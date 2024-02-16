Brentford v Liverpool: Sutton's predictions

Sutton's Predictions image

Sutton's prediction: 1-2

Brentford have scored three goals in each of their past two home games against Liverpool, and I can see them giving the Reds more problems this time too.

Arsenal and Manchester City have both had to fight hard to get away wins against the Bees this season, and Jurgen Klopp's side need to do the same to stay on top of the Premier League.

It will not be easy for them, though. I was at Anfield for BBC Radio 5 Live last week to see Liverpool beat Burnley, but they weren't very convincing in that game and I would give Brentford a real chance of taking at least a point here.

Liverpool have been stretched by injuries recently and Trent Alexander-Arnold's latest knee problem is another blow, but Joe Gomez can cover at right-back, plus Conor Bradley is back in training. Mohamed Salah is getting back to full fitness too and might even feature on Saturday.

Salah's return would be a huge boost and will increase Liverpool's firepower, but their attack is very strong even without him and I think that is what will get them over the line here.

I'm going with my heart over my head, really, because I would like to see a close title race and Liverpool need to keep winning to keep City at bay.

Songer's prediction: 1-3

Brentford are not the most consistent team this season. I still think they will stay up comfortably in the end but Liverpool are going to win this.

