Brentford scouting Celtic star Nicolas Kuhn and Patrik Kovacs but no January moves planned

On the radar: Brentford have been watching Celtic’s in-form winger Nicolas Kuhn (Getty Images)

Brentford hold interest in Nicolas Kuhn and Patrik Kovacs but have no plans to sign them in January.

The Bees have sent scouts to watch both players in action but are not in talks to bring either to the Gtech Community Stadium.

Standard Sport understands that Brentford are expecting a quiet January transfer window, and could end up doing no business at all if their current form continues into the New Year.

Brentford have made an excellent start to the season and currently sit 11th in the Premier League, just three points behind third-place Chelsea and with only Tottenham having scored more goals so far.

17-year-old Kovacs plays as a forward for Hungarian side Fehervar. He was the youngest player to appear in Hungary’s top-flight last season.

It is understood that Brentford held talks with Kovacs’ representatives early in the summer. But while they continue to monitor the teenager’s progress, there are no active talks to sign him.

Bees scouts have also tracked Kuhn’s first nine months at Celtic, where the in-form winger has registered 10 goals and 11 assists across all competitions in an outstanding start to the campaign. But a move to Brentford is not currently on the cards.

The German, 24, joined Celtic in January in a £3million deal from Rapid Vienna, and has been touted as now being worth as much as £30m given his output so far this term.

Thomas Frank’s Brentford have scored freely this season, with Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa notching 15 league goals between them.