Brentford 2-0 Burnley: Ivan Toney brace provides huge boost to Bees’ survival hopes

Brentford claimed back-to-back wins over relegation rivals with a 2-0 victory over Burnley on Saturday - with Ivan Toney again providing the goals.

After a hat-trick past Norwich in midweek, the striker scored in the 85th and 94th minutes to claim a huge win at Brentford Community Stadium for the Bees.

Thomas Frank’s side are now nine points clear of the drop zone, with Burnley stuck in 18th following their third defeat without scoring on the spin.

Throughout the match, the Clarets could not get recent signing Wout Weghorst into the match, but they created two excellent chances as the first half wore on.

First, Dwight McNeil played in Maxwel Cornet who drilled a low angled shot across David Raya and narrowly wide. Then Josh Brownhill's chip into the penalty area found McNeil, who really should have hit the target with a diving header but planted it well wide.

Bryan Mbuemo, who put an early chance over the crossbar, thought he had broken the deadlock on the stroke of half-time when he prodded the ball past Nick Pope at the far post.

But former Bees defender James Tarkowski, booed relentlessly despite almost six years having past since he left the club, slid in to hook the ball away from under the crossbar.

Brentford almost shot themselves in the foot after the break when Rico Henry fluffed an attempted back pass but Raya came out quickly to repel Cornet.

Clarets substitute Rodriguez then came agonisingly close to finding the net but his 25-yard shot cannoned back off the woodwork.

Instead it was Brentford who snatched the victory when Christian Eriksen, who had earlier forced a fine save out of Pope, curled in an inviting cross for Toney to head home at the far post.

Moments later the striker was sent tumbling by Collins, who was shown a straight red card by referee Paul Tierney. Toney stepped up to convert his third penalty in two matches and lift the Bees nine points clear of the relegation zone.