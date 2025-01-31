Brentford manager Thomas Frank sends trophy message to Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham doubters

Thomas Frank will welcome Tottenham to Brentford on Sunday (Getty Images)

Brentford boss Thomas Frank believes Ange Postecoglou has what it takes to get Tottenham out of their poor run of form ahead of their Premier League meeting at Gtech Community Stadium on Sunday.

Injury-stricken Spurs - who currently sit 15th in the Premier League table - are on a run of four-straight league defeats ahead of their west London trip this weekend.

Despite reports surrounding Postecoglou's future, Bees manager Frank believes the Australian manager is able to turn Tottenham's fortunes around.

"We were also hit very hard by injuries last year so, from that perspective, I understand the situation Ange is in now at Tottenham," Frank said on Friday.

"When results are also not going your way, that's tough. They're things we need to deal with as managers and I'm convinced that Ange is doing that well and he will get through it.

"He doesn't need advice, but he just needs to trust his own processes and trust what he believes in, which he does and that's the main thing."

Tottenham, who lead Liverpool 1-0 going into their Carabao Cup semi-final second leg at Anfield in February, have a chance to end their trophy drought, should they advance to Wembley.

Danish manager Frank talked up Postecoglou and the prospects of Tottenham getting their hands on silverware.

"I have massive respect for Ange. Speaking for myself, it is tough at times and feels like you're carrying everything on your shoulders," Frank added.

"It is always my final call, it's the manager who stands there. That's why I can definitely put myself in his place.

"He's done very well to keep going and keep believing.

"Maybe, in one of his toughest moments, they will win a trophy, which will be massive for Tottenham. It could be one of those seasons where they suffer incredibly - and maybe they suffer even more - but they win a trophy."

Spurs handed Brentford a 3-1 defeat in the reverse fixture in September despite Bryan Mbeumo giving the Bees a first-minute lead.

After a 2-1 success against Crystal Palace last time out, a victory for Brentford would mean back-to-back wins for the first time this season.

"When we played Tottenham away earlier this season, we played a very, very good Tottenham team - I thought they were flying," Frank said.

"When they hit their high level, they are very hard to play against.

"I expect a game between two teams that want to attack, so it could be open at times. We need to be the team that controls an open game, which is difficult."