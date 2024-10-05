Brentford score inside 90 seconds again: Here’s how they keep doing it

Nathan Collins (right) is greeted by his manager Thomas Frank after another early goal for Brentford

Brentford’s season of extraordinary early goals goes on. This time it was Wolves who the busy Bees stung after just 77 seconds with Nathan Collins’ header.

That followed first-minute goals against Manchester City, Tottenham and West Ham and, even if they did not break that record by doing it again, they did become the first-ever Premier League team to score in the opening two minutes in four consecutive games.

In none of the preceding three games did Brentford go on to win, or even score another goal. Here they added four further goals through Bryan Mbuemo, Christian Norgaard, Ethan Pinnock and Fabio Carvalho to maintain their impressive home form and move into the top half of the Premier League.

“It’s a crazy story. We’ve been practising coin tosses this week and clearly we didn’t do it well enough because we lost it and it took a little longer this week,” joked Thomas Frank when asked about his team’s remarkable run of early goals.

“It’s a great mentality in the group. We want to play forward as soon as possible, with control if possible.

“I think what was more impressive was the 3-2 goal, 32 seconds after kick-off. I think that was the hammer blow for Wolves.”

Frank was clearly guarded when asked about his team’s game plan from kick-off, not wanting to reveal the specifics of his approach.

“Let’s put it this way, we’re working very hard on it. The mindset is important, we want to get it up there as soon as we can and see if we can make something happen.”

Brentford’s four rapid goals dissected

vs Manchester City, Yoanne Wissa (22 seconds)

This was the quickest of the four. Straight from kick-off, a long punt forward from goalkeeper Mark Flekken made its way to Vitaly Janelt on the right. He crossed to the far post where Keane Lewis-Potter headed it into the box and Ederson and John Stones made a mess of clearing it, allowing Wissa a simple close-range header.

Our fastest ever @premierleague goal ⚡️



Wissa with number 3 for the season

vs Tottenham Hotspur, Bryan Mbuemo (23 seconds)

Just a second longer and this was a great finish from Mbuemo, a swivelled volley with Keane Lewis-Potter once more the architect, crossing in from the left after Brentford had again passed back to Flekken to hoist it forward from the kick-off.

vs West Ham, Bryan Mbuemo (38 seconds)

A remarkable symmetry here. An acrobatic volley again from Mbuemo after West Ham had failed to clear their penalty area and Fabio Carvalho headed the ball back into the path of Mbeumo.

for the season
@Bmbeumo19 striking once again

v Wolves, Nathan Collins (75 seconds)

It took a little longer but this was still the Bees first attack of the game and it was a well-worked goal. Mbuemo was involved in the build up down the right and then Mikkel Damsgaard crossed for Nathan Collins to head powerfully beyond Sam Johnstone.