Brentford vs AFC Bournemouth LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Sports Staff
·7 min read
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Brentford face Bournemouth in the Premier League today.

Ivan Toney returned for Brentford’s home game against Bournemouth.

The 13-goal striker had missed the previous two matches with a knee injury.

Bournemouth made a change in goal with Neto replacing Mark Travers, while Kieffer Moore started up front.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

Brentford vs AFC Bournemouth LIVE: Premier League updates

  • Brentford: Raya; Ajer, Pinnock, Mee; Janelt, Jensen, Norgaard, Dasilva; Mbeumo, Toney, Wissa

  • Bournemouth: Neto, Stacey, Mepham, Senesi, Kelly, Christie, Cook, Lerma, Anthony, Billing, Moore

Brentford FC 0 - 0 AFC Bournemouth

Brentford vs AFC Bournemouth

17:42 , admin

Having pushed forward up the left flank, Anthony is caught out of position and pulls back Jensen near the halfway line; conceding a free-kick.

Brentford vs AFC Bournemouth

17:41 , admin

After Janelt intervenes on the left side of the Brentford area, Bournemouth are awarded a corner-kick, but an offside offence following the set-piece then gifts the ball back to their hosts.

Brentford vs AFC Bournemouth

17:38 , admin

Bournemouth begin to build some early pressure, as Mee is forced into consecutive defensive headers on the edge of his own area, and the visitors have started brightly enough.

Brentford vs AFC Bournemouth

17:37 , admin

After a quick check-over, Anthony is cleared to continue following a brief injury concern, and the action resumes inside Brentford's half.

Brentford vs AFC Bournemouth

17:35 , admin

Brentford earn the first corner, taken short and then swung over towards the penalty spot before dropping to Janelt on the edge of the box. The versatile midfielder cannot strike it cleanly, though, and sends the ball bouncing well wide of the right-hand post.

Brentford vs AFC Bournemouth

17:31 , admin

Bournemouth kick off, and we are under way in West London!

Brentford vs AFC Bournemouth

17:31 , admin

Brentford vs AFC Bournemouth

17:31 , admin

Brentford vs AFC Bournemouth

17:29 , admin

The players are out on the pitch, under the floodlights at Brentford Community Stadium, and kick-off is now just moments away!

Brentford vs AFC Bournemouth

17:27 , admin

Bournemouth defender Adam Smith serves a one-match suspension today, after accumulating five yellow cards this season, but Lerma has overcome a knee problem knee to feature in the visitors' midfield. Neto replaces Travers in goal after coming back early from a hamstring injury, while Moore will start up front in the ongoing absence of Dominic Solanke.

Brentford vs AFC Bournemouth

17:23 , admin

While top scorer Toney is back in the Brentford team today, following a spell on the sidelines through injury, Rico Henry misses out on selection due to a calf strain. Shandon Baptiste, Frank Onyeka and Aaron Hickey are all unavailable too, as Frank drops Lewis-Potter to the bench.

Brentford vs AFC Bournemouth

17:21 , admin

Brentford vs AFC Bournemouth

17:17 , admin

SUBS: Mark Travers, Michael Dacosta Gonzalez, Dominic Sadi, Siriki Dembele, Ben Pearson, Joe Rothwell, Jordan Zemura, Jack Stephens, Daniel Adu-Addei.

Brentford vs AFC Bournemouth

17:16 , admin

BOURNEMOUTH (4-4-2): Neto; Jack Stacey, Marcos Senesi, Chris Mepham, Lloyd Kelly; Ryan Christie, Jefferson Lerma, Lewis Cook, Jaidon Anthony; Philip Billing, Kieffer Moore.

Brentford vs AFC Bournemouth

17:12 , admin

SUBS: Thomas Strakosha, Sergi Canos, Kevin Schade, Saman Ghoddos, Mikkel Damsgaard, Mads Bech Sorensen, Mads Roerslev, Mathias Jorgensen, Keane Lewis-Potter.

Brentford vs AFC Bournemouth

17:11 , admin

Brentford vs AFC Bournemouth

17:10 , admin

BRENTFORD (4-3-3): David Raya; Kristoffer Ajer, Ben Mee, Ethan Pinnock, Vitaly Janelt; Mathias Jensen, Christian Norgaard, Josh Dasilva; Bryan Mbeumo, Ivan Toney, Yoane Wissa.

Brentford vs AFC Bournemouth

17:10 , admin

Brentford vs AFC Bournemouth

17:07 , admin

Bournemouth's 4-2 defeat to Championship leaders Burnley last week also sent the South Coast side out of the FA Cup. While their latest reverse at least ended a four-game goalless run, manager Gary O'Neil had previously overseen three straight Premier League losses: to Crystal Palace, Chelsea and Manchester United. The Cherries are therefore just one point clear of Everton in the bottom three, having posted one win and seven defeats from their last eight league fixtures. Today aiming to end a four-match losing run on the road, Bournemouth held today's hosts to a 0-0 draw in October.

Brentford vs AFC Bournemouth

17:05 , admin

Despite some superb league form of late, Brentford suffered an early FA Cup exit last weekend, when West Ham United swept past them into the fourth round courtesy of a winning goal from former Bees player Said Benrahma. Nevertheless, Thomas Frank's side saw off Liverpool 3-1 last time out in the top flight; stretching their Premier League unbeaten run to six matches. Winning three of their last four has cemented a top-half position for the capital city club, who went through fixtures against Liverpool, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur undefeated. Furthermore, only league leaders Arsenal have beaten Brentford at home this season.

Brentford vs AFC Bournemouth

17:04 , admin

Hello and welcome to live coverage of today's Premier League clash between Brentford and Bournemouth at the Brentford Community Stadium!

Brentford vs AFC Bournemouth

17:01 , admin

Brentford vs AFC Bournemouth

17:00 , admin

Brentford vs AFC Bournemouth

17:00 , admin

Brentford vs AFC Bournemouth

17:00 , admin

Brentford vs AFC Bournemouth

17:00 , admin

Brentford vs AFC Bournemouth

17:00 , admin

Brentford vs AFC Bournemouth

16:30 , admin

Follow live football coverage with The Independent today.

Whether it's Premier League, Champions League, a European Championship or the World Cup we will keep you up to date with everything you need to know.

We will have all the latest scores, goals and updates plus analysis and reaction throughout the game here.

Brentford vs AFC Bournemouth

17:00 , admin

Brentford vs AFC Bournemouth

17:00 , admin

Brentford vs AFC Bournemouth

17:00 , admin

Brentford vs AFC Bournemouth

17:00 , admin

Brentford vs AFC Bournemouth

17:00 , admin

Latest Stories

  • Miami-Dade wins right to strip FTX name off Heat arena

    MIAMI (AP) — The naming rights deal between FTX and Miami-Dade County was terminated Wednesday by a federal bankruptcy court, a move that allows the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange's brand to be stripped from the arena where the NBA’s Miami Heat play. The order means that before long — and probably starting very soon — all FTX signage and advertising at the arena will be removed. There was no immediate word from the Heat or the county on when the process will begin. That will be a massive unde

  • Chargers' Williams questionable for playoff game vs. Jaguars

    COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Mike Williams’ status for the Los Angeles Chargers' AFC wild-card round game against the Jacksonville Jaguars will be a game-time decision. Williams was listed as questionable on the team’s injury report Thursday. He did not practice all week after suffering a lower back contusion late in the first half of last Sunday’s 31-28 loss at the Denver Broncos. “He’s making progress in getting treatment,” coach Brandon Staley said. “We’re just trying to get him as much rest as

  • Bieber, Guards reach $10.01 million contract for '23 season

    CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians reached agreement Friday on contracts with all seven of their arbitration eligible players, including starter Shane Bieber, who agreed to a $10.01 million deal for next season. Bieber made $6 million last season while going 13-8 and leading Cleveland's strong pitching staff in innings (200) and strikeouts (198). The 27-year-old has expressed interest in signing a long-term deal with the AL Central champions, but to this point the sides haven't been able t

  • Canada's Mirela Rahneva finishes 4th at skeleton event in Germany

    Canadian Mirela Rahneva will have to wait another week to try and crack the podium at Altenberg track. The Ottawa native finished fourth in the women's skeleton event on Friday at the German course, just missing out on a bronze medal. "I'm very happy to finish fourth when I think back to previous results here. I'm really proud of my first run being within the medals," Rahneva said n a press release. "I've had a fairly difficult time in Altenberg in past seasons. I'll even go as far as admitting

  • Daboll staying consistent as Giants prepare for playoffs

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Brian Daboll isn't making a big deal about the New York Giants playing in their first postseason game in six years. There's no need. Everyone in the locker room and the team's headquarters understands the importance of the getting beyond the regular season. It's a step forward, a goal achieved for an organization that's floundered for the past decade. Now it's time to take the next step. Do something in the playoffs. Whether the Giants (9-7-1) have the talent to do t

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This week, the Toronto Maple Leafs face the Boston Bruins at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the Edmonton Oilers vs. Vegas Golden Knights at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the lin

  • Leonard, Clippers hold off Doncic, Mavs to snap 6-game skid

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored a season-high 33 points, Norman Powell added 27 and the Los Angeles Clippers snapped a six-game losing streak Tuesday night with a 113-101 victory over the Dallas Mavericks despite 43 points from Luka Doncic. It's the fourth time in the past five games Leonard has scored at least 24 points. He got off to a quick start with 11 in the first quarter as the Clippers led throughout. Doncic, who sat out Sunday against Oklahoma City due to left ankle soreness, mi

  • Brandon Belt explains why he chose Blue Jays over other teams

    New Blue Jays first baseman Brandon Belt met with the media on Wednesday and explained what went into his decision to pick Toronto in free agency. He also discussed how he's feeling after his surgery, what he expects his role will be in 2023, what type of leader he is, and much more.

  • McDavid has 2 goals, assist as Oilers beat Sharks 7-1

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Connor McDavid had two goals and an assist, and the Edmonton Oilers beat the San Jose Sharks 7-1 on Friday night. Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins each had a goal and two assists, and Klim Kostin, Jesse Puljujarvi, and Ryan McLeod also scored for the Oilers. Jack Campbell made 25 saves in Edmonton's second-straight win. “We certainly need to keep building on our game,” McDavid said. "Two good ones in a row, obviously, (and) we keep talking about consistency, so that

  • Kings use power play to get past Oilers 6-3

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kevin Fiala had two goals and two assists, Adrian Kempe also scored two power-play goals and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Edmonton Oilers 6-3 on Monday night. Alex Iafallo and Viktor Arvidsson also scored as Los Angeles improved to 9-2-1 since Dec. 15. Pheonix Copley had 28 saves as he improved to 11-2-0 in 13 starts — all since Dec. 6. The Kings converted on four of their first six power-play chances and improved to 2-0-0 against the Oilers this season. It was the first tim

  • Chargers say inexperience doesn't matter in playoff return

    COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Kyle Van Noy already has been everywhere the Los Angeles Chargers are trying to go on their franchise's first playoff trip in four years, and the veteran linebacker wants his new teammates to know their postseason inexperience means absolutely nothing on this journey. “It's just about who comes out there and plays better,” the two-time Super Bowl champion said Wednesday. “All the rest of it doesn't matter. I've told these guys that it's not about experience, and home-fi

  • Kuzma hits late 3-pointer to lift Wizards past Bulls, 100-97

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Kyle Kuzma broke a tie with a 3-pointer with 5.7 seconds left and the Washington Wizards beat the Chicago Bulls 100-97 on Wednesday night. Following a timeout, Kuzma drove to his right and hit a leaning shot as he floated toward the Wizards’ bench. Zach LaVine missed a 16-footer for Chicago with 2.3 seconds left, with Deni Avdija grabbing the last of his career-high 20 rebounds for Washington. Earlier, LaVine beat the shot clock to tie it at 97. Kuzma finished with 21 points. B

  • Tampa Bay Lightning, PWHPA to co-host women's games

    TAMPA, Fla. — The Professional Women's Hockey Players' Association and the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning will co-host a four-game Dream Gap Tour event in February. Four teams will participate in the Feb. 25-26 event at Advent Health Center Ice in Wesley Chapel, Fla. The PWHPA, which includes women's hockey stars Marie-Philip Poulin, Sarah Nurse, Hilary Knight and Kendall Coyne Schofield, was formed after the collapse of the Canadian Women's Hockey League (CWHL) in 2019. The 100-member PWHPA plays Se

  • Bills safety Damar Hamlin released from the hospital

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin was released from a Buffalo hospital on Wednesday, more than a week after he went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated during a game at Cincinnati, after his doctors said they completed a series of tests. A news release from the Bills quoted Dr. Jamie Nadler as saying: “We have completed a series of tests and evaluation and in consultation with the team physicians, we are confident that Damar can be safely discharged.” Nadler said Ham

  • Kostin, McDavid lead Oilers' 6-2 rout of last-place Ducks

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Klim Kostin scored two goals, and Connor McDavid and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had a goal and an assist apiece in the Edmonton Oilers' 6-2 victory over the last-place Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday night. Leon Draisaitl also scored and Jack Campbell made 21 saves for the Oilers, who snapped a two-game skid on the second stop of a four-game West Coast road trip. Edmonton recorded 53 shots on goal while scoring at least six goals for the fifth time over the past five weeks and avengin

  • Conor Timmins becoming essential to Leafs' blue line

    The Maple Leafs suddenly appear to have incredible depth on the blue line, and Conor Timmins is giving Sheldon Keefe no reason to take him out of the lineup. In his 53rd NHL game, against Philadelphia, the 24-year-old defenceman scored his first big league goal to go with impressive performances since his November trade to Toronto.

  • Mercer scores twice, Devils top Hurricanes in Metro matchup

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Dawson Mercer scored twice and the New Jersey Devils beat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-3 on Tuesday night despite allowing two short-handed goals. Mercer gave the Devils their first lead at 8:53 of the third period on his 10th goal of the season. It was the first multi-goal performance of his 123-game NHL career. The Devils began a five-game trip by winning for the third time in four tries. They moved within two points of the first-place Hurricanes in the Metropolitan Division.

  • Kamara trade request looms over CF Montreal pre-season training

    MONTREAL — An already tumultuous off-season for CF Montreal has taken another twist, with striker Kei Kamara looking to leave the Major League Soccer club. Kamara was absent from Montreal as it started pre-season training this week, with the team saying the Sierra Leone native was still in Africa and feeling ill. Since then, his absence has turned into a media storm as the 38-year-old announced that he has requested a trade after contracts extension negotiations fell through. "I threw all my egg

  • Hughes, Bratt lead Devils' 6-2 rout of Ducks

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Jack Hughes had two goals and an assist, and Jesper Bratt also scored two goals in the New Jersey Devils' third straight victory, 6-2 over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday night. Hughes got his 50th point of the season by scoring in New Jersey's three-goal first period. He added his 28th goal of the season in the final minutes of a blowout win in the first stop of the Devils' four-game West Coast road swing. Vitek Vanecek made 31 saves, while Jesper Boqvist and Dougie Hamilton

  • Murray, Jokic lead charge as Nuggets beat Lakers 122-109

    DENVER (AP) — Jamal Murray scored a season-high 34 points, Nikola Jokic recorded his 11th triple double of the season and the Denver Nuggets beat the Los Angeles Lakers 122-109 on Monday night in a game where LeBron James sat out due to a sore left ankle. Jokic finished with 14 points — on 5 of 5 shooting — grabbed 11 rebounds and dished out 16 assists to help the Nuggets win their 11th straight home game. It’s their longest home streak since capturing 12 in a row in 2018. Denver remains tied wi