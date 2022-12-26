Brentford 2-2 Tottenham: Harry Kane and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg complete comeback in thrilling derby

(AP)

Brentford and Tottenham played out a thrilling 2-2 draw as Premier League football returned after the World Cup break.

Much like before the season went on pause, Spurs were guilty of a slow start and deserved to fall behind when Vitaly Janelt fired home from close range after after fine work from Bryan Mbeumo in the build-up.

There was little reaction from Spurs, who bossed possession but had nothing to show for it as Harry Kane, in his first game since missing a penalty for England in their World Cup exit to France, registered the fewest touches of any player in the first half.

Spurs thought they were handed a way back into the game after Kane was hauled down by Ben Mee inside the area shortly after the restart, but both the referee and VAR were not interested. Minutes later, Ivan Toney tap home at the back post to double Brentford's lead.

There was no reaction from Antonio Conte on the touchline but Kane, captain on the day with Hugo Lloris a substitute, climbed highest to meet Clement Lenglet's superb cross to thump home a header.

Spurs were level shortly afterwards when Dejan Kulusevski found Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg inside the area to fire home for a share of the spoils in an entertaining London derby.