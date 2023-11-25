Brentford v Arsenal: Sutton's predictions

Sutton's Predictions image

Chris Sutton is making predictions for all 380 Premier League matches again this season, against a variety of guests.

This week, he takes on Barry Can't Swim, aka DJ and producer Joshua Mannie - who is an Everton fan.

Sutton's prediction: 0-1

On the face of it, Brentford got walloped 3-0 at Liverpool last time out but look past the scoreline and they were competitive for long periods of that game.

So this is going to be far from easy for Arsenal. They won here at the start of last season, but the Bees' home form is very strong and we know how well-balanced they are, and how awkward they are are to play against.

As I've said, Manchester City and Liverpool are my top two this season, but I don't think Arsenal will be too far behind in third and, if they want to push for the title again, they know they need to win games like this one.

Barry Can't Swim's prediction: 2-2

This is a bit of a rogue one but I might go for a draw here, with a few goals. Brentford can be unreal some weeks but they don't always show up.

