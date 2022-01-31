Brentford confirm Christian Eriksen signing on six-month deal as midfielder makes Premier League return

Brentford have confirmed the signing of Christian Eriksen on a six-month contract.

Eriksen makes a sensational return to the Premier League as he seeks to resume his professional career seven months after suffering a cardiac arrest at Euro 2020.

The 29-year-old former Tottenham midfielder has passed final medical checks and Brentford have officially unveiled him as a new signing on deadline day.

Eriksen has agreed a deal until the end of the season, with the option for a further year. The deal is thought to be heavily performance-related.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank said: “I am looking forward to working with Christian again. It has been a while since I last coached him, and a lot has happened since then. Christian was 16 at the time and has become one of the best midfield players to appear in the Premier League. He has also won trophies all over Europe and become the star of the Danish national team.

“We have taken an unbelievable opportunity to bring a World Class player to Brentford. He hasn’t trained with a team for seven months but has done a lot of work on his own. He is fit but we will need to get him match fit and I am looking forward to seeing him work with the players and staff to get back towards his highest level.”

Eriksen, who made more than 300 appearances for Tottenham between 2013-20, was a free agent after leaving Inter Milan last month.

He is out to prove he is still a top-level player and wants to earn a place in the Denmark squad for the World Cup in Qatar later this year.

Eriksen was unable to play for Inter due to Italian regulations after having a heart defibrillator fitted, but he is free to resume his career in the Premier League.

Eriksen is not currently in the UK and is expected to start his Brentford career next week.