Brentford v Sheffield United: Pick of the stats

Here are the key facts and figures before Saturday's game between Brentford and Sheffield United in the Premier League.

Brentford are winless in their last six league games against Sheffield United (D2 L4) since a 3-1 home win in August 2013. They have lost each of their last three against the Blades.

Sheffield United have not kept a clean sheet away from home in the Premier League since May 2021, in a 1-0 win over Everton. They have conceded in each of their last 16 away games in the top-flight, at an average of 2.3 goals per outing (36 conceded in total).

Brentford are winless in their last nine games in the Premier League (D4 L5), with their last victory coming against Wolves in February (2-0). Should they not win here, it will be the first time since September 2017 in the Championship that they have gone 10 consecutive league matches without a win (a run of 10 under Dean Smith).

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has won all three of his previous league meetings with Brentford’s Thomas Frank (twice in the 2018-19 Championship and 1-0 in this season’s reverse fixture). During his time in English football, the only opposition managers Frank has lost his first four meetings with are Brendan Rodgers and Graham Potter.

Ivan Toney has not scored in any of his last seven Premier League starts for Brentford, despite attempting 21 shots and having 36 touches in the opposition box across those games. This is his longest run of starts without scoring in the competition.