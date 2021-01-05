Brentford boss Thomas Frank left to rue fine margins as Carabao Cup run comes to an end at Tottenham

(Getty Images)

Thomas Frank has spoken of his pride in his Brentford team, but he was left to rue fine margins as their historic Carabao Cup run game to an end against Tottenham on Tuesday night.

The Bees knocked out four Premier League sides to reach the first major cup semi-final in the club’s history, but they fell short of reaching the Wembley final as they were beaten 2-0 by Jose Mourinho’s side.

Moussa Sissoko’s goal gave Spurs an early advantage, but Brentford matched their top-flight opponents for large periods and looked to have levelled through Ivan Toney midway through the second half, only for the goal to be ruled out by VAR - being used in the competition for the first time this season - for a marginal offside.

Just minutes later, Heung-min Son settled the tie with a clinical finish and Frank conceded that the hosts’ class had eventually told.

“I think until the first VAR decision, when we are inches from equalising, it was an even game,” the Dane told Sky Sports.

“We played with a top attitude, we were brave and if we’d equalised there it would have been a totally fair result, which is massive coming here to Tottenham’s stadium, competing against a world class team. I’m so proud of the players.

“Then if you want to win a game like this, to go to the final against a top team, you need to have the margins with you and we didn’t have the margins there. Then they showed class for the 2-0 goal, we knew they had that transition pace.”

“For 65 minutes we competed against a world class team. Maybe they had more chances than us but we created opportunities, we could have had a deserved equaliser. If you do that against a world class team, you’ve done something right.”