentford are all over Chelsea after a Blues goal kick, and Barkley almost loses possession on the edge of his box for the second time this evening...

A foul is given in his favour, however.

Brentford 0-0 Chelsea

20:49 , Alex Pattle

46 mins: We’re back under way!

Two changes for Chelsea at the break: Kovacic and Soonsup-Bell are replaced by Jorginho and Christian Pulisic.

Brentford 0-0 Chelsea

20:44 , Alex Pattle

The second half is nearly upon us. Here are the other scores at half-time:

Liverpool 1-3 Leicester.

Tottenham 2-1 West Ham.

A reminder that Arsenal progressed to the semi-finals last night by thrashing Sunderland 5-1.

Brentford 0-0 Chelsea

20:31 , Alex Pattle

Half-time: It’s 0-0 at the break.

Brentford made the better chances early on, but Chelsea grew into the game.

Brentford 0-0 Chelsea

20:30 , Alex Pattle

43 mins: Chance for Chelsea!

Azpilicueta sends in a cross from deep, and it finds the unmarked Vale...

It’s a great chance, but he heads the ball low into Fernandez’s gloves!

Brentford 0-0 Chelsea

20:27 , Alex Pattle

41 mins: A long ball over the top finds Henry, who surges towards goal...

A last-ditch challenge puts him off slightly and his shot is saved by Kepa.

The resultant Brentford corner amounts to nothing.

Brentford 0-0 Chelsea

20:26 , Alex Pattle

39 mins: Alonso has been one of Chelsea’s best outlets and he goes on a tidy run in the Brentford box.

He slips a pass to his right, where Barkley receives it and fires off a long-range shot...

Fernandez holds it with ease, though.

Brentford 0-0 Chelsea

20:23 , Alex Pattle

36 mins: Vale has been lively for Chelsea on his first-team debut, and he uses neat footwork to get off a shot that results in a corner.

It goes deep and is headed back across the box for Chalobah to try an overhead kick, which is somewhat tame and easily held by Fernandez.

Brentford break and look threatening, but Baptiste is dispossessed at the last moment.

Brentford 0-0 Chelsea

20:18 , Alex Pattle

32 mins: Save!

Again Kepa is called into action, again denying a header!

This time it’s an attempt by Jensen that is palmed away by the Chelsea keeper.

Brentford 0-0 Chelsea

20:16 , Alex Pattle

30 mins: Vale finds himself on the ball in the Brentford box and slides a pass to Alonso, who is barged over.

The Chelsea man was never fully in control of the ball, however, and no penalty is given.

Brentford 0-0 Chelsea

20:15 , Alex Pattle

27 mins: Close!

Jensen’s corner goes very high and deep, and it’s met with a half-volley that goes narrowly over.

Brentford 0-0 Chelsea

20:12 , Alex Pattle

25 mins: Another Alonso cross...

This time Fernandez tries to punch it clear, but his effort only sends the ball to Azpilicueta outside the Brentford box.

The defender rifles a shot well over the bar.

Brentford 0-0 Chelsea

20:08 , Alex Pattle

21 mins: Chalobah takes too long to clear the ball after Barkley loses possession on the edge of the Chelsea box.

The defender’s attempted clearance hits his nearest opponent and flies out for a Blues goal kick.

Brentford 0-0 Chelsea

20:06 , Alex Pattle

19 mins: Kovacic sends a pass out to the left corner for Alonso to chase, and the left-back digs out a cross.

It’s looping and eventually reaches Vale, who’s not quite tall enough to direct his header properly.

Fernandez catches it with ease.

Brentford 0-0 Chelsea

20:03 , Alex Pattle

16 mins: Terrific footwork from Wissa as he bears down on the Chelsea box before slipping a pass to Janelt on his left.

The Brentford attack peters out after a poor cross, though, and Chelsea counter...

Their own cross reaches Barkley, who skews a half-volley wide.

Brentford 0-0 Chelsea

19:58 , Alex Pattle

11 mins: CHANCE!

Henry makes a searing run up the left flank and crosses for Mbeumo...

His close-range header is saved by Kepa in the Chelsea goal!

A great stop, but the Brentford striker had to do better!

Brentford 0-0 Chelsea

19:55 , Alex Pattle

9 mins: A clever pass by Vale splits the Brentford defence and sets up Alonso for a cross from the left, but it’s intercepted.

Brentford go long as they look to break, but Mbeumo can’t capitalise; Chelsea win back the ball and Kovacic and Alonso combine on the left.

Brentford 0-0 Chelsea

19:53 , Alex Pattle

7 mins: Chelsea waste a throw-in deep in Brentford’s half, but the hosts then follow suit.

Chelsea look to work an opening on the left flank but end up switching play to the right.

Brentford 0-0 Chelsea

19:50 , Alex Pattle

4 mins: Chalobah tries a long ball over the top, but Havertz can’t get to it before Fernandez in the Brentford goal.

The hosts’ subsequent possession is short-lived, and Chelsea are back on the ball.

Brentford 0-0 Chelsea

19:48 , Alex Pattle

2 mins: Chelsea with the early possession, recirculating the ball amid cautious Brentford pressure.

Brentford 0-0 Chelsea

19:45 , Alex Pattle

KICK-OFF! We’re under way!

Brentford host Chelsea in Carabao Cup quarter-finals

19:43 , Alex Pattle

We’re moments away from kick-off...

Brentford host Chelsea in Carabao Cup quarter-finals

19:35 , Alex Pattle

Here’s all you need to know about the Carabao Cup semi-final draw later this evening:

When is the Carabao Cup semi-final draw?

Brentford host Chelsea in Carabao Cup quarter-finals

19:22 , Alex Pattle

As Premier League clubs continue to come to grips with Covid-19 and a fixture backlog, progress in the Carabao Cup may not be in everyone’s best interest, writes Jamie Braidwood:

Welcome to the Carabao Cup, where winners lose and losers win

Brentford host Chelsea in Carabao Cup quarter-finals

19:13 , Alex Pattle

Thomas Tuchel must rediscover his golden touch if Chelsea are to avoid a bleak midwinter, writes Richard Jolly:

“This has been Tuchel’s worst month in charge of Chelsea. In itself, that reflects the success of going from 10th to 4th last season and then leading the league this, of conjuring a Champions League win from a side who started 2021 in a nosedive. By drawing 0-0 with Wolves, Tuchel came full circle: He got the same result in his Chelsea bow. In January, he unveiled a 3-4-3 formation he devised on the plane, forging Europe’s most frugal defence in an brilliant example of problem-solving.”

Full article here:

Thomas Tuchel must rediscover golden touch if Chelsea are to avoid bleak midwinter

Brentford host Chelsea in Carabao Cup quarter-finals

19:04 , Alex Pattle

So, there are Chelsea first-team debuts for Harvey Vale, Xavier Simons and Jude Soonsup-Bell.

Elsewhere, it’s still a pretty strong team to be sent out by Tuchel.

Confirmed line-ups

18:47 , Alex Pattle

Chelsea XI: Kepa, Simons, Chalobah, Sarr, Azpilicueta, Kovacic, Saul, Alonso, Barkley, Soonsup-Bell, Vale

Confirmed line-ups

18:46 , Alex Pattle

Brentford XI: Fernandez, Bech, Jansson, Pinnock, Canos, Baptiste, Jensen, Janelt, Henry, Wissa, Mbeumo

Brentford host Chelsea in Carabao Cup quarter-finals

18:39 , Alex Pattle

Brentford have not played in two weeks due to Covid-related match postponements amid their own outbreak, and they are without a number of injured players.

Similarly, Chelsea are expected to be without as many as nine first-team players due to injury and illness, and coach Thomas Tuchel may have to rely on academy players to help get through this tie.

Here are our predicted line-ups:

Brentford: Fernandez; Goode, Jansson, Thompson; Roerslev, Ghoddos, Bidstrup, Jensen, Fosu-Henry; Toney, Forss.

Chelsea: Kepa; Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Sarr; James, Saul, Kovacic, Alonso; Mount, Barkley; Havertz.

Brentford host Chelsea in Carabao Cup quarter-finals

18:29 , Alex Pattle

As well as Chelsea’s trip to Brentford this evening, there will be quarter-final meetings between Liverpool and Leicester, and Tottenham and West Ham.

Last night, Arsenal thrashed Sunderland 5-1 to book their spot in the semi-finals, the draw for which will take place after tonight’s games.

Brentford host Chelsea in Carabao Cup quarter-finals

15:25 , Tom Kershaw

Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage as Brentford host Chelsea in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.

Brentford will be playing for the first time in twelve days after their last two Premier League fixtures were cancelled due to Covid breaks. Despite that, Thomas Frank has a relatively full squad available, with star man Ivan Toney in contention to start after recovering from Covid-19.

The same cannot be said for Chelsea, though, whose disappointing form has been compounded by a host of absences due to injury and illness. The likes of Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner and Callum Hudson-Odoi are expected to miss out once again after testing positive, while there are doubts over the fitness of several senior players amid such a congested run of matches. Tuchel was left furious after the Premier League rejected Chelsea’s request to postpone their game against Wolves last weekend, and a frustrating draw saw his side concede yet more ground in the title race. Although the Carabao Cup won’t rank high up on the Blues’ list of priorities, they will certainly want to end a run of just one victory in their last five games in all competitions.