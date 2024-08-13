Brentford close in on Burnley defender Dara O’Shea

Dara O'Shea has Premier League experience with both Burnley and Brentford - Getty Images/Matt McNulty

Brentford are closing in on a deal for Republic of Ireland centre-back Dara O’Shea which will make Burnley a profit on the £7 million they paid a year ago.

O’Shea has been a target for other Premier League clubs and Scottish champions Celtic but Thomas Frank has been leading the charge for the 25-year-old and is expected to win the race to sign him before the transfer deadline.

Despite being the subject of interest, O’Shea started the season for Burnley and scored in their 4-1 win over Luton in his club’s first game of the Championship campaign.

But he is now set to move back to the top-flight within the next couple of weeks of the window, having moved to Turf Moor a year ago in a £7 million move from West Bromwich Albion.

Vincent Kompany played him regularly last season as Burnley were relegated back to the second tier in their first season back in the Premier League - but there was interest in O’Shea throughout the summer from clubs looking at adding a centre-back.

O’Shea also played regularly in the Premier League while at West Brom and is expected to add to Frank’s competition across his backline. Denmark centre-back Zanka, 34, has been linked with a move to FC Copenhagen and O’Shea would provide options for Frank should that deal go through.

Frank has already made the exciting signing of Fabio Carvalho, 21, from Liverpool in a deal worth £27.5 million overall, with add-ons that all parties expect him to meet. “I’ve watched a lot of Brentford, especially when they played against teams in the top six: they always put in a fight and that’s exactly what you want to see,” said Carvalho.

They have also signed Igor Thiago from Club Brugge for £30 million but the striker has suffered a long-term injury and will miss the first part of the season.

Sheffield United have struck a deal worth up to £4 million with Plymouth Argyle for goalkeeper Michael Cooper.

Chris Wilder is finally set to land one of his key summer targets with Cooper expected for a medical on Tuesday.

Cooper, 24, was left out of Argyle’s team by manager Wayne Rooney for Sunday’s defeat at Sheffield Wednesday.

Stoke City have seen a £500,000 bid for Wolves midfielder Luke Cundle rejected.

Cundle spent the second half of last season on loan at Stoke but Wolves’s valuation is understood to be significantly higher.