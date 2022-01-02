Brentford vs Aston Villa live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV today

Thomas Frank applauds the Brentford fans at full-time (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)

Brentford kick off 2022 with a home match against Aston Villa, with both these clubs in the bottom half and hoping for more consistency between now and the end of the campaign.

The Bees have won just one of their last five, while were also one of the few teams to end up playing both their post-Christmas fixtures - losing both without scoring a goal.

Steven Gerrard has seen a definite upturn in fortunes for Villa since being appointed boss, but defeat to Chelsea and seeing the Leeds game called off meant a frustrating end to last year for him and his side all the same.

Just two points separate the teams at kick-off and they both have a negative-four goal difference too, highlighting how well matched for each other they should turn out to be.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is the match?

The game kicks off at 2pm GMT on Sunday 2 January, 2022 at the Brentford Community Stadium.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Ultra HD. Subscribers can stream the game via the Sky Go app.

If you're not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What is the team news?

Brentford still have a lengthy injury list which includes Zanka, David Raya, Josh DaSilva, Rico Henry and Kristoffer Ajer. Christian Norgaard is back from suspension and Bryan Mbeumo also returns.

Villa have Tyrone Mings suspended and Leon Bailey missing through injury. Ashley Young is a doubt with a knock.

Confirmed line-ups

BRE - Fernandez, Pinnock, Jansson, Bech, Roerslev, Onyeka, Norgaard, Jensen, Canos, Toney, Wissa

AST - Martinez, Cash, Hause, Konsa, Targett, McGinn, Luiz, Traore, Buendia, Ings, J Ramsey

Odds

Brentford 21/10

Draw 40/17

Villa 6/4

Prediction

A struggle for consistency has blighted both teams so far this term but Villa look well-placed to show improvement on that and could start the year in a very positive way. Brentford 1-2 Aston Villa.