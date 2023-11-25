Brentford vs Arsenal LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Brentford vs Arsenal LIVE!

A trip across the capital awaits the Gunners today as they look to continue their Premier League title challenge with a win at Brentford. Mikel Arteta hopes to have Gabriel Jesus and Ben White fit to name in his Arsenal team but on-loan goalkeeper David Raya will not be allowed to face his parent club.

This afternoon's result between Manchester City and Liverpool means a victory will send Arsenal top of the table. They have been slightly off the pace in the title race of late, dropping points at Newcastle and Chelsea before a much-needed victory over Burnley. They also hold a strong record against the Bees, with three wins in four meetings.

Thomas Frank's team have been the definition of inconsistent this season, with four wins, four draws and four defeats leaving them slap bang in mid-table - which remains a stellar return for the west Londoners. Follow Brentford vs Arsenal LIVE via Standard Sport's match blog, featuring expert analysis form Simon Collings at the ground!

Brentford vs Arsenal updates

Kick-off: 5.30pm GMT | Gtech Community Stadium

How to watch: TNT Sports

Brentford team news

Arsenal team news

Score prediction

Head-to-head record

15:37 , Marc Mayo

Since a shock defeat on the opening day of the 2021-22 season - a famous one for the Bees - Arsenal have won three of the four meetings with their London neighbours.

Brentford wins: 6

Draws: 5

Arsenal wins: 7

Brentford vs Arsenal prediction

15:31 , Marc Mayo

Arsenal have not kept a clean sheet away from home in any competition since September, with Arteta's side far from convincing on the road in recent weeks.

Odegaard and Jesus returning should at least help the Gunners click into gear again in forward areas, but Brentford have shown time and time again that they are capable of producing their best performances against the biggest teams.

Draw, 1-1.

🟡 𝗠𝗔𝗧𝗖𝗛𝘿𝘼𝙔 🔵



🆚 Brentford

🕠 5:30pm (UK)

🏆 Premier League

🏟 Gtech Community Stadium pic.twitter.com/BkcrOC68q0 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) November 25, 2023

Our prediction for the Arsenal line-up

15:26

Predicted Arsenal XI: Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Jorginho, Rice; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli

Early Arsenal team news

15:21 , Marc Mayo

Arsenal will have captain Martin Odegaard back this weekend after overcoming concussion.

Gabriel Jesus is also set to feature, having played 90 minutes for Brazil against Argentina as he made his return from a hamstring injury.

Thomas Partey and Emile Smith Rowe remain out, but Ben White is a doubt.

Aaron Ramsdale will stand in for David Raya, who cannot play due to the terms of his loan move from the Bees.

How we reckon the Bees will line up

15:14 , Marc Mayo

Predicted Brentford XI: Flekken; Ajer, Mee, Pinnock, Roerslev; Jensen, Norgaard, Onyeka; Mbeumo, Maupay, Wissa

Early Brentford team news

15:05 , Marc Mayo

Nathan Collins faces "weeks" on the sidelines for Brentford after suffering ankle ligament damage while playing for the Republic of Ireland in a big blow to the Bees.

Full-backs Aaron Hickey and Rico Lewis are long-term absentees, while Mikkel Damsgaard has not played since August after undergoing knee surgery.

Where to watch Brentford vs Arsenal

14:59 , Marc Mayo

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate. Coverage starts at 4.45pm GMT.

Live stream: TNT Sports subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Discovery+ app.

Brentford vs Arsenal LIVE!

14:51 , Marc Mayo

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport's live coverage of Brentford vs Arsenal.

This evening's Premier League kick-off comes at 5.30pm GMT from Gtech Community Stadium.

It promises to be a fascinating clash between a mid-table team fighting for some consistency and a title challenger who will go top with a win tonight.

Simon Collings is our man at the ground and he'll be firing in expert analysis plus player ratings later on, with Marc Mayo helming the blog's play-by-play calls.

Stay tuned for all the build-up, match action and reaction!