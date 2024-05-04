Brentford: Ivan Toney 'not overly happy' with goal drought as Thomas Frank addresses situation

Thomas Frank is convinced Ivan Toney’s ten-game goal drought will not harm his chances of being named in England’s Euro 2024 squad.

Toney has not scored for Brentford since the 4-1 defeat to Liverpool on February 17 and drew another blank in Saturday’s 0-0 draw between the Bees and West London rivals Fulham.

The 28-year-old striker scored his first England goal by converting a penalty in March’s 2-2 friendly draw with Belgium. It was his second cap — a year to the day since he earned his first.

England manager Gareth Southgate looked likely to have to decide between Toney and Ollie Watkins for Euro 2024, but UEFA’s decision to expand squads from 23 players to 26 could work in Toney’s favour.

Frank said of his striker’s goal drought: “I haven’t asked him about it, but I guess he’s not overly happy, knowing Ivan.

“Part of it was the spell where we didn’t hit the highest level. Ivan is one of our best players, if not our best player, so everyone needs the team to click to perform well. Last game, he had been out for [two games beforehand]. I think it was a step up this game. Sometimes it happens, but he’s a good player.”

Asked whether he thinks the dry patch will hamper Toney’s chances of selection, Frank replied: “No. Not personally. Of course, I’m not Gareth Southgate. I don’t know but I’m pretty sure Gareth knows who he wants to pick.

“If there’s a little bit of a dip in form, I don’t think that means something. It’s something different when you go to a Euros. If you’re fit, that’s the most important thing. And the form? It’s a different tournament, different environment, different energy.”

Meanwhile, Marco Silva felt his Fulham side deserved to beat Brentford in their goalless draw, and insisted they will return to Craven Cottage next Saturday ready to try to beat title-chasers Manchester City.

“We are going to give [them a good game]“, Silva said of City. “We are going to prepare ourselves well like we normally do. We are going to try to win the game as always. It’s clear for me. I’m 100 per cent sure.

“We are going to play against one of the best teams in the world, if not the best in my opinion. We are a really tough team to play against at Craven Cottage.”

Speaking about the Brentford draw, Silva said: “A derby is always a tight game. Normally it’s a game with goals; this afternoon it was the opposite.

“The team that created more chances and the most clear chances, even if they were not many, I think was Fulham Football Club. We created enough to win the game.”