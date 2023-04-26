Brentford, Fulham and Brighton battling for Genk striker Joseph Paintsil - Getty Images/Virginie Lefour

Genk forward Joseph Paintsil is set to start a fight for his signature between Premier League and European clubs after helping top the Belgian Pro League.

Brentford, Fulham and Brighton have all sent scouts this season to watch the Ghana international and have been impressed by the 25-year-old being involved in a combined 28 goals during the campaign.

For clubs with stats-based scouting, Paintsil has been a standout performer this season with his 14 goals and 14 assists during the regular campaign, with the play-offs still to come.

He is expected to make a huge return for Genk after they signed him from his homeland after a loan at Ferencváros in Hungary. His goals have taken his value upwards of £10million, with clubs circling for the summer transfer window.

Paintsil’s goals-and-assist contribution has made him the most productive African player in Europe this season, with two more than Napoli striker Victor Osimhen (21 and 4) and also ahead of Mohamed Salah in the table.

He has played on the right this season at Cegeka Arena but can also operate centrally, which has appealed to clubs. The three Premier League clubs who have shown interest are all looking to add to their attack in the summer to build on their excellent seasons.

Brentford want to keep Beckham

Brentford want Romeo Beckham to stay in their 'B' team next season. Beckham Jr, son of former England captain David Beckham, is on loan from Inter Miami's reserves until the end of the campaign.

But he could have the choice of staying Brentford's feeder team - on a year's deal with an option - or return to America. The midfielder scored the winning goal against Wealdstone during his time at Brentford.

Brentford, Fulham and Brighton battling for Gent striker Joseph Paintsil - PA/Bradley Collyer

England teenage goalkeeper catches the eye

England Under-16 goalkeeper Spike Brits has been subject of bids from three Premier League clubs after catching the eye at AFC Wimbledon, where he has trained with the first team this season.

The 15-year-old’s family and advisors are set to make a choice in the next week over which club will be best suited for him to develop.

Story continues

Napoli's Scudetto stars will cost more than market value

Napoli are on the brink of the Scudetto and their reputation as the most entertaining team in Europe this season has seen other clubs looking at their players and staff.

However, sporting directors have been led to believe that only South Korea centre-back Kim Min-jae is the only one of their key players with a release clause. Kim is regarded as one of the best centre-backs across Europe this season and most Premier League clubs are aware he could cost far less than Joško Gvardiol at RB Leipzig.

But the other crown jewels such as Victor Osimhen could be much harder to land without paying over market value. Napoli have been notoriously difficult to buy from in recent years. Kalidou Koulibaly was linked with a move to England for years before finally moving to Chelsea last summer as a 31-year-old.

Luciano Spalletti is expected to be in the frame for the big jobs across Europe this summer, as will sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli.