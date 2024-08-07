Brentford closing in on £10m move for Jens Cajuste after Napoli agree to initial loan deal

Brentford have agreed a deal to sign Napoli midfielder Jens Cajuste.

The 24-year-old Sweden midfielder is set to join the Bees on an initial season-long loan with an obligation to buy him for around £10million next summer.

New Napoli manager Antonio Conte has told Cajuste he can leave and Brentford hope to wrap up a deal before the start of the new season.

Ivan Toney has returned to Brentford training this week amid reports Manchester United could make a late move to sign the striker.

Arsenal, Tottenham, Chelsea and West Ham appear to have cooled their interest in Toney.

Brentford are still ready to sell Toney if the right offer comes in, even though new signing Igor Thiago is set to be sidelined until late 2024 after suffering a knee injury in pre-season.

Brentford kick-off the new Premier League season against Crystal Palace next Sunday.

The Bees finish their pre-season campaign with a friendly against Wolfsburg on Friday.