Brentford vs AFC Bournemouth LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Ivan Toney returned for Brentford’s home game against Bournemouth.

The 13-goal striker had missed the previous two matches with a knee injury.

Bournemouth made a change in goal with Neto replacing Mark Travers, while Kieffer Moore started up front.

Brentford: Raya; Ajer, Pinnock, Mee; Janelt, Jensen, Norgaard, Dasilva; Mbeumo, Toney, Wissa

Bournemouth: Neto, Stacey, Mepham, Senesi, Kelly, Christie, Cook, Lerma, Anthony, Billing, Moore

Brentford FC 0 - 0 AFC Bournemouth

Having pushed forward up the left flank, Anthony is caught out of position and pulls back Jensen near the halfway line; conceding a free-kick.

After Janelt intervenes on the left side of the Brentford area, Bournemouth are awarded a corner-kick, but an offside offence following the set-piece then gifts the ball back to their hosts.

Bournemouth begin to build some early pressure, as Mee is forced into consecutive defensive headers on the edge of his own area, and the visitors have started brightly enough.

After a quick check-over, Anthony is cleared to continue following a brief injury concern, and the action resumes inside Brentford's half.

Brentford earn the first corner, taken short and then swung over towards the penalty spot before dropping to Janelt on the edge of the box. The versatile midfielder cannot strike it cleanly, though, and sends the ball bouncing well wide of the right-hand post.

Bournemouth kick off, and we are under way in West London!

We're off and underway...



UTC 👊👊



1' | 🐝 0-0 🍒 // #BREBOU

The players are out on the pitch, under the floodlights at Brentford Community Stadium, and kick-off is now just moments away!

Bournemouth defender Adam Smith serves a one-match suspension today, after accumulating five yellow cards this season, but Lerma has overcome a knee problem knee to feature in the visitors' midfield. Neto replaces Travers in goal after coming back early from a hamstring injury, while Moore will start up front in the ongoing absence of Dominic Solanke.

While top scorer Toney is back in the Brentford team today, following a spell on the sidelines through injury, Rico Henry misses out on selection due to a calf strain. Shandon Baptiste, Frank Onyeka and Aaron Hickey are all unavailable too, as Frank drops Lewis-Potter to the bench.

SUBS: Mark Travers, Michael Dacosta Gonzalez, Dominic Sadi, Siriki Dembele, Ben Pearson, Joe Rothwell, Jordan Zemura, Jack Stephens, Daniel Adu-Addei.

BOURNEMOUTH (4-4-2): Neto; Jack Stacey, Marcos Senesi, Chris Mepham, Lloyd Kelly; Ryan Christie, Jefferson Lerma, Lewis Cook, Jaidon Anthony; Philip Billing, Kieffer Moore.

SUBS: Thomas Strakosha, Sergi Canos, Kevin Schade, Saman Ghoddos, Mikkel Damsgaard, Mads Bech Sorensen, Mads Roerslev, Mathias Jorgensen, Keane Lewis-Potter.

A packed out away end today 👏

BRENTFORD (4-3-3): David Raya; Kristoffer Ajer, Ben Mee, Ethan Pinnock, Vitaly Janelt; Mathias Jensen, Christian Norgaard, Josh Dasilva; Bryan Mbeumo, Ivan Toney, Yoane Wissa.

Can't be with us at the Gtech Community Stadium this evening?



Follow all the action on our Match Centre ⤵#BrentfordFC | #BREBOU — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) January 14, 2023

Bournemouth's 4-2 defeat to Championship leaders Burnley last week also sent the South Coast side out of the FA Cup. While their latest reverse at least ended a four-game goalless run, manager Gary O'Neil had previously overseen three straight Premier League losses: to Crystal Palace, Chelsea and Manchester United. The Cherries are therefore just one point clear of Everton in the bottom three, having posted one win and seven defeats from their last eight league fixtures. Today aiming to end a four-match losing run on the road, Bournemouth held today's hosts to a 0-0 draw in October.

Despite some superb league form of late, Brentford suffered an early FA Cup exit last weekend, when West Ham United swept past them into the fourth round courtesy of a winning goal from former Bees player Said Benrahma. Nevertheless, Thomas Frank's side saw off Liverpool 3-1 last time out in the top flight; stretching their Premier League unbeaten run to six matches. Winning three of their last four has cemented a top-half position for the capital city club, who went through fixtures against Liverpool, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur undefeated. Furthermore, only league leaders Arsenal have beaten Brentford at home this season.

Hello and welcome to live coverage of today's Premier League clash between Brentford and Bournemouth at the Brentford Community Stadium!

📍 Gtech Community Stadium

💬 Thomas ahead of Bournemouth



"We are playing at home, we want to attack from minute one. We know the fans will back us.



"We want to keep 3-5-2 as we like that shape and it has been good for us"#BrentfordFC | #BREBOU pic.twitter.com/7LPa7q5qxr — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) January 14, 2023

Rico Henry misses out tonight with a minor calf strain

Thomas is hopeful he will be ready for Leeds#BrentfordFC | #BREBOU pic.twitter.com/Y2KxF0jYWT — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) January 14, 2023

📝 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 📝



🔺 Neto back and starts

🔺 Moore leads the line

🔺 Stacey also features



Our line up for #BREBOU 💪💪 pic.twitter.com/AX8jDEwHTo — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) January 14, 2023

🔴⚪



Team news coming up in 15 minutes ... who's in your Starting XI this evening?#BrentfordFC | #BREBOU pic.twitter.com/Br9zFIwkHB — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) January 14, 2023

Good afternoon from the capital 👋

