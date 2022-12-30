Brentford push David Moyes to the brink with fifth successive West Ham defeat

Brentford's Ivan Toney celebrates scoring their first goal - Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

What now for West Ham United? Five Premier League defeats in a row for the first time since Slaven Bilic was at the helm augurs ill for current manager David Moyes’s prospects. Yet it could have all been so different on an evening where Brentford’s Ivan Toney was take off on a stretcher in added time with a nasty-looking knee injury and, according to head coach Thomas Frank, will miss Monday’s game with Liverpool.

West Ham began like a bullet train. They created a succession of clear chances and were seemingly bound for glory. Yet, once Toney nudged Brentford ahead, the old West Ham failings resurfaced: a chronic lack of confidence; a rudderless, leaderless defence and the inability to carry a sustained attacking threat. Indeed, should Wolverhampton Wanderers, Nottingham Forest and Southampton win over the weekend, West Ham will be bottom of the league on Monday morning. For them, darkness has returned.

Brentford were excellent value for their second league away victory of the season and won it with two goals begun by throw-ins. Yet what ought to have been unmitigated triumph ended in despair, too, when Toney fell awkwardly while defending a stoppage-time corner. After lengthy treatment he was carried off, clearly in distress.



For West Ham, this always had the air of a game likely to define the rest of their season. It still might. With the vultures circling around a team with one league victory to their name since October and kicking off just a place above the relegation slots, the beleaguered Moyes used his programme notes to confess that “we envisage very little business” during January’s transfer window and to remind the home support that “there are times when you need everyone to rally round and help”.

And while he stayed loyal to his lone-striker formation, after expressing his dismay following Monday’s limp capitulation at the Emirates, Moyes did jiggle his personnel. Out went the struggling Thilo Kehrer, fans’ scapegoat Tomas Soucek and goal-shy Michail Antonio in favour of Angelo Ogbonna, Emerson and Gianluca Scamacca. After another defeat it had the air of rearranging deckchairs on the Titanic.

In contrast, for all that Toney may be waylaid by injury as well as a lengthy suspension for alleged betting offences, from first to last Brentford oozed match-winning calmness.

As if heeding Moyes’s pre-match words, West Ham began in a hurry and for a time they looked genuinely dangerous. Slightly more withdrawn than usual, Lucas Paqueta ruled central midfield with arbitrary sway and when, five minutes in, he set up Said Benrahma for an early gambol down the left, the erstwhile Bee found Declan Rice, who let fly from 25 yards. David Raya couldn’t get close, but the ball cannoned off the bar and to safety.

West Ham kept coming. Soon, Craig Dawson evaded Ben Mee to head Jarrod Bowen’s vicious corner just wide, while only Rico Henry’s heroic, body-on-the-line block foiled Bowen after a delicious swivel and shot.

Of Brentford, there was neither hide nor hair for 17 minutes. After 18 they scored and the game changed forever. Mathias Jensen’s long throw was headed on by Ethan Pinnock into the path of Christian Norgaard, whose volley was brilliantly blocked by Lukasz Fabianski. Alas for the 'keeper, the ball fell to Toney, who gleefully prodded home his 12th league goal of the season.



As the Brentford fans mischievously speculated upon Moyes’s employment prospects, West Ham heads dropped. Paqueta and Benrahma disappeared and Mads Roerslev thwarted any attacking aspirations Emerson might have held. When, though, the little Brazilian-Italian did get a sight of goal after doughty work from Ogbonna, Raya responded with admirable agility to paw wide.

With Henry seemingly covering every centimetre on Brentford’s left touchline, Toney dropping back to help his midfield when required and Josh Dasilva – the only change from those who drew with Tottenham Hotspur on Boxing Day – playing like a man with everything to prove, Brentford were comfortable. So comfortable that they were two-up and had won it by half-time.

West Ham slumbered soundly as Mathias Jorgensen took a short, ostensibly casual throw. Toney insouciantly hooked it forward. Aaron Cresswell failed to react and Dasilva hurtled through unchallenged before slotting his first goal since August past Fabianski. West Ham were booed off at the break.



Moyes kept faith with his starting XI after the re-start, but the gaps they left allowed Brentford’s swift passing game to flourish and when Frank made a double substitution before the hour was up, his team had fresh, willing legs too.

With the home support slipping into unhappy silence punctuated by occasional hoots of derision, Moyes exchanged Antonio for Emerson, although the somnambulant Scamacca remained a powder-puff solo striking presence against a trio of centre backs too quick-witted and too quick on their feet for him. When Antonio did burst forward to fashion a rare opportunity, he sped past two defenders and, encapsulating West Ham’s performance completely missed his kick.

At ease in defence, Brentford began to look for more goals. Yoane Wissa was crudely felled by Vladimir Coufal when a goal seemed on, before Fabianksi’s fingertips foiled Saman Ghoddos after Toney’s subsequent free-kick was charged down.

Dawson’s header brought another fine save from Raya late on, but by that time there were very few West Ham fans there to see it and Toney’s injury meant the last seconds were played out at walking pace with both teams, for very different reasons, yearning for the sanctuary of the dressing room.