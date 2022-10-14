Brentford vs Brighton live: Score and latest updates from the Premier League

Harri Thomas
·7 min read
brentford vs brighton live score premier league latest updates - REUTERS
brentford vs brighton live score premier league latest updates - REUTERS

08:08 PM

7 mins: Brentford 0 Brighton 0

Wissa with a long-range effort, just getting a feel for the ball there. High and wide.

08:07 PM

5 mins: Brentford 0 Brighton 0

Brighton win the ball back on their left, Brentford losing possession too easily.

Trossard makes a darting run into the Brentford box, but Mbeumo has tracked him back well and his cross hits traffic. Brentford clear and counter.

08:06 PM

4 mins: Brentford 0 Brighton 0

Brentford try to make it hard for Brighton to play out the back. They successfully apply the pressure and win back possession around the halfway line.

08:05 PM

3 mins: Brentford 0 Brighton 0

Toney whips one in from the right side of the box, he's found plenty of space there, virtually unmarked.

Onyeka gets his head on it, away from Dunk, but it's over Sanchez's crossbar.

08:03 PM

2 mins: Brentford 0 Brighton 0

Trossard tries to play a ball through, but it's very wayward.

The name of Enock Mwepu rings out at the Brentford Community Stadium.

Zambian flags in both the home and away ends.

08:00 PM

Kick off!

Knee taken. Brentford get us under way.

Michael Salisbury officiates this one.

Thomas Frank's 200th game for Brentford tonight, Roberto De Zerbi's third for Brighton.

07:58 PM

The players emerge

Light show first, then Hey Jude. Now the teams emerge. A reminder of the line ups tonight:

Brentford (4-3-3): Raya, Ajer, Mee, Pinnock, Henry, Onyeka, Janelt, Jensen, Mbeumo, Toney, Wissa.

Subs: Canos, Dasilva, Jorgensen, Ghoddos, Lewis-Potter, Damsgaard, Baptiste, Roerslev, Cox. 

Brighton (3-4-3): Sanchez, Veltman, Dunk, Webster, March, Mac Allister, Caicedo, Estupinan, Gross, Trossard, Welbeck.

Subs: Lamptey, Lallana, Sarmiento, Enciso, Undav, Mitoma, Steele, Gilmour, Turns.

07:54 PM

Some head-to-head stats

  • Brentford's only win in their past six home league meetings against Brighton came in September 2014.

  • Brighton won both fixtures last season, which was the first time the sides were in the top flight together.

07:51 PM

Ivan Toney

In 2022, only Harry Kane, Son Heung-min (18) and Erling Haaland (15) have scored more Premier League goals than Ivan Toney's 14.

Ivan Toney - REUTERS
Ivan Toney - REUTERS

07:41 PM

Here's some more of those Mwepu shirts during the Brighton warm up

Enock Mwepu was forced to retire aged just 24 this week after being diagnosed with a potentially-fatal heart condition.

The club revealed the shock news after the midfielder was hospitalised in Mali upon falling ill on a flight to join up with Zambia during the international break.

They said he returned to Brighton to undergo further tests, which identified a hereditary cardiac condition that can be exacerbated by playing sport. The condition is said to manifest later in life and had not previously been evident on regular screening.

Mwepu shirts 1 - Action Images
Mwepu shirts 1 - Action Images
Mwepu shirts 2 - Action Images
Mwepu shirts 2 - Action Images

07:36 PM

Brighton warm up in Enock Mwepu shirts tonight

07:35 PM

Roberto De Zerbi speaks with Sky Sports

On the team playing for Enock Mwepu, who was forced into early retirement:

I think so because the Enock problem is a different problem. We are not speaking about football, but we are speaking about life.

On facing Brentford:

It will be a difficult game because Brentford at home is a very difficult team. We want to show our ability, our quality, our players. I think we are able to play a good game.

07:28 PM

Brentford have a special Friday night record

They are unbeaten in their last nine played on Fridays, winning five.

Brentford Community Stadium - CameraSport
Brentford Community Stadium - CameraSport

07:25 PM

Thomas Frank speaks with Sky Sports:

[Last weekend's 5-1 defeat at Newcastle]: It was a bad experience and we want to bounce back from that. The best teams bounce back and I know we're a good team so I expect us to bounce back.

We know under the floodlights here it's fantastic, the fans have been amazing in general but especially the night games and we know Friday nights have been a little bit magic for us. Hopefully we can go out there and perform again.

07:15 PM

Teams news: Brentford make three changes; Brighton are unchanged

Brentford recall Vitaly Janelt, Frank Onyeka and Yoane Wissa.

Captain Pontus Jansson and midfielder Christian Norgaard miss out again through injury.

Brighton are unchanged from last weekend's narrow 1-0 defeat by Tottenham.

07:14 PM

Adam Lallana speaks with Sky Sports

On Roberto De Zerbi coming in:

It's been hugely exciting, very stimulating for myself. We want to get three points, We got a good point at Anfield, and I'm looking forward to tonight

Things are definitely different. A lot more tactical, more minutes out on the pitch. We've had to be open-minded.

He's extremely hands on in terms of how he coaches. My eyes are open wide to keep learning.

Matches are coming thick and fast. We've got to kind of learn on the job really, and it starts again tonight.

07:09 PM

Team news: Brighton's starting XI

Brighton: Sanchez, Veltman, Dunk, Webster, March, Mac Allister, Caicedo, Estupinan, Gross, Trossard, Welbeck.

Subs: Lamptey, Lallana, Sarmiento, Enciso, Undav, Mitoma, Steele, Gilmour, Turns.

07:08 PM

Team news: Brentford's starting XI

Brentford: Raya, Ajer, Mee, Pinnock, Henry, Onyeka, Janelt, Jensen, Mbeumo, Toney, Wissa.

Subs: Canos, Dasilva, Jorgensen, Ghoddos, Lewis-Potter, Damsgaard, Baptiste, Roerslev, Cox.

06:45 PM

Good evening!

Hello and welcome to Telegraph Sport's live coverage of the Friday night Premier League clash between Brentford and Brighton.

Thomas Frank's Brentford suffered a chastening 5-1 defeat away at Newcastle last weekend, leaving the club winless in the last three after a solid start to the season which included a 4-0 drubbing of Manchester United at the Brentford Community Stadium.

Goalkeeper David Raya was unusually sloppy at St James' Park last weekend, but Frank has backed him to get over this performance.

"If you are a goalkeeper you need to get used to that you make a mistake once in a while, you don't save one or make a mistake like David did.

"But one of his biggest strengths is his ability in games, from training-to-training, to move on quickly and don't get affected by it.

"It is like when you fall over on the bike, you need to get up and then you move forward again."

Brighton's new manager Roberto De Zerbi is still searching for his first win despite two strong performances against, a 3-3 draw at Anfield, and a narrow 1-0 defeat at home to Spurs, which De Zerbi said was not a fair result given the way his side played.

Of his opponents tonight, Frank said: "They played two, both Liverpool and Tottenham. Obviously we looked at these two and then I am looking always more on the manager.

"Of course he inherited a good squad, a well-drilled team and now he needs to put his own ideas in.

"I think it is an interesting signing for the Premier League, very interesting but we know what Brighton will come with. They will try to dominate possession, be very flexible and we need to close that down."

Brentford remain without captain Pontus Jansson for tonight's match. The centre-back is still struggling with a hamstring injury and will stay on the sidelines along with midfielder Christian Norgaard. Forward Keane Lewis-Potter is expected to be back in the matchday squad after a spell out with a foot issue

Brighton have no fresh injury concerns for the trip, but Enock Mwepu is unavailable for the Seagulls following his sudden retirement with a hereditary heart condition. Jakub Moder remains in rehabilitation as he recovers from a long-term knee injury.

Latest Stories

  • Hockey Canada takes positive step, but now the hard part begins

    Hockey Canada took a step forward, albeit a small one, to begin the process of addressing systemic cultural and governance issues in the sport.

  • Laurent Dubreuil blazes way to national title in men's 500m long track speedskating

    QUEBEC — Laurent Dubreuil blazed his way to being national champion in the men's 500-metre long track speedskating race on Thursday. The Lévis, Que., native, who holds the Canadian record in the event (33.77), crossed the finish line with a time of 34.379 to grab gold. Cédrick Brunet (35.500) and Christopher Fiola (35.541) earned silver and bronze, respectively. “Today’s race was exceptional," Dubreuil said. "I had a hard time believing my time when I crossed the finish line. It was quite possib

  • Canadian women defeat Morocco 4-0 in international soccer friendly in Spain

    JEREZ DE LA FRONTERA, Spain — Despite missing captain Christine Sinclair and other veterans through injury, Canada coach Bev Priestman got two wins and some young players putting up their hands in the October FIFA international window. Evelyne Viens scored one goal and helped set up two others Monday as Canada defeated Morocco 4-0 in an international women's soccer friendly, following a 2-0 victory Friday over Argentina. "It's getting more and more exciting as a coach when you look down your ben

  • Susan Auch out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada

    Susan Auch was "shocked and deeply saddened" to learn that she was out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada, ending a long tenure with the organization for the Olympic medallist and member of Canada's Sports Hall of Fame. The decision was made Thursday by Speed Skating Canada's board of directors, the organization said in an email. The brief statement did not include a reason for her departure. Reached Friday in Oakbank, Man., Auch said the news took her "completely by surprise." "

  • World juniors starting to move forward after Hockey Canada shakeup, organizer says

    Change at the top of Hockey Canada this week doesn't end the uncertainty surrounding the world junior men's hockey championships set to be held in Moncton and Halifax. The event still awaits the green light from the City of Moncton and the province, but organizers need to "start moving some things forward on the expectation that the games will go ahead," said John Wishart, CEO of the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Moncton and a member of the local organizing committee for the tournament. The ch

  • Decision Day puts RSL, Minnesota and Orlando in MLS playoffs

    With a number of playoff spots still up for grabs on the final day of Major League Soccer's regular season, bedlam reigned Sunday as teams scrambled to make the postseason. Known traditionally as Decision Day, all of the Eastern Conference teams kicked off simultaneously, followed by all of the Western Conference teams less than three hours later. When it was over, FC Cincinnati earned a playoff berth for the first time. Real Salt Lake, Orlando City and Minnesota United also captured spots. The

  • Maple Leafs' opening-night roster almost set after cuts

    The Maple Leafs signed Zach Aston Reese to a one-year deal, placed Wayne Simmonds, Kyle Clifford, and Adam Gaudette on waivers, while Denis Malgin and Nick Robertson both made the roster cut as Toronto prepares for NHL opening night in Montreal.

  • Nick Nurse says Juancho Hernangomez will be in the Raptors' rotation

    Raptors coach Nick Nurse provides an injury update, how roles will be defined in Toronto's offence and why Juancho Hernangomez will be in the team's rotation to begin the season.

  • Zibanejad scores 2, Rangers open with 3-1 win over Lightning

    NEW YORK (AP) — Mika Zibanejad scored twice, including a tiebreaking power-play goal in the third period, and the New York Rangers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-1 in the season opener on Tuesday night. Barclay Goodrow also scored and reigning Vezina Trophy winner Igor Shesterkin stopped 26 shots to help the Rangers start the new season with a win against the Lightning team that eliminated them from Eastern Conference final in June. Steven Stamkos had a power-play goal for the Lightning and Andr

  • Australia ekes out 2-point win over Canada in wheelchair rugby worlds opener

    Canada suffered a rare loss to open play at the wheelchair rugby world championship, dropping a 55-53 decision to two-time Paralympic champions Australia on Tuesday in Vejle, Denmark. The Canadians, ranked sixth internationally, closed to within two points a few times over the final minute of play but didn't record the necessary turnover to give themselves a chance to defeat the world No. 4 Aussies. "It's tough. We have the mindset of winning every game," defenceman Cody Caldwell of Peterborough

  • Big additions bring big expectations this season for Ottawa Senators

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators have been perennial basement dwellers for five years running, but the team finally seems poised to make significant progress. The past few difficult years have been spent building a young core that started with workhorse defenceman Thomas Chabot and went on to include captain Brady Tkachuk and forwards Drake Batherson, Josh Norris and Tim Stutzle. With the additions of veteran Claude Giroux, high-scoring winger Alex DeBrincat and goaltender Cam Talbot, the Senators m

  • Toronto Maple Leafs sign prospect Fraser Minten to entry-level contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward prospect Fraser Minten to an entry-level contract. The team announced the news Thursday ahead of its home opener against the Washington Capitals. Minten, 18, attended this year's Leafs' development camp and appeared in a pre-season game against the Ottawa Senators on Sept. 24. Toronto selected the six-foot-one, 185-pound Vancouver native in the second round (38th overall) at the NHL entry draft in July. Minten spent last season with the Kamlo

  • Redblacks earn first win under Dyce by spoiling Als' chance to clinch playoff spot

    MONTREAL — Ottawa Redblacks interim head coach Bob Dyce hadn't enjoyed being the one in the spotlight in the leadup to Thanksgiving Monday. And so, after the Redblacks scored 17 points in the second half to beat Montreal 24-18 and spoil the Alouettes' chance to clinch a CFL playoff spot at home, Dyce was pleased to see the attention shift to his team. He was also proud to have shared his first victory as interim coach with his wife, who flew from Winnipeg for the occasion. "I felt there's maybe

  • What Nick Nurse, Raptors are looking for from last roster player

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses the play of Josh Jackson and Justin Champagnie and what need the team is hoping to address with the final roster spot.

  • Halifax confirms support for World Juniors following Hockey Canada resignations

    Halifax Regional Council has confirmed its support for the IIHF World Junior Championship in Halifax and Moncton, following news that Hockey Canada's board will resign. Speaking after a special council meeting Tuesday evening, Mayor Mike Savage said the way Hockey Canada has handled allegations of sexual assault by players is "wrong," but given the pending resignations, he feels optimistic about hosting the World Juniors in December. "We're gonna go ahead and … put this tournament on and we're g

  • Calgary Flames seek to turn entertaining off-season into longer playoff run

    CALGARY — No NHL team lost more and gained more than the Calgary Flames after their most successful season in years. Newcomers Jonathan Huberdeau and Nazem Kadri can bring offensive firepower and other intangibles to compensate for departed wingers Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk. Will they? Masterful wheeling and dealing in the off-season does not guarantee a championship, Calgary's general manager cautioned. "This idea of winning in the summer is a load of crap I think," Brad Treliving sai

  • Andreescu powers past Samsonova in WTA San Diego Open upset

    SAN DIEGO — If Bianca Andreescu needed a spark to ignite her return to tennis's top tier, she might have found it Monday night after knocking off Russian Liudmila Samsonova in the WTA San Diego Open. The 22-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., upset the red-hot Samsonova 7-6(1), 4-6 and 6-2 in the opening round of the women's singles tournament in a match that lasted two hours, 38 minutes at the new seaside Barnes Tennis Center. The 23-year-old Samsonova, ranked 23rd in the world and a winner of thr

  • Sask. students introduced to Roughrider-centred mental health initiative

    The Saskatchewan Roughriders Foundation and the provincial government are introducing a joint mental health initiative meant to provide students with a playbook of mental health resources and discussions about wellness with football players. The "Game Changers Playbook" contains mental health resources for educators and staff to help youth manage their mental wellness. "These programs were not even on the radar [when I was in school] it was something that was not normal to talk about," said Dan

  • Big additions bring big expectations this season for Ottawa Senators

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators have been perennial basement dwellers for five years running, but the team finally seems poised to make significant progress. The past few difficult years have been spent building a young core that started with workhorse defenceman Thomas Chabot and went on to include captain Brady Tkachuk and forwards Drake Batherson, Josh Norris and Tim Stutzle. With the additions of veteran Claude Giroux, high-scoring winger Alex DeBrincat and goaltender Cam Talbot, the Senators m

  • 'The Rock' straight up invents his own chant, fires up crowd at Leafs game

    A shocked Toronto crown erupted when Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson appeared on the video scoreboard, mic in hand, during Thursday's Leafs-Capitals game.