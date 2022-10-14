Brentford vs Brighton live: Score and latest updates from the Premier League

brentford vs brighton live score premier league latest updates - REUTERS

08:08 PM

7 mins: Brentford 0 Brighton 0

Wissa with a long-range effort, just getting a feel for the ball there. High and wide.

08:07 PM

5 mins: Brentford 0 Brighton 0

Brighton win the ball back on their left, Brentford losing possession too easily.

Trossard makes a darting run into the Brentford box, but Mbeumo has tracked him back well and his cross hits traffic. Brentford clear and counter.

08:06 PM

4 mins: Brentford 0 Brighton 0

Brentford try to make it hard for Brighton to play out the back. They successfully apply the pressure and win back possession around the halfway line.

08:05 PM

3 mins: Brentford 0 Brighton 0

Toney whips one in from the right side of the box, he's found plenty of space there, virtually unmarked.

Onyeka gets his head on it, away from Dunk, but it's over Sanchez's crossbar.

08:03 PM

2 mins: Brentford 0 Brighton 0

Trossard tries to play a ball through, but it's very wayward.

The name of Enock Mwepu rings out at the Brentford Community Stadium.

Zambian flags in both the home and away ends.

08:00 PM

Kick off!

Knee taken. Brentford get us under way.

Michael Salisbury officiates this one.

Thomas Frank's 200th game for Brentford tonight, Roberto De Zerbi's third for Brighton.

07:58 PM

The players emerge

Light show first, then Hey Jude. Now the teams emerge. A reminder of the line ups tonight:

Brentford (4-3-3): Raya, Ajer, Mee, Pinnock, Henry, Onyeka, Janelt, Jensen, Mbeumo, Toney, Wissa.

Subs: Canos, Dasilva, Jorgensen, Ghoddos, Lewis-Potter, Damsgaard, Baptiste, Roerslev, Cox.

Brighton (3-4-3): Sanchez, Veltman, Dunk, Webster, March, Mac Allister, Caicedo, Estupinan, Gross, Trossard, Welbeck.

Subs: Lamptey, Lallana, Sarmiento, Enciso, Undav, Mitoma, Steele, Gilmour, Turns.

07:54 PM

Some head-to-head stats

Brentford's only win in their past six home league meetings against Brighton came in September 2014.

Brighton won both fixtures last season, which was the first time the sides were in the top flight together.

07:51 PM

Ivan Toney

In 2022, only Harry Kane, Son Heung-min (18) and Erling Haaland (15) have scored more Premier League goals than Ivan Toney's 14.

Ivan Toney - REUTERS

07:41 PM

Here's some more of those Mwepu shirts during the Brighton warm up

Enock Mwepu was forced to retire aged just 24 this week after being diagnosed with a potentially-fatal heart condition.

The club revealed the shock news after the midfielder was hospitalised in Mali upon falling ill on a flight to join up with Zambia during the international break.

They said he returned to Brighton to undergo further tests, which identified a hereditary cardiac condition that can be exacerbated by playing sport. The condition is said to manifest later in life and had not previously been evident on regular screening.

Mwepu shirts 1 - Action Images

Mwepu shirts 2 - Action Images

07:36 PM

Brighton warm up in Enock Mwepu shirts tonight

Out to get warm in our shirts for Enock. 👏 pic.twitter.com/kGMLdtNScI — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) October 14, 2022

07:35 PM

Roberto De Zerbi speaks with Sky Sports

On the team playing for Enock Mwepu, who was forced into early retirement:

I think so because the Enock problem is a different problem. We are not speaking about football, but we are speaking about life.

On facing Brentford:

It will be a difficult game because Brentford at home is a very difficult team. We want to show our ability, our quality, our players. I think we are able to play a good game.

07:28 PM

Brentford have a special Friday night record

They are unbeaten in their last nine played on Fridays, winning five.

Brentford Community Stadium - CameraSport

07:25 PM

Thomas Frank speaks with Sky Sports:

[Last weekend's 5-1 defeat at Newcastle]: It was a bad experience and we want to bounce back from that. The best teams bounce back and I know we're a good team so I expect us to bounce back. We know under the floodlights here it's fantastic, the fans have been amazing in general but especially the night games and we know Friday nights have been a little bit magic for us. Hopefully we can go out there and perform again.

07:15 PM

Teams news: Brentford make three changes; Brighton are unchanged

Brentford recall Vitaly Janelt, Frank Onyeka and Yoane Wissa.

Captain Pontus Jansson and midfielder Christian Norgaard miss out again through injury.

Brighton are unchanged from last weekend's narrow 1-0 defeat by Tottenham.

07:14 PM

Adam Lallana speaks with Sky Sports

On Roberto De Zerbi coming in:

It's been hugely exciting, very stimulating for myself. We want to get three points, We got a good point at Anfield, and I'm looking forward to tonight Things are definitely different. A lot more tactical, more minutes out on the pitch. We've had to be open-minded. He's extremely hands on in terms of how he coaches. My eyes are open wide to keep learning. Matches are coming thick and fast. We've got to kind of learn on the job really, and it starts again tonight.

07:09 PM

Team news: Brighton's starting XI

Brighton: Sanchez, Veltman, Dunk, Webster, March, Mac Allister, Caicedo, Estupinan, Gross, Trossard, Welbeck.

Subs: Lamptey, Lallana, Sarmiento, Enciso, Undav, Mitoma, Steele, Gilmour, Turns.

07:08 PM

Team news: Brentford's starting XI

Brentford: Raya, Ajer, Mee, Pinnock, Henry, Onyeka, Janelt, Jensen, Mbeumo, Toney, Wissa.

Subs: Canos, Dasilva, Jorgensen, Ghoddos, Lewis-Potter, Damsgaard, Baptiste, Roerslev, Cox.

06:45 PM

Good evening!

Hello and welcome to Telegraph Sport's live coverage of the Friday night Premier League clash between Brentford and Brighton.

Thomas Frank's Brentford suffered a chastening 5-1 defeat away at Newcastle last weekend, leaving the club winless in the last three after a solid start to the season which included a 4-0 drubbing of Manchester United at the Brentford Community Stadium.

Goalkeeper David Raya was unusually sloppy at St James' Park last weekend, but Frank has backed him to get over this performance.

"If you are a goalkeeper you need to get used to that you make a mistake once in a while, you don't save one or make a mistake like David did.

"But one of his biggest strengths is his ability in games, from training-to-training, to move on quickly and don't get affected by it.

"It is like when you fall over on the bike, you need to get up and then you move forward again."

Brighton's new manager Roberto De Zerbi is still searching for his first win despite two strong performances against, a 3-3 draw at Anfield, and a narrow 1-0 defeat at home to Spurs, which De Zerbi said was not a fair result given the way his side played.

Of his opponents tonight, Frank said: "They played two, both Liverpool and Tottenham. Obviously we looked at these two and then I am looking always more on the manager.

"Of course he inherited a good squad, a well-drilled team and now he needs to put his own ideas in.

"I think it is an interesting signing for the Premier League, very interesting but we know what Brighton will come with. They will try to dominate possession, be very flexible and we need to close that down."

Brentford remain without captain Pontus Jansson for tonight's match. The centre-back is still struggling with a hamstring injury and will stay on the sidelines along with midfielder Christian Norgaard. Forward Keane Lewis-Potter is expected to be back in the matchday squad after a spell out with a foot issue

Brighton have no fresh injury concerns for the trip, but Enock Mwepu is unavailable for the Seagulls following his sudden retirement with a hereditary heart condition. Jakub Moder remains in rehabilitation as he recovers from a long-term knee injury.