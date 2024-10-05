Brentford sting Wolves with trademark early strike in eight-goal thriller

Nathan Collins scores another early goal for Brentford - Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Brentford’s season of extraordinary early goals goes on. This time it was Wolves who were stung by the busy Bees after just 77 seconds with Nathan Collins’ header.

That followed first-minute goals against Manchester City, Tottenham and West Ham and, even if they didn’t break that record by doing it again, they did become the first-ever Premier League team to score in the opening two minutes in four consecutive games.

In none of the preceding three games did Brentford go on to win, or even score another goal. Here they added three further goals through Bryan Mbuemo, Christian Norgaard, Ethan Pinnock and Fabio Carvalho to maintain their impressive home form and move into the top half of the Premier League.

Wolves, whose goals came from Matheus Cunha, Jorgen Strand Larsen and Rayan Ait-Nouri, contained plenty of threat but it was another shambolic show of defending and the margin of victory could easily have been greater.

In the end, it was a rather lopsided game with six goals coming in a first half which resembled a basketball, rather than a football match, and Carvalho icing the cake in the 90th minute before Ait-Nouri struck in time added on.

Neither side covered themselves in glory defensively but Brentford’s beautifully cohesive midfield was simply too much for Wolves’ disjointed one and they were worthy winners.

It leaves Gary O’Neil’s side rooted to the bottom of the league and without a win going into an international break that he will surely not be looking forward to. When he substituted Andre with Hwang Hee-Chan midway through the second half, the away support were chanting “you don’t know what you’re doing.”

05:15 PM BST

Snap verdict from King Power Stadium

He hails from the Argentinian province of Santa Fe and also has a wand of a left-foot, so being compared to Lionel Messi was inevitable for Facundo Buonanotte.

It was Carlos Tevez, Buonanotte’s former manager at Rosario Central, who first highlighted the many similarities with Argentina’s legendary forward and it does appear more than hyperbole.

Buonanotte, signed on loan from Brighton, produced a goal Messi would have been proud of, cutting inside and smashing an unstoppable shot into the roof of the net.

More importantly for Leicester, and their head coach Steve Cooper, it was a magical moment which secured their first Premier League win of the season.

Bournemouth dominated much of the second half, with Illia Zabaryni and Dango Outtara hitting the post while Evanilson had a goal disallowed after a VAR review.

05:13 PM BST

Snap verdict from Emirates Stadium

Bukayo Saka is a footballer of many qualities and in recent months he has added another to his repertoire: leadership. At the age of 23, Saka is no longer the polite academy lad who sparkles on the wing. He is an increasingly ruthless senior figure these days, and this was another game in which he dragged his team forward to victory.

Saka has worn the captain’s armband at times this season, following the injury to Martin Odegaard, and here he provided leadership in its purest footballing form. With Arsenal somehow trailing to struggling Southampton at home, it was Saka who stepped up to provide the required moments of class for his team.

First an assist for Kai Havertz, to level the game. And then another assist, this time for Gabriel Martinelli, to put Mikel Arteta’s side in the lead. Finally, with nerves still surging around the Emirates Stadium, it was Saka who converted the third goal to guarantee three points.

It was a devastatingly decisive intervention by the England winger. Southampton, who had defended admirably for much of the game and had taken a shock second-half lead through Cameron Archer, simply could not cope.

05:12 PM BST

Snap verdict from London Stadium

Maybe the London Stadium is at last starting to feel like home for West Ham manager Julen Lopetegui after three straight league defeats. This ended up a comprehensive win, but only after an edgy start.

As for Ipswich, after a battling start here, their defensive weaknesses let them down. The Tractor Boys are neat and tidy going forward - but they are still without a win and a season of struggle looks to be lying ahead on this form.

05:03 PM BST

Full-time: Brentford 5 Wolves 3

Goals galore from the second minute, when Nathan Collins opened the scoring for Brentford. The result will deepen the pressure on Wolves manager Gary O’Neil. His side has shipped 21 goals this season and they only have a point from the opening seven matches.

At least they have a nice, winnable next match against *checks notes* Manchester City...

04:59 PM BST

Full-time: Arsenal 3 Southampton 1

Arsenal looked like a different team after Southampton’s surprise opener. Bukayo Saka was the star man, with an assist and the third goal.

04:58 PM BST

Full-time: Leicester City 1 Bournemouth 0

The visitors threw everything they had at Steve Cooper’s side in the final 15 minutes. A valuable first league win of the season, courtesy of Facundo Buonanotte’s goal.

04:57 PM BST

Full-time: West Ham 4 Ipswich Town 1

A big relief for Julen Lopetegui, who was under fire after three Premier League home defeats in succession. Ipswich defended poorly, with Jarrod Bowen scoring a fine fourth.

04:56 PM BST

Full-time: Manchester City 3 Fulham 2

Three points for Manchester City, though Guardiola’s players rode their luck at times and Traore missed some straightforward chances for the visitors.

04:53 PM BST

Brentford 5 Wolves 3

Rayan Aït-Nouri adds a consolation for Wolves. His shot skipped under Mark Flekken, who should be doing better there. It’s a muted celebration - he knows it’s too little, too late for the league’s basement team.

04:51 PM BST

Brentford 5 Wolves 2

Brentford substitute Fabio Carvalho makes it a five-star performance after Wolves goalkeeper Johnstone parries the ball into his path.

Wolves have conceded 20 in their first seven Premier League games this season and they’re still rock bottom.

04:49 PM BST

Arsenal 3 Southampton 1

Bukayo Saka makes sure of three points for Arsenal, capping a virtuoso performance. It threatened to be another difficult afternoon once Southampton scored first, but Arteta’s players have shown their nerve.

04:46 PM BST

Manchester City 3 Fulham 2

Fulham substitutes Reiss Nelson and Rodrigo Muniz combine well. The former Arsenal player pulled it back to the Brazilian striker, who hit it into the roof of the net, via a John Stones deflection.

A nervy last few minutes ahead for Manchester City.

04:41 PM BST

Manchester City 3 Fulham 1

And there is the breathing room for the champions. Jeremy Doku puts his laces through a shot and Leno can’t keep it out. Looks like it’ll be 17 wins in a row for Manchester City against Fulham.

04:40 PM BST

Arsenal and Man City getting the job done - just

As it stands, Manchester City and Arsenal will move to within a point of leaders Liverpool. But they are both living dangerously: Pep Guardiola just put on John Stones and has gone more defensive to stem the Fulham threat, while a Southampton effort clipped the bar.

04:39 PM BST

Ipswich defence hammered

Ipswich, after five straight draws, came to the London Stadium with some confidence. But as a fourth Hammers goal goes in Kieran McKenna’s side are beginning to look increasingly ragged. Wretched defending has let them down today.

04:36 PM BST

Ouattara hits the bar for Bournemouth

Leicester City are riding their luck, still one-up as they chase first Premier League win of the season. Bournemouth hit the crossbar with Ouattara’s close-range header.

04:33 PM BST

Arsenal move through the gears after going behind

Southampton really poked the bear with that Cameron Archer goal. Arsenal have been a different team ever since falling behind, and now they have the lead as Gabriel Martinelli converts Bukayo Saka’s brilliant cross.

04:32 PM BST

Traore’s wastefulness costing Fulham

Traore misses one on one again after outstripping Walker for pace. Fulham should be winning this game but those Adama misses have been so costly.

04:30 PM BST

West Ham 4 Ipswich 1

Lucas Paqueta adds some gloss to the result with a fourth for West Ham. They are coasting towards a valuable three points at home after some pressure on new manager Julen Lopetegui.

04:29 PM BST

Arsenal 2 Southampton 1

A sublime ball in from Bukayo Saka and Martinelli came in at the back post and smashed the ball in. Arsenal are in front after an interminable VAR check. The Brazilian was just onside. A timely substitution from Arteta pays dividends.

04:27 PM BST

Bournemouth goal ruled out

Bournemouth had the ball in the back of the net, but it was ruled out for offside, and a VAR check confirmed it. They have been pushing for an equaliser, but Buonanotte’s early opener still has the home side in front.

04:26 PM BST

West Ham showing self-assurance

Having added a third goal, West Ham are at last starting to play with some confidence, and are looking more solid at the back. Ipswich can only look at themselves for more poor defending.

04:24 PM BST

O’Neil hopes for substitution inspiration

No more goals yet but Wolves have made their first change with Hwang Hee-Chan coming on for Andre. The Wolves’ fans don’t like it and tell Gary O’Neil, “you don’t know what you’re doing.”

Brentford respond with “you’re getting sacked in the morning.”

04:18 PM BST

Arsenal 1 Southampton 1

Sometimes a bit of anger is a powerful thing. Kai Havertz hits back for Mikel Arteta’s side, they were only behind for three and a half minutes. Bukayo Saka with the assist.

The Spaniard rings in the changes, bringing on Martinelli, Trossard and Merino. Off go Sterling, Gabriel Jesus and captain Jorginho.

04:17 PM BST

Arsenal up in arms over Saints opener

Arsenal are furious because they believe there was a foul on Raheem Sterling in midfield.

The referee waved play on, allowing Southampton to find Cameron Archer over the top. His shot deflects off William Saliba and into the corner.

04:14 PM BST

Arsenal 0 Southampton 1

Southampton break the deadlock at the Emirates, as Cameron Archer scores. A big shock is on the cards if the away side can hold out.

There were a few nervy moments for travelling fans though, as they had to endure a check for offside and a foul on Raheem Sterling.

04:12 PM BST

Southampton come close to opener

Southampton have just come agonisingly close to taking the lead at the Emirates. Brilliant work by young Tyler Dibling on the right flank as he surges into the box and sets up Mateus Fernandes. The acrobatic effort is just an inch over the bar.

04:09 PM BST

West Ham 3 Ipswich 1

Jarrod Bowen puts West Ham in control. He cuts inside on his left foot on the right-hand side and delivers a fine finish. They’re 35 minutes away from their first points of the season in the Premier League on home turf.

04:07 PM BST

Manchester City 2 Fulham 1

Mateo Kovacic at the double for the Premier League champions, and they’re in front. Foden put a deep ball in, Bernardo Silva laid it off to the Croatian midfielder, who eluded Berge’s challenge and slams it past Bernd Leno at the right-hand corner.

04:04 PM BST

How it feels to score four goals in the first half

Brentford fans celebrates their team’s fourth goal, scored by Ethan Pinnock, in their Premier League match against Wolves. - PA/Steven Paston

04:02 PM BST

Liverpool increase their Premier League lead

In case you missed it, Liverpool went four points clear at the top of the Premier League in today’s early kick-off. A Diogo Jota strike was enough to see off Crystal Palace in south London.

Sam Wallace reflects on an impressive showing from Arne Slot’s midfielders. They will be very tough to beat this season.

03:58 PM BST

Iffy Ipswich count their blessings at half-time

It would be fair to say that defences are not on top at the London Stadium. Ipswich concede a second two minutes from the break after more poor marking, but it could have been worse - Dara O’Shea clearing off the line from Tomas Soucek just before that.

This is very unusual for the London Stadium crowd this season. West Ham are winning here.

03:54 PM BST

Southampton repel red waves of attack at the Emirates

Southampton are offering nothing in attack but they produced an impressive defensive performance in that first half, under severe and sustained pressure.

Arsenal have been attacking in waves but they keep finding yellow-shirted obstacles in their path. 0-0 at half-time and the home crowd are becoming frustrated.

03:53 PM BST

Half-time in the Premier League games

It’s half-time around the five grounds after an entertaining opening 45 minutes.

There have been as many goals in Brentford v Wolves as the four other 3pm kick-offs. Nathan Collins scored inside the first 80 seconds and it didn’t let up after that.

03:51 PM BST

Four for Brentford in free-flowing first half

And on the stroke of half-time, Brentford add a fourth. This was a defensive horror show for O’Neil. Damsgaard corner was sent to the far post where Ethan Pinnock, completely unmarked, headed it back into the far corner. Madley has just blown for half-time and I’m off to sit in a quiet, dark room for 15 minutes.

Brentford could be even further ahead after Johnstone just about saved Kevin Schade’s header with his feet earlier in the half. Wolves look dangerous whenever they come forward too with both teams really struggling to defend in the wide areas.

03:47 PM BST

Brentford 4 Wolves 2

Just the six first-half goals here. Mikkel Damsgaard whips in the corner and Ethan Pinnock is unmarked at the back post. He has the freedom of West London to head it into the far corner. A set piece shocker from bottom team Wolves.

03:45 PM BST

West Ham 2 Ipswich 1

A well-deserved second goal for West Ham after a good spell of pressure. Michail Antonio’s header hit the bar and didn’t go over the line. Mohammed Kudus was fastest to react and put it over the line. Will that settle the defensive butterflies for the east Londoners?

03:43 PM BST

West Ham nervy at the back

West Ham have settled down after that dramatic start and are moving the ball about smoothly, but look very nervous in defence. Ipswich are neat and tidy and without doubt carry a threat.

03:40 PM BST

Vardy chance goes begging

It’s not very often you see Jamie Vardy miss an absolute sitter, but it has just happened here.

Vardy is usually deadly when he has only the goalkeeper to beat, yet somehow fluffed his chance here to put Leicester two goals up.

It was after another fine moment from Facundo Buonanotte, threading through a delightful pass to Vardy but the former England striker got it horribly wrong, side-footing well wide.

03:39 PM BST

Man City overcome errors to level match

City were fortunate not to be two or three goals down. Traore missed another golden chance after a fine transition from Fulham following a stray pass from Jack Grealish that was picked up deep by the excellent Jimenez, who released Pereira.

And therein lies the problem with not taking golden chances. Within two minutes of Traore squandering that second opportunity, City are level. Fulham don’t deal with Gundogan’s corner - the ball bounces off Traore into the path of Kovacic whose shot takes a wicked deflection off Andersen and in. City now have the momentum.

03:36 PM BST

All-action attacking rules at Brentford

What was I saying about things settling down? Two goals in less than two minutes and the basketball match continues. First came the Wolves equaliser after a poor pass from Collins allowed Rayan Ait-Nouri to cross for Jorgen Strand Larsen to score with an excellent first time finish.

But Brentford hit straight back when Lemina gave the ball away to Mbuemo who found Vitaly Janelt who in turn fed Christian Norgaard to slide the ball past Johnstone. I’m exhausted just watching this.

03:34 PM BST

Arsenal putting Southampton under the cosh

As you would expect, Arsenal are totally dominant here. Southampton are under enormous pressure, although they are doing well to limit the amount of clear opportunities for the home side. There is a long, long way to go, though. This does not seem to be sustainable.

03:33 PM BST

Manchester City 1 Fulham 1

A rapid response from the home team, as Mateo Kovačić equalises. His shot, after a corner, took a deflection on the way in, but Pep Guardiola and company won’t care. They all count.

03:30 PM BST

Brentford 3 Wolves 2

Christian Norsgaard is back in the line-up and in the goals. Lemina lost possession and after a slick pass from Damsgaard, his fellow Scandinavian found the net. End-to-end entertainment in west London, not exactly one for future defenders to learn from though.

03:28 PM BST

Brentford 2 Wolves 2

The goals keep raining down. Just 26 minutes in, there have been four at the Gtech Stadium. Jorgen Strand Larsen finishes well, but barely sixty seconds later, there’s another...

03:27 PM BST

Manchester City 0 Fulham 1

Fulham’s good work on the attack pays off. Antonee Robinson’s cross to the back post goes to Iwobi, who passes it to Raul Jimenez. He flicks it back with his heel, facing away from goal, and Andreas Pereira finishes it off.

03:26 PM BST

Fulham miss gilt-edged opportunity at the Etihad

There are two frustrated managers here at the Etihad - for differing reasons. Fulham had a golden chance to take the lead but Ederson denied Adama Traore with his legs after a fine through ball from Raul Jimenez with the outside of his right boot from deep released Traore. Rico Lewis could not deal with him and Marco Silva knew that was a big chance wasted.

Moments later, Traore had the perfect opportunity to release Alex Iwobi first time but takes a touch and the moment goes, again much to his manager’s frustration.

City started the game well but Pep Guardiola has become increasingly exasperated by the way his side are turning over the ball and failing to shut down the space from which Fulham are transitioning.

03:24 PM BST

Mbuemo makes no mistake

The basketball-game start was just about settling down but Brentford are now back in front. It came after Andrew Madley was summoned to the pitch-side monitor to investigate an incident between Mario Lemina and Nathan Collins. The award of a penalty ensued and Bryan Mbuemo swept it into the corner after a stuttering run up.

03:23 PM BST

What a goal from Buonanotte

Buonanotte has already tested Kepa Arrizabalaga after a fine solo run before putting the home team ahead in the 16th minute.

The Argentinian was sent clear after James Justin’s clever pass and then advanced into the area, eluding Marcos Senesi and then smashing a shot into the roof of the net.

It had been all Bournemouth, but this moment of magic should lift the home team.

03:21 PM BST

Brentford 2 Wolves 1

You don’t save those. A fine penalty from Bryan Mbuemo into the bottom right corner, 20 minutes in, and Brentford are back in front.

Wolves defender Mario Lemina had his arms around goalscorer Nathan Collins’ neck and VAR adjudged it was a penalty. Looking back, a clear foul.

03:18 PM BST

Leicester City 1 Bournemouth 0

A second of the season for Facundo Buonanotte, and it’s a peach. He cut inside from the right on his left foot, beat two hapless Bournemouth defenders and slotted it into the roof of the net. It was coming too, after good pressure from the home side.

03:16 PM BST

A familiar story for West Ham fans

Julen Lopetegui named an unchanged West Ham team from the side that drew at Brentford last week. After three straight home defeats at the start of the season the Spaniard needed a win. Antonio’s goal should have settled them - but Alphonse Areola will be disappointed that Liam Delap’s shot crept past him for the equaliser. So the London Stadium is still very edgy this afternoon.

03:14 PM BST

Drama-filled start at Brentford

It took 18 seconds too long but - yet again - what a start for Brentford! Their fans were singing “we’re going to score in a minute,” and they almost did. First attack and a well worked goal for the Bees which came from the right-hand side and resulted in Nathan Collins thundering a header beyond Sam Johnstone. Unbelievable!

But therein lies the problem for Thomas Frank - Wolves are level already. This time it was Wolves’ who broke down the right-hand side and Nelson Semedo who pulled the ball back for fans’ favourite Matheus Cunha. He didn’t connect cleanly, but well enough to find the far corner. You can’t take your eyes off this one.

03:12 PM BST

Havertz hits it over the bar

Arsenal are pushing hard at the Emirates. Kai Havertz comes close, putting Southampton under pressure.

03:09 PM BST

West Ham 1 Ipswich 1

And Ipswich have levelled, courtesy of Liam Delap, six minutes into the game. He did well from a corner, gathering the ball, heading out of the box, turning and hitting it into the bottom corner.

They are the stalemate kings of the Premier League, with four in their first six games. Plenty of time to change that stat this afternoon.

03:08 PM BST

Brentford 1 Wolves 1

But Wolves have already levelled after the trademark breathless start from Brentford. Matheus Cunha strikes from near the penalty spot - not the cleanest hit, but it loops past Flekken into the right corner. Phew, what a flying start in west London.

03:05 PM BST

West Ham 1 Ipswich Town 0

Michail Antonio nets in the very first minute for West Ham. Weak defending from Leicester City, and he tapped a low ball in past Muric. A dream start for the Londoners.

03:04 PM BST

Brentford 1 Wolves 0

Surprise, surprise, Brentford are up early doors... but scoring after 77 seconds, it wasn’t quite inside the first minute, as they have done often this season. Still, they won’t be complaining. Nathan Collins rises at the front post to nod in the opener.

02:59 PM BST

Kick-off around the country

The five 3pm matches in the Premier League are about to kick off.

Aaron Ramsdale greeted a few familiar old faces in the tunnel at the Emirates. How he would love to put in a sublime performance at the Emirates after being usurped between the sticks by David Raya in north London.

02:53 PM BST

Arsenal’s fearsome front four will test Southampton

How will Southampton deal with Arsenal’s attacking firepower today? Mikel Arteta has selected a formidable front four of Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz, Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling. Between them, those four players have 279 goals and 158 assists in the Premier League.

02:51 PM BST

Guardiola and Marco Silva speak ahead of Man City v Fulham

Talking to Sky Sports News before kick-off, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said: “Marcos is already there, they know what to do. They’re a physical team, they know the pattern, they play really well. We spoke about how tough it will be today.”



Fulham are on a five-match unbeaten run, their best in the league since 2020.

”The boys deserve all the credit,” said Fulham manager Marco Silva. “The new ones [too], for how they’ve settled in. We have been performing well, improving game by game. It’s been a very good start, but it’s just six games. We need to improve every single game and be ready for the challenge, like this afternoon against City.”

02:48 PM BST

Bournemouth’s Lewis Cook could be Premier League’s most under-rated player

After avoiding what appeared an inevitable points deduction, Leicester City are still waiting for lift-off.

Like fellow promoted clubs Ipswich and Southampton, Leicester are yet to win in the league and there is already some scrutiny on head coach Steve Cooper.

This visit of Bournemouth will not be easy, but Cooper could sorely do with a victory before the international break to ease some of the tension around the King Power Stadium.

Andoni Iraola is back in the technical area after a recent ban, but he must have enjoyed the view on Monday night in the first-half when his team ripped Southampton apart.

Antoine Semenyo has three goals and one assist already this season, while Lewis Cook gets my vote for most under-rated player in the Prem.

02:46 PM BST

“It’s normal” to be under pressure says Lopetegui after losing first three home games

It’s a rocky start to life at West Ham for Julen Lopetegui in east London. The team have lost their first three home Premier League matches for the first time.

Asked about whether there was pressure on his team to take a first win at the London Stadium in his pre-match press conference, he said: “It’s normal because we want to win at home and we haven’t done that until now. We have not lost away but it is not enough - we want more.”

In fairness, West Ham have played Manchester City, Aston Villa and Chelsea at home too. No easy opponents in there.

02:36 PM BST

Arteta reflects on Ramsdale’s time at Arsenal

In his pre-match press conference, Mikel Arteta spoke highly of returning Aaron Ramsdale. “I called him straight away when I got the news [of his transfer] and he was really happy,” he said. “He is a player that we loved a lot, very charismatic and he really put his fingerprints here on the club with the way that he was. It’ll be very good to see him.”

He admitted it was difficult to let him go: “He won the respect and admiration of all of us. Then the circumstances changed because this is elite sport and that can happen. It was difficult to deal with that situation in a natural way so we decided to part ways and hopefully he is grateful as well.”

There might be a hug between the two at full time, but the Spaniard will be hoping his former goalkeeper doesn’t deny them a goal before that.

Shown during the pre-match warm-up, Aaron Ramsdale plays in goal for Southampton against his old club, Arsenal. - Reuters/Dylan Martinez

02:29 PM BST

Ramsdale returns to his old club

Good afternoon from the Emirates Stadium, where Aaron Ramsdale is making his return to Arsenal after his summer move to Southampton. It will be interesting to see what kind of reception he gets. He was very popular during his time here and there was a lot of sympathy for him when David Raya came into the club last summer.

02:27 PM BST

Four first-minute goals in a row for Brentford? Surely not...

There had never been three Premier League games in a row where the same team had scored in the first minute. Can Thomas Frank’s breathtaking Brentford starters make it four on the bounce? As expected, Christian Norsgaard returns at defensive midfield.

Brentford: Flekken, Van den Berg, Collins, Pinnock, Ajer, Schade, Damsgaard, Norgaard, Janelt, Lewis-Potter, Mbeumo.

Subs: Valdimarsson, Carvalho, Mee, Yarmoliuk, Meghoma, Konak, Trevitt, Roerslev, Kim.

For beleaguered Gary O’Neil and bottom-of-the-table Wolves, there are two changes. Centre-back Craig Dawson recovers from illness and Santiago Bueno drops to the bench. Carlos Forbs, on loan from Ajax, makes his first Premier League start in place of Jean-Ricner Bellegarde.

Wolves: Johnstone, Nelson Semedo, Dawson, Toti, Ait-Nouri, Andre, Lemina, Joao Gomes, Cunha, Forbs, Strand Larsen.

Subs: Sa, Doherty, S. Bueno, Doyle, Gomes, Sarabia, Bellegarde, Hwang, Guedes.

02:21 PM BST

Jordan Ayew starts for Leicester; Kluivert in for Bournemouth

Smooth midfield operator Jordan Ayew starts in place of Harry Winks in Leicester City’s only change. Manager Steve Cooper had suggested there were some doubts over the England-capped player’s fitness earlier in the week. In-form Jamie Vardy has scored seven in 14 games against Bournemouth during his career, he may well fancy his chances of another this afternoon.

Leicester City: Hermansen, Justin, Faes, Okoli, Kristiansen, Ndidi, Ayew, Skipp, Buonanotte, Vardy, Mavididi.

Subs: Pereira, Coady, Winks, Fatawu, El Khannouss, De Cordova-Reid, Edouard, Soumare, Ward.

Just the one tinker for Bournemouth, as Justin Kluivert comes in for Antoine Semenyo in attack. The South Coast side could make it two on the bounce in the Premier League.

Bournemouth: Kepa, Smith, Senesi, Zabarnyi, Kerkez, Christie, Cook, Tavernier, Semenyo, Kluivert, Evanilson.

Subs: Brooks, Scott, Ouattara, Araujo, Huijsen, Unal, Sinsiterra, Hull Travers.

02:12 PM BST

West Ham unchanged as they chase three points against Ipswich

Julen Lopetegui goes with the same starters who drew at Brentford last weekend, though Edson Alvarez is back on the bench.

West Ham: Areola, Emerson, Kilman, Todibo, Wan-Bissaka, Soucek, Rodriguez, Kudus, Paqueta, Bowen, Antonio.

Subs: Fabianski, Cresswell, Coufal, Mavropanos, Soler, Summerville, Alvarez, Guilherme, Ings.

There are two changes for Kieran McKenna’s Ipswich from their last Premier League match. Wes Burns slots into the line up while full-back Ben Johnson, signed on a free transfer after departing West Ham this summer, plays too. After spending 17 years with the east London club, don’t expect a celebration if he scores.

Ipswich Town: Muric, Davis, Greaves, O’Shea, Johnson, Phillips, Morsy, Clarke, Hutchinson, Burns, Delap.

Subs: Walton, Clarke, Townsend, Taylor, Szmodics, Woolfenden, Ogbene, Chaplin, Hirst.

02:06 PM BST

Sterling and Gabriel Jesus get first league starts for Arsenal

Team news from the Emirates: there are three changes from the Arsenal side that beat Leicester 4-2. On-loan Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus make their first Premier League starts of the season, while Jorginho also comes in. Trossard and Martinelli are on the bench. Arsenal are unbeaten in their last 28 home games against Southampton.

Meanwhile, Russell Martin has made four changes, bringing Joe Aribo, Ross Stewart, Kyle Walker-Peters and Ryan Manning into the starting XI.

Arsenal: Raya, Partey, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori, Jorginho, Rice, Havertz, Saka, Sterling, Jesus.

Subs: Neto, Lewis-Skelly, Tomiyasu, Kiwior, Merino, Nwaneri, Martinelli, Trossard, Butler-Oyedeji.

Southampton: Ramsdale, Sugawara, Bednarek, Harwood-Bellis, Walker-Peters, Downes, Manning, Aribo, Dibling, Fernandes, Stewart.

Subs: McCarthy, Bree, Taylor, Lallana, Ugochukwu, Brereton Diaz, Armstrong, Archer, Onuachu.

02:00 PM BST

One change for Man City, as Foden replaces Walker

There’s one change from the draw against Newcastle for the reigning champions, as Phil Foden slots in for Kyle Walker. That ought to mean that Rico Lewis moves to right-back. Erling Haaland leads the line, looking to add to his ten league goals.

For Fulham, the only amendment is Sander Berge coming in for Emile Smith Rowe for his first league start since joining from Burnley in the summer.

Man City: Ederson, Dias, Akanji, Gvardiol, Lewis, Kovacic, Gundogan, Silva, Grealish, Foden, Haaland.

Subs: Ortega Moreno, Carson, Walker, Stones, Doku, Savinho, Nunes, McAtee.

Fulham: Leno, Tete, Bassey, Andersen, Robinson, Lukic, Iwobi, Berge, Pereira, Traore, Jimenez.

Subs: Benda, Castagne, Diop, Reed, Cairney, Wilson, Nelson, Smith Rowe, Muniz.

01:40 PM BST

Premier League preview: Arsenal and Man City seek to maintain pressure on Liverpool

Good afternoon and welcome to our live coverage of the five matches kicking off at 3pm in the Premier League.

Arsenal are seeking to keep up the pressure on Premier League leaders Liverpool. Mikel Arteta has reasons to be optimistic: they are unbeaten so far, while opponents Southampton come to the Emirates Stadium on the back of their joint-worst start to a top-flight campaign, having only taken a point so far. The home side will be looking to get the job done a lot more comfortably than they did last weekend against Leicester City, mind.

Manchester City will also line up against Fulham full of confidence. They’ve enjoyed 16 consecutive wins on the bounce against the Londoners, the longest recorded by a league side against another. Kevin De Bruyne remains unavailable, but there are no new injury issues for Pep Guardiola’s team. He will be hoping to show that last weekend’s 1-1 draw away to a buoyant Newcastle was a brief winless blip.

Sixth-placed Fulham will be no pushovers though, unbeaten in five matches and enjoying one of their best starts to a Premier League season.

West Ham host Ipswich Town, looking to stop the rot under Julen Lopetegui and move up to mid-table. Fourteenth plays fifteenth and if you’re a betting person, the smart money might well be one point after four draws in the first six matches for Kieran McKenna’s side. The Londoners are still without striker Niclas Fullkrug, getting over a calf problem, while Ipswich will miss midfielder Jens Cajuste, suffering with a knee injury.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are at the bottom of the table, yet to record their first win. Manager Gary O’Neil is under fire and will be looking to change the record away to Brentford. Stopping the Premier League season’s rapid starters from scoring inside the first 60 seconds, as they have done in half their games so far, will be the first test. The west Londoners welcome defensive midfielder Christian Norsgaard back after a two-match absence.

Another team yet to register three points are Steve Cooper’s Leicester City, hovering just above the relegation zone. They have only won one of their last dozen matches against Bournemouth, who would move into the top half with a win. Goals seem likely: Leicester have faced the most shots (114) of any Premier League side this season.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are a goal to the good at Selhurst Park against Crystal Palace in the early kick-off, thanks to a smart Diego Jotas finish. You can follow Kieran Crichard’s live coverage here.

Teams news for the five 3pm (GMT) kick-offs to come shortly.