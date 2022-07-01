Brentford in £20 million push for Hull's Keane Lewis-Potter

Keane Lewis-Potter scored 12 goals in the Championship last season - Getty Images Sport

Brentford are pushing to sign Hull City forward Keane Lewis-Potter in a deal that could be worth as much as £20 million.

Lewis-Potter, an England under-21 international, scored 12 goals in the Championship last season and is regarded as one of the most exciting talents in the second tier.

Brentford are looking to add more firepower to their attack, having been unable to sign Nottingham Forest’s Brennan Johnson in January, and Lewis-Potter is a dynamic forward who can play on either flank.

Telegraph Sport understands that a deal has not yet been agreed with Hull but a transfer worth an initial £16m appears to be edging closer.

Lewis-Potter, who made his England under-21 debut earlier this year, is a product of Hull’s academy. The 21-year-old would become Brentford’s record signing if a deal is agreed, ahead of defender Kristoffer Ajer who arrived from Celtic for around £13m last summer.

As a young player with high potential, Lewis-Potter fits Brentford’s usual recruitment model. In recent years they have been consistently successful at developing such talents and then selling them for a significant profit.

Lewis-Potter received his first international call-up to the England under-21 squad in March 2022 - Focus Images Limited

The same can be said of another Brentford target, Bologna and Scotland full-back Aaron Hickey.

Meanwhile, Brentford are waiting to hear from Christian Eriksen as the Danish playmaker continues to weigh up his options ahead of the new season. Manchester United are known to be keen on signing Eriksen as a free agent, while there is also interest from other teams in Europe.

With clubs now beginning their pre-season training, Eriksen is expected to make a decision on his future in the coming days. Brentford have made it clear to the 30-year-old that they are willing to break their wage structure in order to keep him at the club, following his superb performances for Thomas Frank’s side in the second half of last season.