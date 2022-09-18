Brentford vs Arsenal live: Score and latest updates from the Premier League

Tom Ward
·12 min read
brentford vs arsenal live score premier league latest - REUTERS
  • A Saliba header gives Arsenal the lead before Jesus doubles soon after

  • Viera adds a third just after the break

  • 15-year-old Ethan Nwaneri on the bench for Arsenal

01:39 PM

79 min: Brentford 0-3 Arsenal                           

The referee points to the spot as Toney is fouled in the area.....but the assistant's flag up on the far side.

Three Brentfor players offside as the free-kick came in....sums up their afternoon really.

01:36 PM

77 min: Brentford 0-3 Arsenal                         

Thomas Partey is withdrawn for Arsenal to be replaced by Lokonga. Martinelli is also off, with Eddie Nketiah coming on.

01:35 PM

75 min: Brentford 0-3 Arsenal                         

Viera tries to slide a pass through to Jesus, who's still cajoling Brentford defenders and looks hungry for a second goal.

The Brazilian has been outstanding again today.

01:31 PM

71 min: Brentford 0-3 Arsenal                       

Damsgaard is through after a clever pass from Baptiste and forces a good save from Ramsdale from a tight angle.

That's their first shot on target since the fifth minute of the match....

01:28 PM

70min: Brentford 0-3 Arsenal                       

Gabriel has a go from a long way out. It's a decent strike in fairness, if slightly speculative.

Cruise control very much on for the visitors now.

01:27 PM

68 min: Brentford 0-3 Arsenal                     

Jensen is going to have to come off here. Baptiste is on for the hosts.

01:25 PM

65 min: Brentford 0-3 Arsenal                     

Great save from Raya! Who has to dive at full stretch to his right to deny Saka.

The ball dribbles out of play as Jensen is down cluthing his knee for Brentford.

01:24 PM

64 min: Brentford 0-3 Arsenal                   

A loose touch from Partey gives Brentford a sniff before Gabriel clears.

Damsgaard then picks the ball up on the half-way line and slides a cute pass between the lines for Toney.

Saliba is there again though. He's been imperious today.

01:22 PM

62 min: Brentford 0-3 Arsenal                   

To their credit, Brentford are trying to get something going here but they're just losing one-on-one battles all over the pitch.

Frank is making changes.

Damsgaard and Onyeka are on.....Janelt and Dasilva depart.

01:18 PM

Have a look at this....

01:16 PM

57 min: Brentford 0-3 Arsenal                 

Superb work from Jesus again, who plays a neat one-two with Vieira before unleashing a low left-footed shot.

Good save from Raya.

01:12 PM

52 min: Brentford 0-3 Arsenal                 

David Coote whistles for a Brentford free kick after Martinelli is caught pulling at the shirt of Jansson.

This is Ivan Toney range....

The striker flicks the ball up to himself and goes for an audacious volley. The ball goes over but 10/10 for inventiveness.

01:09 PM

48 min: Brentford 0-3 Arsenal               

Game over.

Saliba plays a one-two to get the move going before feeding Saka wide on the right.

He feeds the ball back inside to Fábio Vieira who unleashes a wicked left-footed shot that beats Raya as it canons off the inside of the post.

brentford vs arsenal live score premier league latest - REUTERS
What a way to mark your full league debut.

01:07 PM

GOOOOALLLLLL

What. A. Goal

01:06 PM

46 min: Brentford 0-2 Arsenal               

Arsenal have picked up where they off. Saka drives hard and Rico Henry and squares a ball across the six-yard box.

Jesus picks it and jinks past a couple of challenges before Brentford get reinforcements back and clear

01:03 PM

Can Brentford turn this around?

Well we're about to find out.....the players are out.

Thomas Frank has not made any changes....

12:49 PM

HALF TIME: Brentford 0-2 Arsenal

Goals from Saliba and Jesus mean Arsenal hold a two-goal lead heading into the break.

They've been excellent in that opening 45 minutes.

Thomas Frank will surely need to consider changes, be they in personnel or shape. Something needs to change for his side to get into this

12:47 PM

45+1 min: Brentford 0-2 Arsenal             

We're into two minutes of added time at the end of this half.

Toney chips a ball towards Mbeumo but he can't direct his header towards goal....the frustration continues.

12:44 PM

43 min: Brentford 0-2 Arsenal             

Brentford need to get to halftime without conceding a third here. That would surely be curtains.

Martinelli feeds Tierney who finds himself in a pocket of space on the edge of the area.

His left-footed strike it always  rising over the bar though.

12:40 PM

39 min: Brentford 0-2 Arsenal           

Perhaps some kudos here does need to go the Arsenal back-line, who have looked virtually impenetrable through nearly 40 minutes here. Saliba and Gabriel do bring a sense of control to this side.

12:39 PM

36 min: Brentford 0-2 Arsenal           

Jensen robs Jesus and then has the chance to float a ball in towards the back post but there's no Brentford player in the vicinity.

For a side who have been prolific so far this season, they are struggling to create.

12:36 PM

34 min: Brentford 0-2 Arsenal         

Brentford really aren't creating anything of note here or even enjoying a decent spell of pressure on the Arsenal goal.

This could not have gone better for Mikel Arteta's side thus far.

12:33 PM

30 min: Brentford 0-2 Arsenal         

Better from Brentford, who are turning to the long throw to cause Arsenal problems. Saliba heads one behind for a corner but it doesn't look comfortable to defend.

12:31 PM

29 min: Brentford 0-2 Arsenal       

They might had a third there.

Martinelli dispossesses Jansson and feeds Saka but he can't control his shot.]

Dangerous from Arsenal.

12:30 PM

27 min: Brentford 0-2 Arsenal       

What a delivery that is from Xhaka, who dinks a delightful ball into the six-yard box where Gabriel Jesus is lurking.

He has plenty to do with the header but does excellently to get it past a diving Raya.

brentford vs arsenal live score premier league latest - GETTY
Four on the season now for Arsenal's man man.

12:28 PM

GOOOOAAALLLL

Arsenal double the lead

12:27 PM

24 min: Brentford 0-1 Arsenal     

Arsenal are looking to consolidate this lead. They're dominant in terms of possession and are spending plenty of time in the Brentford half.

The atmosphere is really flat....the home support need to get into this.

12:22 PM

20 min: Brentford 0-1 Arsenal     

Gabriel has gone down off the ball for Arsenal. He'd be a big loss if he can't continue.

It looks like he's going to try to continue for now...

12:21 PM

19 min: Brentford 0-1 Arsenal   

Brentford have no conceded four headers this season from set pieces. That's not a stat Thomas Frank will be happy with.

His side must respond now but they have looked a little toothless going forward so far. Toney's most telling contributions have been defensive.

12:19 PM

16 min: Brentford 0-1 Arsenal   

A Saka corner is met by Saliba at the near post, whose flick on header flies towards Raya's goal, cannoning off the inside off the post.

brentford vs arsenal live score premier league latest - REUTERS
Was it over the line? David Coote's watch says it is and Arsenal lead.

12:17 PM

GOOOOOAAALLLLLLL

Arsenal lead

12:17 PM

15 min: Brentford 0-0 Arsenal 

Brentford work a promising opening through Dasilva but Arsenal soon win it back and break quickly.

Saka surges down the left flank but his ball forward is then blocked by the workhorse that is Ivan Toney.

12:15 PM

13 min: Brentford 0-0 Arsenal 

The normally raucous atmosphere at Brentford hasn't quite arrived yet...maybe it's the early start.

A crunching challenge from Mee on Vieira gets the crowd out of their seats though.

12:12 PM

10 min: Brentford 0-0 Arsenal

Ben Mee closes the door quickly on Gabriel Jesus after a clever ball from Vieira.

The same two players come together again moments later and David Coote awards Arsenal a free-kick in a dangerous area.

12:11 PM

'Very different today'

This fixture last season was the opening night of the campaign, on a Friday night, and the atmosphere was sensational. From a journalist's point of view, you could not even hear your fingers tapping on the keyboard.

For obvious reasons, it feels very different today. The early kick-off has not helped in that regard, either. In theory, this should suit Arsenal more than Brentford.

Sam Dean, at the Gtech Community Stadium

12:09 PM

7 min: Brentford 0-0 Arsenal

Brentford look very compact when Arsenal are in possession and very quick when they get the chance to break.

There may not be a side more comfortable without the ball in the league.

12:06 PM

4 min: Brentford 0-0 Arsenal

A ball over the top and Mbeumo is suddenly free at the back post. He can't get much power on the header though and it's an easy catch for Ramsdale.

12:03 PM

2 min: Brentford 0-0 Arsenal

Arsenal are looking to establish possession early and they should be one up there.

Smooth build-up play sees Xhaka play in Martinelli, whose clear on goal.

He scuffs his shot though and Raya gathers.

12:01 PM

We're off

David Coote blows his whistle.....

11:58 AM

Impeccably observed

A very touching minute's silence inside the Gtech Community Stadium, followed by a rousing rendition of 'God Save The King'.

The tracksuits are off...kick-off moments away.

11:56 AM

The players are in the tunnel

The teams, managers and fans will pay tribute to the late queen ahead of kick-off.

A minute's silence will be followed by the national anthem.

11:45 AM

Derby record

Brentford have only lost one of their last 17 home London derbies - a 1-0 loss to Chelsea in October last year. That's 13 wins and three draws over that period.

However, Arsenal have won five of their last eight league games away to fellow London clubs

11:39 AM

New face on Arsenal bench

It's a huge afternoon for 15-year-old Ethan Nwaneri, who is on the Arsenal bench this afternoon.

Nwaneri was born in March 2007....I'll let that sink in.

11:37 AM

Arteta's Brentford appreciation

" I cannot think of stories like this that have been so successful in Spain," said Arteta, of IvanToney's journey through the divisions with Northampton and Peterborough after being sold by Newcastle.

" It's about showing consistency, quality and belief and that it can happen at any age. It shows that opportunities are open for everybody."

" The clarity and vision of the club and how they have executed it deserves a lot of credit.

"Thomas and his staff have done an incredible job and they are constantly evolving.

"We are very aware of how difficult it will be to beat them."

11:26 AM

Arsenal team news

Ramsdale, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tierney, Ferreira Vieira, Partey, Xhaka, Saka, Gabriel Jesus, Martinelli

Mikel Arteta fields a much-changed side from the one which FC Zurich last week.

Thomas Partey returns to the starting line-up after recovering from injury but Martin Odegaard has gone the other way and will miss this one.

Kieran Tierney replaces the injured Oleksandr Zinchenko, with Albert Sambi Lokonga dropping to the bench.

11:22 AM

Brentford team news

Raya, Hickey, Ajer, Mee, Henry,  Jansson, Janelt, Jensen, Mbeumo, Toney, Dasilva

Thomas Frank makes two changes from his side's 5-2 win against Leeds. Kristoffer Ajer makes his first appearance of the season, with Josh Da Silva also coming in.

Shandon Baptiste and Keane Lewis-Potter are the ones to make way.

11:19 AM

Good afternoon

Welcome to a sunny West London for a rather odd-feeling 12pm Sunday kick-off in the Premier League.

Brentford’s clash with Arsenal this afternoon had been slated for 2pm but has been moved to this earlier slot ahead of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II tomorrow.

The hosts have not played since September 3, when they turned in arguably their best performance of the season in a 5-2 demolition of Leeds United. Their absence from the pitch has not kept the club out of the headlines though, after talisman Ivan Toney received his first England call-up earlier this week.

His individual performance against Leeds - a hat-trick featuring a penalty, a free kick and delightful lob - underlined his international credentials and should serve as warning for Arsenal ahead of this afternoon’s clash.

Only Manchester City have scored more goals this season than Brentford in the Premier League, with ten of their 15 total goals coming in front of their own fans.

Indeed, Thomas Frank’s side have a fearsome record at Gtech Community Stadium, where they have lost just one of their last eight top-flight fixtures.

Arsenal lost on the opening day of last season at this very venue but Mikel Arteta looks to have a much more cohesive unit under him now.

They will re-take top spot in Premier League with a victory today and Arteta will be keen to see his side re-discover their winning thread in the league after a 3-1 loss at Old Trafford last time.

They were successful in Europa League last Thursday, beating FC Zurich 2-1 in a tricky game where the announcement of the late Queen’s death came just before the half-time whistle blew.

Arteta will be wary of this Brentford side though and with Arsenal not having kept a clean in their four in all competitions, he’d be right to.

