Brentford v Chelsea: match preview

Chelsea’s most recent two meetings with Brentford have brought 4-0 victories in the FA Cup. Thomas Tuchel would be thrilled with a similar outcome on Saturday, and probably fairly surprised too. Brentford have been outstanding on their return to the top flight and showed two sides of their game in winning at West Ham. Injuries are starting to niggle, though, and the loss of Shandon Baptiste is a blow. The visitors are buoyed by news that Romelu Lukaku will be fit, and will hope to succeed where Arsenal and Liverpool failed in toppling the Bees at home. Nick Ames

Saturday 5.30pm Sky Sports Premier League

Venue Brentford Community Stadium

Last season n/a

Referee Anthony Taylor

This season G6 Y18 R1 3.16 cards/game

Odds H 28-5 A 5-8 D 3-1

BRENTFORD

Subs from Fernández, Goode, Jørgensen, Forss, Thompson, Wissa, Ghoddos, Valencia, Jeanvier, Fosu, Peart-Harris, Bidstrup, Roerslev, Zamburek, Racic

Doubtful Ajer (hamstring), Janelt (thigh)

Injured Sørensen (knee, Dec), Dasilva (hip, unknown), Baptiste (shoulder, unknown)

Suspended None

Discipline Y14 R1

Form DDLWDW

Leading scorers Mbeumo, Toney, Wissa 2

CHELSEA

Subs from Arrizabalaga, Bettinelli, Kovacic, Alonso, Mbuyamba, Sarr, Barkley, Havertz, Saúl, Loftus-Cheek, Hudson-Odoi, Ziyech, Thiago Silva

Doubtful Ziyech (illness), Thiago Silva (jet lag)

Injured Pulisic (ankle, 20 Oct), Rudiger (back, 20 Oct)

Suspended None

Discipline Y8 R1

Form WDWWLW

Leading scorer Lukaku 3