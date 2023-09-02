Brentford vs AFC Bournemouth LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

(Action Images via Reuters)

The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.

This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.

Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.

Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.

Brentford FC 1 - 0 AFC Bournemouth

Brentford vs AFC Bournemouth

15:12

Neto is fortunate to avoid a booking there, having panicked and taken Schade's legs away as he looked to steal possession, just to the left of the penalty area. Jensen will deliver the resulting free-kick from a promising position…

Brentford vs AFC Bournemouth

15:12

Real danger for Bournemouth! Neto gets a fingertip to Norgaard's cross but is unable to hold it under pressure from Schade. With the ball running out of the penalty area, Neto swings at a clearance and takes the Brentford's striker's legs away, conceding a free-kick just outside the box!

Brentford vs AFC Bournemouth

15:09

Goal Mathias Jensen

Brentford vs AFC Bournemouth

15:09

Mbeumo lifts an early Brentford free-kick to the far post, where Mee is forward to chest the ball down and deliver a bouncing cross. There are plenty of red and white shirts attacking the six-yard box, but Bournemouth clear their lines.

Brentford vs AFC Bournemouth

15:07

Schade – who scored a magnificent goal against Crystal Palace last time out – looks to charge into the area from the left-hand side. However, the German fouls Aarons and hands Bournemouth a free-kick.

Story continues

Brentford vs AFC Bournemouth

15:05

Bournemouth – dressed in a yellow and navy change strip – are in possession early on. Kluivert feeds Christie on the underlap, but his low cross is held by Flekken.

Brentford vs AFC Bournemouth

15:04

We're under way here as Brentford get the ball rolling!

Brentford vs AFC Bournemouth

14:57

Brentford have only lost one of their last 17 Premier League home games (W8 D8). Will the Gtech Community Stadium remain a fortress, or can Bournemouth grab their first league win of the campaign? The teams are out here in west London, and we're about to find out!

Brentford vs AFC Bournemouth

14:53

Bournemouth were also pushed close by lower-league opposition in the EFL Cup, requiring a 90th-minute winner from Christie to beat Swansea City 3-2. Iraola makes just two changes to the side beaten by Tottenham last week, as Cook and Senesi come in for Rothwell and Lloyd Kelly, who is left out after the Cherries rejected a deadline-day bid from Spurs for his services. Luis Sinisterra is also absent after joining on loan from Leeds United.

Brentford vs AFC Bournemouth

14:53

A much-changed Brentford team survived a huge scare to win Tuesday's EFL Cup tie at Newport County via a penalty shoot-out, but there's a more familiar look to Frank's lineup here. Mee returned from injury in midweek, and he replaces Collins for his first outing of the league season in the heart of defence. Brentford re-signed their former striker Neal Maupay on loan on deadline day, but he is not involved.

Brentford vs AFC Bournemouth

14:49

BOURNEMOUTH SUBS: Andrei Radu, Chris Mepham, David Brooks, Joe Rothwell, Adam Smith, Marcus Tavernier, Kieffer Moore, Hamed Traore, Gavin Kilkenny.

Brentford vs AFC Bournemouth

14:45

BOURNEMOUTH (4-2-3-1): Neto; Max Aarons, Illia Zabarnyi, Marcos Senesi, Milos Kerkez; Ryan Christie, Lewis Cook; Antoine Semenyo, Philip Billing, Justin Kluivert; Dominic Solanke.

Brentford vs AFC Bournemouth

14:45

BRENTFORD SUBS: Thomas Strakosha, Saman Ghoddos, Frank Onyeka, Kristoffer Ajer, Nathan Collins, Keane Lewis-Potter, Mads Roerslev, Yehor Yarmolyuk, Michael Olakigbe.

Brentford vs AFC Bournemouth

14:41

BRENTFORD (4-3-3): Mark Flekken; Aaron Hickey, Ethan Pinnock, Ben Mee, Rico Henry; Mathias Jensen, Christian Norgaard, Vitaly Janelt; Bryan Mbeumo, Yoane Wissa, Kevin Schade.

Brentford vs AFC Bournemouth

14:37

Bournemouth, meanwhile, are still awaiting their first league win under Andoni Iraola. The fixture list has not been kind to the Cherries, who have been beaten by Liverpool and Tottenham since drawing with West Ham on matchday one. Bournemouth have been very active in the transfer market, but with the likes of Tyler Adams and Alex Scott still not fit enough to make their debuts, they need to start picking up points to tide them over.

Brentford vs AFC Bournemouth

14:33

It has been a case of no Ivan Toney, no problem for Brentford so far this season! Thomas Frank's side are one of just six Premier League teams to enter matchday four still unbeaten, taking five points from their three games this term, though both of their fixtures on this ground have finished level. The Bees failed with a big-money move for PSV's Johan Bakayoko on deadline day, but with Yoane Wissa and Bryan Mbeumo in great form, they will be content with the firepower in their ranks.

Brentford vs AFC Bournemouth

14:30

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of this Premier League fixture as Brentford host Bournemouth at the Gtech Community Stadium!

Brentford vs AFC Bournemouth

14:00

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…