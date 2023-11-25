Brentford 0-1 Arsenal: Key stats
Arsenal will finish the day top of the Premier League table for the first time this season. With the top two (Man City and Liverpool) drawing 1-1 earlier, this is now the second time in Premier League history that the top two have met but neither have finished the day top, after 28th November 2015 (Leicester 1-1 Manchester United, Man City finished the day top).
Since losing their first ever Premier League game against Brentford (2-0 in August 2021), Arsenal are unbeaten in each of their last four such games (W3 D1), their longest league run without defeat against the Bees.
Brentford have lost their first Premier League London derby in 15 matches (W8 D6), since a 3-0 defeat to Arsenal in the fixture last season. The Gunners extended their run to 17 games unbeaten in league London derbies.
Mikel Arteta has won 116 of his 200 games in charge of Arsenal in all competitions, the most wins of any manager in their first 200 games in charge of the club (previously Arsene Wenger with 111).
Arsenal have had 10 goals scored via substitutes this season in all competitions, the joint most of any Premier League side (Brighton also 10).