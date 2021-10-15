Brentford v Chelsea: match preview
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Chelsea’s most recent two meetings with Brentford have brought 4-0 victories in the FA Cup. Thomas Tuchel would be thrilled with a similar outcome on Saturday, and probably fairly surprised too. Brentford have been outstanding on their return to the top flight and showed two sides of their game in winning at West Ham. Injuries are starting to niggle, though, and the loss of Shandon Baptiste is a blow. The visitors are buoyed by news that Romelu Lukaku will be fit, and will hope to succeed where Arsenal and Liverpool failed in toppling the Bees at home. Nick Ames
Saturday 5.30pm Sky Sports Premier League
Venue Brentford Community Stadium
Last season n/a
Referee Anthony Taylor
This season G6 Y18 R1 3.16 cards/game
Odds H 28-5 A 5-8 D 3-1
BRENTFORD
Subs from Fernández, Goode, Jørgensen, Forss, Thompson, Wissa, Ghoddos, Valencia, Jeanvier, Fosu, Peart-Harris, Bidstrup, Roerslev, Zamburek, Racic
Doubtful Ajer (hamstring), Janelt (thigh)
Injured Sørensen (knee, Dec), Dasilva (hip, unknown), Baptiste (shoulder, unknown)
Suspended None
Discipline Y14 R1
Form DDLWDW
Leading scorers Mbeumo, Toney, Wissa 2
CHELSEA
Subs from Arrizabalaga, Bettinelli, Kovacic, Alonso, Mbuyamba, Sarr, Barkley, Havertz, Saúl, Loftus-Cheek, Hudson-Odoi, Ziyech, Thiago Silva
Doubtful Ziyech (illness), Thiago Silva (jet lag)
Injured Pulisic (ankle, 20 Oct), Rudiger (back, 20 Oct)
Suspended None
Discipline Y8 R1
Form WDWWLW
Leading scorer Lukaku 3