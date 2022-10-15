Brentford and Premier League condemn racist abuse towards Ivan Toney

Jeremy Wilson
·2 min read
Brentford and Premier League condemn racist social media abuse towards Ivan Toney - John Walton/PA
Brentford have urged police to take criminal action against an Instagram user who subjected England striker Ivan Toney to “disgusting, racist abuse”.

Toney had scored both goals in Brentford’s 2-0 win against Brighton on Friday night and then posted a screenshot of a direct message he received on Instagram.

He wrote: “I wasn’t even going to post this but I woke up angry.” The message had called him a “black c---”.

In a statement, Brentford condemned the abuse in the “strongest possible terms” and called on police and Instagram to take urgent action.

A police spokesperson said that “nobody should receive racist messages such as this” and confirmed that they wanted to make contact with Toney.

“An attack on one of our players is an attack on all of us,” said the Brentford statement. “Ivan will receive the full backing from the club and from the Brentford fans who we have already seen condemning the abuse.

“We expect strong support from the police, legal authorities and from Instagram’s parent company, Meta, to ensure that the individual involved faces the full force of the law for this despicable hate crime.”

Instagram and the police have been informed, with the Premier League also offering support to Toney and Brentford.

“No one should have to face abuse of the kind received by Ivan Toney,” the Premier League said.

Toney and team-mate Rico Henry said that their families were also racially abused at Goodison Park after Brentford’s 3-2 win against Everton this year.

England players including Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka were racially abused on social media last summer following England’s penalty shoot-out defeat against Italy in the final of the European Championship.

Toney was called into Gareth Southgate’s England squad for last month’s Nations League fixtures against Italy and Germany.

He did not play, but remains in contention for a place in the England squad at next month’s Qatar World Cup.

Brentford and Brighton players had taken the knee before Friday’s match as part of the Premier League’s “No Room For Racism” campaign, with teams making the anti-discrimination gesture at all matches last weekend and this weekend.

More than 50 Twitter users had their accounts permanently suspended last year following the hateful messages directed at the England players, but more than half were then again found to be posting under different usernames.

Campaigners against online abuse have long argued that there must be much more stringent identification checks before people can open what are often anonymous social media accounts.

