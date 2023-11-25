Brentford vs Arsenal LIVE: Premier League result and reactions as substitute Kai Havertz scores winner

Arsenal went top of the Premier League as Kai Havertz headed home a late winner against Brentford.

After the draw between Manchester City and Liverpool had opened the door for Arsenal to take top spot, it looked for so long like it would be a night to forget for Mikel Arteta’s side as they struggled to breakdown aresolute home defence.

But a piece of Bukayo Saka brilliance put a goal on a plate for Havertz, and the German sharply directed a downward header past Mark Flekken to snatch a 1-0 victory.

The visitors had barely got out of first gear on a chilly London evening and failed to create many clear chances, while Aaron Ramsdale - standing in for the ineligible David Raya in goal - endured a couple of nervy moments at the other end.

Declan Rice spared his goalkeeper’s blushes with a last-ditch first half clearance, while Oleksandr Zinchenko also produced a timely clearance off the line to ensure Ramsdale’s goal was not breached.

And that alllowed Saka and Havertz to combine to secure three points that take Arteta’s men above both the defending champions and Liverpool to head the Premier League pack after 13 matches.

Follow all the reaction below plus get the latest Premier League odds and tips right here:

Brentford vs Arsenal live

Story continues

Brentford FC 0 - 1 Arsenal FC

Kai Havertz is Arsenal’s hero, but under-pressure Aaron Ramsdale fails to impress

19:54 , Mike Jones

Kai Havertz stole the headlines with a late winner to lift Arsenal to the summit of the Premier League, but Aaron Ramsdale will be left relieved to walk away with a clean sheet after an unconvincing performance at Brentford.

Brentford remained determined in their tactics and press, forcing the game to almost grind to a halt at times. It looked to be heading for a goalless draw before Havertz headed into the back of the net from close range to secure all three points for the Gunners in the 89th minute and ensure they finish the weekend top of the table for the first time this season.

Lengthy stoppages accompanied every set piece and neither side imposed themselves on the match until the inspired decision to swap Gabriel Martinelli with Havertz paid off in the final minutes.

Before the winner, much of the focus surrounded Ramsdale who had not started in goal since 7 September, but with David Raya ineligible to face his parent club, was handed a rare opportunity to impress.

Kai Havertz is Arsenal’s hero, but under-pressure Aaron Ramsdale fails to impress

Arteta on Aaron Ramsdale’s performance

20:07 , Mike Jones

Mikel Arteta was rather blunt in his post-match response to a question on whether Aaron Ramsdale has done enough to get back in Arsenal’s starting XI.

The Gunners boss replied: “This is football. I am so happy with the team and the way we perform. We get a clean sheet and we move on.”

Arteta added that Ramsdale seemingly grew into the match in the second half and praised his courage to comeback from a shaky start.

“Courage, he has big courage and big personality and that’s why we love him,” said the Spaniard.

And Thomas Frank also speaks to TNT Sports

19:55 , Harry Latham-Coyle

“Of course, it is [hard to take], a tough one in this beautiful game. We lost a game where we did so many things right. It should have been a draw - there were two big chances for each team. We managed to keep them very, very quiet throughout the game, managed to keep Saka and Martinelli quiet. Saka had one fantastic moment that decided the game. Either team could have won it.

“Unfortunately, we didn’t take our moments. It was another good performance from us - we’ve played 13 games and had 12 good performances.”

Mikel Arteta offers his reaction

19:50 , Harry Latham-Coyle

“It’s great, we are so happy,” the Arsenal manager tells TNT Sports. “The team competed extraordinarily well. We should have scored much earlier than that but it is a really tough place to come. I thought we showed a lot of resilience, and were patient when we needed to be.

“Delighted [for Kai Havertz]. You can see from the reaction of the rest of the team how much they love him. He won the game for us.

“I am so happy with the team and the way it performed. I think the team was exceptional today. You need moments to go your way, fine margins to win the game. We are exactly where we want to be and it shows that the team is in a really good place. It is a dream to work with them.”

FT: Brentford 0-1 Arsenal

19:44 , Harry Latham-Coyle

This was a nice touch from the Arsenal players at full time, getting around Aaron Ramsdale after a relatively difficult night to continue a difficult season. The goalkeeper looked properly shaken at one point in the first half, but he - with a bit of help from Declan Rice and Oleksandr Zinchenko - kept Brentford scoreless.

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale was shown some love by his teammates at full-time ❤️ pic.twitter.com/eYnWzkhLWS — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 25, 2023

FT: Brentford 0-1 Arsenal

19:38 , Harry Latham-Coyle

So Arsenal go top of the Premier League, one point ahead of Manchester City and two clear of Liverpool. Tottenham will join Manchester City in second if they beat Aston Villa in another tasty encounter tomorrow.

A valuable three points for Mikel Arteta to take back across London. Brentford have an excellent record on their own patch, and deserve immense credit for how well they performed given the injuries they are dealing with, but it wasn’t quite enough to hold on to a point.

Top of the pile 👏 pic.twitter.com/WM94GInS2P — Premier League (@premierleague) November 25, 2023

Kai Havertz on his late goal

19:30 , Harry Latham-Coyle

“It feels amazing. I’ve been working hard for these moments, and I’m just happy to help the team with that. It was a brilliant goal and a brilliant pass. We trained this routine quite a lot - Bukayo loves to play that ball.

“Football is always hard work. Nothing comes from itself, you have to work and keep belief. The last couple of months have been tough for me but Ive tried to put my ego aside because the team comes first. I’ve been so thankful for the fans. It’s always hard when they pay a lot of money for you, but I’m thankful to them for keeping supporting me.”

FT: Brentford 0-1 Arsenal

19:27 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Far from a classic but Arsenal won’t mind too much - they go top of the Premier League thanks to Kai Havertz’s late winner. The visitors had huffed and puffed for so long, comfortably below their best against a resolute Brentford, but one bit of quality from Bukayo Saka was enough to give Havertz a simple header home and Arsenal the three points.

Aaron Ramsdale seemed to blow a serious sigh of relief as the whistle blew. Two major errors from the goalkeeper but it is a clean sheet in the book.

Kai Havertz scores a 𝙡𝙖𝙩𝙚 goal that may take Arsenal top of the Premier League 💥 pic.twitter.com/3oAP7L72ki — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 25, 2023

FULL TIME: BRENTFORD 0-1 ARSENAL

19:25 , Harry Latham-Coyle

(Getty Images)

Brentford 0-1 Arsenal, 90 + 5 minutes

19:24 , Harry Latham-Coyle

In comes a long throw, but Aaron Ramsdale collects...and that will be that!

Brentford 0-1 Arsenal, 90 + 4 minutes

19:24 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Into the final seconds. Bryan Mbeumo launches the ball forward but it lands on an Arsenal head. Eddie Nketiah slips to give Brentford one last chance in posssession, but we are now into added time in added time.

Brentford 0-1 Arsenal, 90 + 3 minutes

19:22 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Mikel Arteta answers with two changes of his own, Ben White and Jorginho on to try and secure things.

Brentford 0-1 Arsenal, 90 + 1 minutes

19:21 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Into stoppage time, of which there are four minutes. Brentford clung on for so long but now must be proactive, Saman Ghoddos off and Zanka on to add some extra height.

GOAL! Brentford 0-1 ARSENAL (Kai Havertz, 89 minutes)

19:18 , Harry Latham-Coyle

There’s the breakthrough!

It’s a huge goal for Arsenal, and a huge goal for Kai Havertz! The German scores his biggest goal since his move across London, but this all about the silver platter delivery from Bukayo Saka. His cross arcs most invitingly, bending towards the far post and simply demanding to be converted. Havertz obliges, Arsenal lead!

(Getty Images)

Brentford 0-0 Arsenal, 88 minutes

19:18 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Takehiro Tomiyasu is found by Leandro Trossard, but I’d wager the right back isn’t quite the man Arsenal want rampaging on to a pass 20 yards out. His side-footed effort is blocked.

Brentford 0-0 Arsenal, 87 minutes

19:16 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Time is ticking ever nearer to the 90 minute mark, and I can’t remember too many stoppages in this second half that would neccessitate an extended extra period.

(Getty Images)

Brentford 0-0 Arsenal, 85 minutes

19:15 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A weak finish! For once, Arsenal do cut Brentford open, three against two with Bukayo Saka giving the shooting opportunity to Eddie Nketiah. You’d expect rather more from the striker than that limp effort, though - Mark Flekken drops calmly to his left to gather with ease.

Brentford 0-0 Arsenal, 84 minutes

19:13 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Brentford have been very, very organised and disciplined tonight, given the reshuffling required by the injuries. They push out as a red and white curtain to smother William Saliba’s space as he lines up a speculative volley that ends up (predictably) off target.

Brentford 0-0 Arsenal, 81 minutes

19:11 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A bit of argy-bargy from Arsenal’s assembled targets results in a Brentford free kick.

Brentford 0-0 Arsenal, 80 minutes

19:09 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Whistled wide! A flick off a Brentford foot and very nearly into the bottom corner Declan Rice’s crisp strike skims. Out for a corner.

Brentford 0-0 Arsenal, 79 minutes

19:09 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Perhaps Mikel Arteta feels Arsenal are just starting to drift, gesturing for Kai Havertz to hurry along and then delivering some extended instructions to the German. Havertz enters with Gabriel Martinelli taken off.

Brentford 0-0 Arsenal, 77 minutes

19:07 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Outstanding from Oleksandr Zinchenko! A vital intervention from the left-back, Bryan Mbeumo standing up a cross which Neal Maupay can attack. His header appears goalbound but Zinchenko leaps across with a karate kick to clear as Arsenal clear a second effort of the evening off the line!

Brentford 0-0 Arsenal, 76 minutes

19:06 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A rare error from William Saliba, overly focussed on Neal Maupay and letting Bryan Mbeumo nip in to take the ball away. Gabriel covers his centre-half partner’s shift, stepping across to the right to cut out a pass as Brentford’s front two try to combine.

Brentford 0-0 Arsenal, 73 minutes

19:03 , Harry Latham-Coyle

This game could do with something to spark it into life. Arsenal continue to provide a polite rat-a-tat-tat on the door, but they are hardly pounding upon it, looking a touch short of energy and invention with Brentford holding firm.

(Getty Images)

Brentford 0-0 Arsenal, 71 minutes

19:02 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Brentford make their first alterations, with Yoane Wissa and Yegor Yarmolyuk removed. Neal Maupay and a fit-again Shandon Baptiste are introduced.

Brentford 0-0 Arsenal, 71 minutes

19:00 , Harry Latham-Coyle

That wasn’t so comfortable for Flekken, getting his feet in a tangle to offer a rapidly approaching Eddie Nketiah a chance to pinch it from him. To give some credit to the goalkeeper, he sorts himself out and escapes Nketiah’s clutches.

Brentford 0-0 Arsenal, 69 minutes

18:59 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Bukayo Saka’s corner is rather less impressive; Mark Flekken watches it into the palms.

Brentford 0-0 Arsenal, 68 minutes

18:57 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Almost an immediate impact! Gabriel Martinelli is getting livelier and livelier and so nearly finds Nketiah with an inswinging cross. A superb defensive header from Ben Mee prevents the substitute strieker converting.

Brentford 0-0 Arsenal, 66 minutes

18:55 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Here is that Arsenal change, Eddie Nketiah with his gloves on and ready to take the place of Gabriel Jesus, who makes a laboured wander over to the touchline.

Brentford 0-0 Arsenal, 62 minutes

18:52 , Harry Latham-Coyle

There are just a few spaces starting to appear for Brentford. Yoane Wissa accelerates up the left as Bryan Mbeumo passes out to Frank Onyeka on the right, but the midfielder’s pass towards a striding Wissa is skewed too close to the goalkeeper.

Brentford 0-0 Arsenal, 60 minutes

18:50 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Saman Ghoddos has done a fine job at right wing back so far. He gets a shout from his goalkeeper as he tracks the flight of a cross informing him that there is no clear and present danger, and wisely lets the ball bounce behind for a goal kick.

Eddie Nketiah is being readied.

Brentford 0-0 Arsenal, 58 minutes

18:48 , Harry Latham-Coyle

William Saliba really is so solid. Bryan Mbeumo looks to have the run on the Arsenal defender but Saliba eases up through the gears to close the space, muscling Mbeumo out of the way and calmly tapping the ball back to his goalkeeper to complete the clean-up.

Brentford 0-0 Arsenal, 56 minutes

18:46 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Aaron Ramsdale is alive to Bryan Mbeumo’s threat, the goalkeeper in a good starting position and fleet enough of foot to beat the Brentford striker to the bouncing ball.

Brentford 0-0 Arsenal, 54 minutes

18:45 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Arsenal earn a corner up the right but Ethan Pinnock rises with a commanding leap to clear. Declan Rice then carries the ball 30 metres forward, striding towards the edge of the box but eventually forced to check. Arsenal play backwards.

(Getty Images)

Brentford 0-0 Arsenal, 51 minutes

18:42 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Poked wide! A rare chance for Brentford, Yoane Wissa turning around the corner adroitly to send Bryan Mbeumo rushing on. The forward tries to find a near post finish but doesn’t get it right, allowing Aaron Ramsdale to watch it by.

Brentford 0-0 Arsenal, 49 minutes

18:39 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Gabriel Martinelli stares blankly at his teammates, unimpressed by their inability to surge onto a tempting ball to the far post. It just hasn’t quite clicked often enough in attack for Arsenal so far.

Brentford 0-0 Arsenal, 48 minutes

18:38 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Saman Ghoddos is unhappy when what appeared to be a Brentford corner is given as an Arsenal free kick, a flick off Gabriel not spotted. The Brazilian defender goes down with a cry having also taken a knock to the knee, but he rights himself soon enough with no harm done.

Brentford 0-0 Arsenal, 46 minutes

18:36 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Back underway, and an immediate opportunity for Arsenal! Ethan Pinnock makes a hash of a defensive header and Bukayo Saka shimmies to the byline, firing a low cross towards Martin Odegaard that ends up ballooning over the bar. Odegaard shakes his head - could he have done more with the chance? It came at him very quickly.

Second half...

18:34 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Out they all come again, Thomas Frank looking slighty lost as he saunters in the vague direction of his dugout.

HT: Brentford 0-0 Arsenal

18:21 , Harry Latham-Coyle

No score at the interval, then, with that VAR intervention stripping Arsenal of the opener. In truth, it’s all been rather flat on a chilly evening in London, though the visitors started to show some threat just before the half-time whistle. Of concern for Mikel Arteta will be how tremulous Aaron Ramsdale appears, and that will give a game Brentford a bit of confidence that a chance will come if they can continue to stick in it.

Aaron Ramsdale is spared blushes by Declan Rice's goal line clearance 😳



Brentford so close to an early lead against Arsenal! pic.twitter.com/BcG1VaKOcO — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 25, 2023

HALF TIME: BRENTFORD 0-0 ARSENAL

18:19 , Harry Latham-Coyle

(Getty Images)

Brentford 0-0 Arsenal, 45 + 3 minutes

18:18 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Martin Odegaard tries a backheel or scorpion kick of sorts, his left leg craning behind him to try and divert a bouncing ball towards goal. The requisite connection isn’t made and that will be that for the half.

Brentford 0-0 Arsenal, 45 + 2 minutes

18:17 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Leandro Trossard’s driven cross strikes a Brentford player, but the ricochet is kind to the hosts and a teammate is able to fashion a clearance.

Brentford 0-0 Arsenal, 45 minutes

18:16 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Disappointment for Arsenal, but it’s still them playing with verve as we enter three additional minutes. Brentford are being forced farther and farther back, and Kristoffer Ajer is booked for booting the ball away after barging into Gabriel Jesus.

A free kick in a threatening position for Arsenal.

NO GOAL! Brentford 0-0 Arsenal, 45 minutes

18:12 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Leandro Trossard nods home from close range!

A couple of tight offside calsl but I think this one will stand. It’s a little lax from Brentford, pushing out but not far enough as Bukayo Saka picks out Gabriel Jesus beyond the defensive line.

Jesus should score but fails to beat Mark Flekken, who makes an outstanding save but can’t claw the ball out of danger. Trossard is on hand to apply the finishing touches...but was he onside? There’s a long VAR check...

And he’s just offside! Trossard’s left foot is just in front of Gabriel Jesus as the striker heads at goal, and that’ll be chalked off! Goalless it remains!

(Getty Images)

Brentford 0-0 Arsenal, 40 minutes

18:11 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Better from the visitors. A Jesus shot takes a double deflection and forces Mark Flekken into a save. The goalkeeper can’t gather - a corner.

Brentford 0-0 Arsenal, 38 minutes

18:10 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A goal at the other end would do all in the rather garish yellow Arsenal shirts some good. Gabriel Jesus has a glimpse of an over, the angle tight and his effort sliced as he bursts away in the box.

Brentford 0-0 Arsenal, 36 minutes

18:09 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Oh dear. Aaron Ramsdale makes another error, failing to release his throw and hurling the ball down at his toes, having to bid a hasty retreat back towards goal as Brentford sweep up the pieces. They can’t capitalise, but the goalkeeper looks shaken, throwing that malfunctioning right arm about as the home crowd give him another reminder of his inferiority to the on-loan David Raya. Ramsdale needs to mentally reset.

Brentford 0-0 Arsenal, 33 minutes

18:03 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Strong goalkeeping from Ramsdale, battling between the bodies to bash the ball away.

Brentford 0-0 Arsenal, 32 minutes

18:02 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Now Brentford draw a corner out of Arsenal, William Saliba struck on the back by a cross and the ball pinballing behind. Three Brentford players immediately surround Aaron Ramsdale.

Brentford 0-0 Arsenal, 31 minutes

18:01 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A few whistles and boos as Bukayo Saka prepares to take but he is hasty enough this time, Gabriel Magalhaes the target of the delivery but finding only the back of the side netting with an awkward attempted header.

Brentford 0-0 Arsenal, 30 minutes

18:00 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Good work from Gabriel Jesus and better still from Ethan Pinnock. Jesus takes the ball into his feet about ten yards out and spins deftly, but Pinnock stays with him and gets a blocking foot across as the Arsenal striker releases his shot.

Arsenal soon win a corner.

Brentford 0-0 Arsenal, 27 minutes

17:59 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Bryan Mbeumo draws some applause from his manager and the crowd after some nifty footwork to extricate himself from a pickle on the right. Brentford squander the resultant possession but that was a tidy bit of trickery from the Cameroon international.

Brentford 0-0 Arsenal, 25 minutes

17:56 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Another chance for Trossard. It’s a beauty of a ball from Oleksandr Zinchenko, whipped over the head of Kristoffer Ajer on to his teammate’s head, but the Belgian is unable to get the right connection to divert the cross goalwards.

Brentford 0-0 Arsenal, 23 minutes

17:54 , Harry Latham-Coyle

That’s a decent little opening for Christian Norgaard, the Brentford captain arriving onto the ball 20 yards out after it spins away from a collision between Oleksandr Zinchenko and Saman Ghoddos. The Dane strikes cleanly enough, but like Leandro Trossard earlier puts too much loft on the shot.

Brentford 0-0 Arsenal, 21 minutes

17:52 , Harry Latham-Coyle

This system does allow Brentford to get out to Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli in good number, which might be why Mikel Arteta felt Leandro Trossard could be of value as an extra creator in midfield. Martinelli is found by Oleksandr Zinchenko but Frank Onyeka and Saman Ghoddos have him well handled.

Brentford 0-0 Arsenal, 19 minutes

17:50 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The experience of Ben Mee will be valuable tonight, with the left-sided centre-half sliding back in a timely manner as Arsenal probe the channels. Thomas Frank scrawls some notes in his book with his multicoloured pen.

Brentford 0-0 Arsenal, 17 minutes

17:48 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Thomas Frank will be reasonably pleased by this start, you’d say. Brentford look comfortable in their 5-3-2, even with all of those injury-enforced adjustments.

(Getty Images)

Brentford 0-0 Arsenal, 16 minutes

17:48 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Referee Tim Robinson has a conversation with Martin Odegaard as Leandro Trossard takes his time over the Arsenal corner. Is this a deliberate ploy from the visitors to try and get Brentford to show their hand? I’d imagine another unnecessary pause will result in a card given the desire to speed the game up this season.

Brentford 0-0 Arsenal, 15 minutes

17:46 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Frank Onyeka takes a sore one, an attempted cross right in the kisser of the Brentford midfielder. That’ll sting on a chilly night. Corner kick.

Brentford 0-0 Arsenal, 14 minutes

17:45 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A shocker from Aaron Ramsdale but Declan Rice spares his blushes! A horror moment for the goalkeeper, with Yoane Wissa nicking the ball from him as he messes around in his own six-yard box after Gabriel takes a goal kick. Bryan Mbeumo creates space as the ball breaks to him and fires goalwards, but Rice is back to firefight expertly, blcoking on the line with a relieved Ramsdale over quickly to offer thanks.

(Getty Images)

Brentford 0-0 Arsenal, 13 minutes

17:43 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Aaron Ramsdale continues to cop some stick from the Brentford fans, with holding his concentration likely to be a challenge if Arsenal, as expected, dominate the ball.

Brentford take possession from them and Bryan Mbeumo peels out to the right, looking to get at Gabriel Magalhaes from slightly wider. Gabriel does well.

Brentford 0-0 Arsenal, 11 minutes

17:41 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Bukayo Saka takes an age to deliver, eventually finding the double-fisted thrust of a leaping Mark Flekken, who returns the ball to the Arsenal and England man. Saka draws a couple of defenders and lays the ball off for Leandro Trossard, and the Belgian should do much more with his effort on goal. A backwards lean sends it flying over the crossbar with Flekken untroubled.

Brentford 0-0 Arsenal, 10 minutes

17:40 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Vitaly Janelt is forced to concede a corner, the makeshift left-wing-back pressured and knocking out of play. Arsenal load the box.

Brentford 0-0 Arsenal, 9 minutes

17:39 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Gabriel Jesus looks to be feeling at his leg a bit, the Brazilian’s injury perhaps still bothering him. One to monitor.

Brentford 0-0 Arsenal, 8 minutes

17:38 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A loose pass from Frank Onyeka, but the midfielder makes amends, retreating towards the Brentford defence and pinching the ball before an Arsenal quartet can advance with intent.

Brentford 0-0 Arsenal, 6 minutes

17:37 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Takehiro Tomiyasu turns on the ball and tries to advance up the right, running out of room having rather lost his bearings as he pivoted. The right back offers a raised hand of apology to his teammates.

Brentford 0-0 Arsenal, 5 minutes

17:36 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Leandro Trossard is the leftward member of Arsenal’s midfield three, stacked slightly ahead of Martin Odegaard, who is more advanced than Declan Rice. Trossard is sticking tightly to Frank Onyeka in Arsenal’s defensive shape.

Brentford 0-0 Arsenal, 4 minutes

17:34 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It’s Gabriel Martinelli who is found by Martin Odegaard, but the Brazilian forward makes a mess of his attempted header, spooning it up rather than on and rather wasting a decent opportunity with Brentford failing to track his run.

Brentford 0-0 Arsenal, 2 minutes

17:34 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Sonia Twigg is our reporter at the ground this evening and can hear some early taunts from home fans towards Aaron Ramsdale, the stand-in stopped being unfavourably compared with David Raya.

An early free kick for Arsenal upfield, though, and William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes lumber forward to lend their height.

Brentford 0-0 Arsenal, 1 minute

17:32 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Brentford set up in their back five, with Saman Ghoddos on the right of it - a new role for the Iranian with Thomas Frank forced to find unconventional solutions to his injury crisis.

KICK OFF!

17:30 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Arsenal get things underway at the Brentford Community Stadium.

Brentford vs Arsenal

17:28 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The two sets of players shake hands with one another, and the officials, led tonight by Tim Robinson. Michael Salisbury is required in front of the screens if required.

Brentford vs Arsenal

17:26 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The players are gathered in the tunnel, Arsenal with their eyes on a win that would take them into top spot.

Brentford vs Arsenal

17:21 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A clear, if rather cold, evening in London, with temperatures dropping towards freezing with the sun long since set. The thick beanie hats are on in the stands and there’s every chance of a fixture to warm the cockles with two attacking line-ups.

Brentford vs Arsenal

17:13 , Harry Latham-Coyle

David Raya is currently sat in the Brentford dugout catching up with Ben Ryan, the Olympic gold medal winning rugby sevens coach who is now Director of Elite Performance at the London club. It must be an odd evening for the Spanish stopper with a foot in both camps and plenty of eyes on how his stand-in goes. Can Aaron Ramsdale force Mikel Arteta’s hand with a strong performance this evening?

(Getty Images)

Premier League results

17:06 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The 3pm kick-offs are all wrapped up - a big win for Newcastle over Chelsea, and a significant result for Luton as they move four points clear of Sheffield United:

Burnley 1-2 West Ham

Luton 2-1 Crystal Palace

Newcastle 4-1 Chelsea

Nottingham Forest 2-3 Brighton

Sheffield United 1-3 Bournemouth

OUR FIRST #PL WIN AT KENILWORTH ROAD! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/5orLM4LHn3 — Luton Town FC (@LutonTown) November 25, 2023

Mikel Arteta is next in front of the TNT Sports microphone

17:05 , Harry Latham-Coyle

“I’m very proud, it is a big number and a big club,” Arteta says as he prepares to oversee a 200th Arsenal game. “It is a big privilege.

“We are really going to have to earn it because it is a tough place to come. Brentford are able to take the game where they want to, and they have real threat.

[On Aaron Ramsdale]: “I have got top players and I love all of them, and I try to give them all opportunities. A few get a big one today. We have quite a few injuries in central areas so we had to try something different today. Leandro Trossard has been exceptional, he’s a big creator around the box and he works hard.”

And Brentford manager Thomas Frank has been grabbed by TNT Sports for a pre-match chat

16:58 , Harry Latham-Coyle

“Everything is done and dusted - the final message to the players is routine,” Frank explains from his office at the Brentford Community Stadium. “Just a few bits on the line-up from Arsenal, besides that, I just try to kill time. I’m watching a bit of Luton because we play them next Saturday.

“I invite managers in after the game. Some you have a closer relationship with, some not. But I always invite them in, and some come. There’s a wine fridge there, and a few beers there.

“There eare a lot of teams that have injury issues, but we’ve got a thin squad, so it’s a challenge we need to solve. I’m a big believer that the team we’ve put out there will do the job. Mattias Jensen picked up a minor adductor strain but we’re hoping we’ll be ready for Luton.”

Frank also confirms that Saman Ghoddos will be deployed as a wing-back, with Brentford sticking with a three centre-back system.

Brentford vs Arsenal

16:50 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Brentford have lost just one of their last ten Premier League home games. Their goals this season are interesting - given how the three promoted teams have struggled, and Everton’s points deduction, safety should be easily enough to secure, but a growing injury list might inhibit their ambitions of pushing for a place higher up the table. Chelsea’s heavy defeat to Newcastles leaves a top half spot theirs for the taking, though - and a win over a contender would be a real boost at this stage of the season.

Brentford vs Arsenal

16:40 , Harry Latham-Coyle

So it looks like a switch of system for Brentford from a back five to a back four, with the loss of Nathan Collins obviously a significant blow. Saman Ghoddos comes in further forward to add threat alongside Yoane Wissa and Bryan Mbeumo.

Leandro Trossard is a midfield starter for Arsenal, in a surprise. All sorts of attacking potential in that front five, though, with Declan Rice having to knit it all together from a holding role.

Team News - Arsenal

16:33 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Rice, Trossard; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli

🟡 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 🔵



🧱 Tomiyasu at the back

🪄 Trossard in midfield

🔙 Odegaard returns



Let's do this, Gunners ✊ pic.twitter.com/u1NYfTABg2 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) November 25, 2023

Team News - Brentford

16:32 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Brentford XI: Flekken; Ajer, Mee, Pinnock, Janelt; Norgaard, Onyeka, Yarmoliuk; Mbeumo, Ghoddos, Wissa

Brentford vs Arsenal

16:26 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Just a few minutes now until the teams are named. It was Leandro Trossard alongside Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli last time out for Arsenal - does Mikel Arteta bring Gabriel Jesus back in from the start?

Brentford vs Arsenal

16:21 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Thomas Frank insists Brentford “fear nobody” ahead of a Premier League clash with London rivals Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta’s men travel across the capital sitting third in the table, just a point behind leaders Manchester City.

The Bees’ maiden Premier League win came against the Gunners - a 2-0 success in August 2021.

Head coach Frank called on his club’s fans to help secure a repeat result on Saturday evening as his side go in search of a fourth win in five games.

“The team we are facing tomorrow have been on an upward trajectory, but we know we are good at home and fear nobody,” Thomas Frank

“I hope we have a fantastic game and hit a top level - a top Brentford performance.

“The fans need to be absolutely on it from the first minute and I will do my very best to make sure the players are absolutely on it.

“Hopefully we can have a fantastic game and win.”

(PA Wire)

Aaron Ramsdale set for Arsenal lifeline, but ‘charisma and personality’ won’t be enough

16:16 , Harry Latham-Coyle

There is no doubt that this is a huge opportunity for Aaron Ramsdale, with David Raya unavailable against his parent club having usurped the England goalkeeper as Arsenal’s number one. Sonia Twigg explores an odd situation that leaves Ramsdale desperate to impress tonight:

Aaron Ramsdale set for Arsenal lifeline, but ‘personality’ won’t be enough

Mikel Arteta vows to maintain referee stance despite FA charge

16:10 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Mikel Arteta insists he will continue to speak freely on refereeing decisions despite being handed a Football Association charge for comments he made after Arsenal’s 1-0 defeat at Newcastle.

The Gunners boss labelled VAR’s decision to not overturn Anthony Gordon’s 64th minute winner “an absolute disgrace”.

Arteta, who said that he has submitted observations he made during the match to the FA, highlighted the importance of freedom of speech and believes communication is key if the standards of refereeing are to improve.

Mikel Arteta vows to maintain referee stance despite FA charge

Brentford vs Arsenal

16:04 , Harry Latham-Coyle

We’ll have confirmed team news in about half-an-hour, but Brentford will be without Nathan Collins, with the defender injured on international duty with the Republic of Ireland. In better news for Thomas Frank, Keane Lewis-Potter and Shandon Baptiste are both back available.

Arsenal, meanwhile, were hopeful yesterday that both Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Jesus would be fit to feature.

Mikel Arteta reveals Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Jesus updates before Brentford clash

Brentford vs Arsenal

15:56 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Yes, that lunchtime draw at the Etihad Stadium has opened the door for Arsenal to climb to the top of the table, where they spent so much of last season, of course. After a good recent run, Brentford were a little disappointing up at Anfield in their final fixture before the international break.

Brentford vs Arsenal

15:43 , Mike Jones

Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of this evening’s Premier League action as Brentford host Arsenal.

The Bees will be hoping to cause an upset against the Gunners who now know that could finish the day on top of the table should they secure all three points.

Manchester City’s draw with Liverpool means that Mikel Arteta’s side can jump above both if they defeat Brentford away from home.

Aaron Ramsdale will start in goal for the visitors and will hope to impress the boss who continues to favour on loan goalkeeper David Raya.

We’ll have all the team news, updates and match action so stick with us as we build up to kick off at 5.30pm.