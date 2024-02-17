Brentford 1-4 Liverpool: Mohamed Salah returns with a bang after Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota injuries

Back: Mo Salah (AP)

Mohamed Salah scored on his Premier League return as Liverpool eased to a 4-1 win at Brentford.

Coming off the bench for his first appearance since injuring a hamstring on duty with Egypt at the Africa Cup of Nations, he netted his side's third goal moments after making a brilliant assist for Alexis Mac Allister to make it 2-0.

However, injuries to Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez overshadowed the result which took the Reds five points clear at the top having played two more games than Manchester City.

Nunez had opened the scoring with a superbly-taken chip to cap a wonderful counter attack in the first half, the goal assisted by Jota before the pair were forced off.

Jota landed awkwardly and appeared to twist his ankle, while Nunez was unable to reappear for the second half after completing the first half.

Ivan Toney continued his goalscoring form since returning from his gambling ban to briefly give Brentford hope at 3-1.

It was a fleeting moment of optimism, quickly extinguished when substitute Cody Gakpo stroked home Liverpool's fourth in the closing minutes.