Brentford nearing move for Napoli’s Jens Cajuste

Premier League side Brentford are now nearing a move to sign Napoli midfielder Jens Cajuste.

The midfielder had arrived at Napoli last summer but he has struggled to make an impact and he is now heading towards the exit door already.

Gianluca di Marzio has now reported that Brentford are nearing a move for the midfielder, who will arrive at the English club on an initial loan deal with the obligation to buy.

Cagliari were heavily linked with a move for Cajuste and Parma were also keen and for a moment, it seemed as if the Emilians have been trumpted in the chase as well.

Cajuste hadn’t quite impressed in his time last season, but he had played 26 times in Serie A while playing only over 1000 minutes in the heart of the park. He had also played six times in the Champions League, having previously been a regular at Reims.

Kaustubh Pandey I GIFN