Brentford fixtures for Premier League 2023-24 season: Bees begin campaign with three London derbies

Brentford get the new Premier League season up and running at home to Tottenham as they look to build on last season’s impressive showing.

The Bees finished ninth - their best in 85 years - and claimed a number of bigger club scalps along the way, including being the only team to beat champions Manchester City twice. European qualification will surely be on Thomas Frank’s mind this season.

It’s three straight London derbies to start the season, with home matches against Spurs and Crystal Palace either side of a trip to Fulham, while the Bees face a tough five weeks from the start of February onwards, including matches against City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal.

Ivan Toney is banned until January 16, 2024, meaning his first game back could be away to Tottenham at the end of the month. The season concludes with a home clash against Newcastle.

Brentford complete Premier League 2023/24 fixture list

13/08/2023 - 14:00 - Tottenham Hotspur (h)

19/08/2023 - 15:00 - Fulham (a)

26/08/2023 - 15:00 - Crystal Palace (h)

02/09/2023 - 15:00 - A.F.C. Bournemouth (h)

16/09/2023 - 15:00 - Newcastle United (a)

23/09/2023 - 15:00 - Everton (h)

30/09/2023 - 15:00 - Nottingham Forest (a)

07/10/2023 - 15:00 - Manchester United (a)

21/10/2023 - 15:00 - Burnley (h)

28/10/2023 - 15:00 - Chelsea (a)

04/11/2023 - 15:00 - West Ham United (h)

11/11/2023 - 15:00 - Liverpool (a)

25/11/2023 - 15:00 - Arsenal (h)

02/12/2023 - 15:00 - Luton Town (h)

05/12/2023 - 19:45 - Brighton (a)

09/12/2023 - 15:00 - Sheffield United (a)

16/12/2023 - 15:00 - Aston Villa (h)

23/12/2023 - 15:00 - Manchester City (a)

26/12/2023 - 15:00 - Wolverhampton (h)

30/12/2023 - 15:00 - Crystal Palace (a)

13/01/2024 - 15:00 - Nottingham Forest (h)

30/01/2024 - 19:45 - Tottenham Hotspur (a)

03/02/2024 - 15:00 - Manchester City (h)

10/02/2024 - 15:00 - Wolverhampton (a)

17/02/2024 - 15:00 - Liverpool (h)

24/02/2024 - 15:00 - West Ham United (a)

02/03/2024 - 15:00 - Chelsea (h)

09/03/2024 - 15:00 - Arsenal (a)

16/03/2024 - 15:00 - Burnley (a)

30/03/2024 - 15:00 - Manchester United (h)

02/04/2024 - 19:45 - Brighton (h)

06/04/2024 - 15:00 - Aston Villa (a)

13/04/2024 - 15:00 - Sheffield United (h)

20/04/2024 - 15:00 - Luton Town (a)

27/04/2024 - 15:00 - Everton (a)

04/05/2024 - 15:00 - Fulham (h)

11/05/2024 - 15:00 - A.F.C. Bournemouth (a)

19/05/2024 - 16:00 - Newcastle United (h)