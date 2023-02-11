Brentford player ratings vs Arsenal: Ivan Toney dominant in the air as Bryan Mbeumo delivers for Bees again

Ivan Toney equalised for Brentford at the Emirates (Getty Images)

Ivan Toney’s late equaliser ensured Brentford became only the second team this season to take a positive result away from the Emirates against leaders Arsenal.

Arsenal took the lead in the second half through Leandro Trossard’s close-range finish when he steered home Bukayo Saka’s cross.

But Brentford put in a performance deserving of a point and got it when Toney scored from on the goal-line when assisted by Christian Norgaard. Brentford remain in eighth place after picking up a creditable draw.

Dom Smith was at the Emirates Stadium to rate the Brentford players…

David Raya 7

Would have expected to be a lot busier than he was. Saved well from Bukayo Saka from a tight angle early in the second half and got down to deny Martin Odegaard too. Comfortable.

Kristoffer Ajer 7

Used his 6 ft 6 frame to good effect, heading crosses clear and blocking with his head. Passed safely but well.

Ethan Pinnock 6

Pinnock is never a defender to lunge in unnecessarily and was as calm and composed as ever in the middle of a back three. Helped to create Brentford’s goal.

Ben Mee 7

Blocked from Saka’s goal-bound shot late in the second half when Arsenal were starting to take control. Played well before receiving treatment late on.

Mads Roerslev 6

Did little of note to affect play. Could perhaps have used his licence to roam forward as a wing-back a little more.

Vitaly Janelt 5

Lost the ball in dangerous areas a few two many times. His first touch was just lacking today.

Christian Norgaard 7

He was looking a little off the pace early on but recovered to put in the sort of battling midfield performance that’s become expected of him. Booked late in the game as Brentford held on.

Christian Norgaard produced another impressive display in midfield (Getty Images)

Mathias Jensen 5

Allowed Saka to get beyond him in the early stages and looked to be recovering, but then allowed Saka to do so once more, crossing for Leandro Trossard’s second-half goal.

Rico Henry 6

Caught out a few times by Saka and Odegaard down Brentford’s left side. Not his finest display but no cause for concern.

Ivan Toney 7 | Star man

An eventful afternoon for Brentford’s main man. His build-up play and aerial dominance were there for all to see. Had two gilt-edged opportunities and really ought to have scored with both, but equalised with his third chance.

Bryan Mbeumo 7

Mr Reliable for Thomas Frank’s side, Mbeumo was at his busy best. His strength puts opposition defenders on edge and when he squared for Toney, it was a shame for the visitors that Toney was only able to strike against the bar.

Subs

Josh Dasilva (Janelt, 71) 6

Sured up midfield and three minutes later Brentford were ahead through Toney.

Yoane Wissa (Mbeumo, 71) 6

Involved in Brentford’s equaliser with a slightly fortunate glanced header. Wasn’t on long enough to really get into the game.

Kevin Schade (Toney, 90+7) N/A