Brentford owner Matthew Benham exploring offers to sell minority stake in club

Matthew Benham has been the owner of Brentford since 2012, overseeing a fairytale rise to the Premier League (Getty Images)

Brentford have confirmed that owner Matthew Benham is exploring potential offers for a stake in the club.

Bloomberg reported on Tuesday that Benham is looking for new investment, and it is understood that he is open to all options regarding selling a stake of the club

Brentford say considering outside investment is “essential” for the future success of the club. A Bees spokesperson said: “It’s no surprise that there has been interest in investment opportunities at Brentford FC.

“While Matthew Benham’s commitment to the club remains as strong as ever, it is only natural, and perhaps even essential, for us to carefully explore what new investment could potentially mean for the future.

“We must not stand still and we remain absolutely determined to safeguard the long-term future [of the club] and to remain competitive in the world’s most challenging and successful league.”

Injury-hit Brentford currently sit 11th in the Premier League table after Saturday's 3-1 home win over Luton and return to action away at Brighton on Wednesday night.

They have recorded finishes of 13th and ninth in their first two full seasons since earning promotion from the Championship via the play-offs in 2021.