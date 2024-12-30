Brentford vs Arsenal: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Arsenal’s first match of the new year is a London derby against Brentford.

With Liverpool cruising to victory over West Ham United on Sunday, the Gunners are once again nine points behind the runaway Premier League leaders and can’t afford to slip-up against the Bees.

In fact, Mikel Arteta’s side dropped to third over the weekend as a result of Nottingham Forest’s 2-0 win over Everton.

Forest are actually the only team to have beaten Brentford away from home this season, but Thomas Frank’s side have hit the buffers recently as they’re without a win in their last four games across all competitions.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game...

Date, kick-off time and venue

Brentford vs Arsenal is scheduled for a 5.30pm GMT kick-off on Wednesday, January 1, 2025.

The match will take place at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Where to watch Brentford vs Arsenal

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on TNT Sports.

Live stream: Fans can catch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from Simon Collings at the ground.

Brentford vs Arsenal team news

Brentford have doubts over Ben Mee and goalkeeper Mark Flekken after both players went off injured during the goalless draw against Brighton & Hove Albion last Friday.

Sepp van den Berg and Mathias Jensen could also be in contention, but Joshua Dasilva, Rico Henry, Igor Thiago, Ethan Pinnock and Kristoffer Ajer are among a host of players expected to miss out.

As for the Gunners, this will be their second game without the injured Bukayo Saka and a potential replacement in Raheem Sterling is expected to miss out despite a positive injury update.

Thomas Partey, Mikel Merino and Riccardo Calafiori will be pushing for starts but Arteta could stick with Gabriel Jesus and youngster Myles Lewis-Skelly.

Thomas Partey will hopeful of a recall when Arsenal face Brentford. (Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Brentford vs Arsenal prediction

Games between these two teams are often low-scoring and it’s difficult to see that trend changing. Arsenal were laboured in their win over Ipswich Town and will have to raise the performance level against the Bees.

Every fixture at the moment is must-win for the Gunners and they’ll have enough to scrape another win.

Arsenal to win 1-0

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Brentford wins: 6

Draws: 4

Arsenal wins: 8

Brentford vs Arsenal match odds

Brentford to win: 9/2

Draw: 11/4

Arsenal to win: 2/5

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).