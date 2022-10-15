Brentford respond after Ivan Toney subject to ‘disgusting’ racist abuse on Instagram

(Getty Images)

Brentford have urged authorities to take the strongest possible action after striker Ivan Toney was sent racist abuse on social media following his two goals in the club’s 2-0 win over Brighton on Friday night.

Toney revealed that he had been sent a racist message on Instagram and the Premier League side released a statement which read: “Last night, Ivan Toney was subjected to disgusting, racist abuse.

“We condemn this discriminatory behaviour in the strongest possible terms. An attack on one of our players is an attack on all of us. Ivan will receive the full backing from the club and from the Brentford fans who we have already seen condemning the abuse.

“We expect strong support from the police, legal authorities and from Instagram’s parent company, Meta, to ensure that the individual involved faces the full force of the law for this despicable hate crime.”

Toney posted a screenshot of the message he had been sent, adding: “I wasn’t even going to post this but I woke up angry…”

The incident followed a memorable night for Toney in which the striker declared himself ready for the World Cup after strengthening his England chances in the 2-0 win.

Toney now has eight Premier League goals this season, level with Harry Kane, with only Erling Haaland having scored more.

Toney told Sky Sports: “I feel good. I’m ready to go. Obviously everyone’s talking about England. Obviously I was disappointed not to get on, but you’ve got to keep working hard.

“You’re playing with the best of the best. Without being big-headed, I didn’t feel out of place.

“I felt I was ready for that step and whenever it comes along and whenever I’ve got the chance to get minutes, I’m ready to take my opportunity.”