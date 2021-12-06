Brent Venables leaving Clemson. Could Tony Elliott and Dan Radakovich be next?

While multiple reports Sunday night indicated that Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables has taken the head football coaching job at Oklahoma, the Tigers are still in limbo.

Athletic director Dan Radakovich and offensive coordinator Tony Elliott could be moving on to new schools in the coming days as well, according to reports.

“Change is coming in a big way at Clemson,” Sports Illustrated senior writer Pat Forde posted to Twitter on Sunday.

On Friday, it was revealed that Radakovich was a front-runner for the same position at the University of Miami.

Miami Herald reporter Barry Jackson said the Clemson athletic director’s name had come up in Miami’s ongoing search for new athletic department leadership. The Hurricanes fired former athletic director Blake James in November after eight years guiding the Hurricanes’ athletic department.

Sports Illustrated insider Ross Dellenger reported that Miami and Radakovich were meeting this weekend about the opening.

Radakovich first came to Clemson in 2012 after a six-year stint at Georgia Tech. He also has history with Miami after earning a master’s degree in business administration from the school in 1982 and served as the athletic business manager there a year later.

Elliott has been rumored to be in contention for head coaching jobs for several years, and this season is no different. After reportedly being considered for the TCU head coaching job last month, the Clemson graduate’s name has come up for the vacant positions at Virginia and Duke.

“Hearing Tony Elliott is a top candidate for the Virginia job, maybe #1. Duke also wants him,” according to Carl Reed via Twitter. Reed reports for CBSSports. Elliott interviewed for the Blue Devils’ position on Sunday, 247Sports reported.

Bronco Mendenhall stepped down as the Cavaliers’ head coach on Friday, while David Cutcliffe and the Blue Devils agreed to mutually part ways on Nov. 28.

Despite some offensive struggles this season, Elliott has engineered strong units during his time as the program’s offensive coordinator. The 2018 and 2019 offenses were responsible for two of the 22 650-point seasons in major college football history, while also making the Tigers the first school with back-to-back 650-point seasons since Yale in 1888-89. Official NCAA recordkeeping began in 1937.

“Really good chance Brent Venables (OU) and Tony Elliott (heating up at Virginia) have P5 jobs at the end of this cycle,” 247Sports national writer Chris Hummer said on Twitter. “Will be the first real overhaul Dabo Swinney will have to deal with. Done right, it’s a massive opportunity, especially on the offensive side of the ball.”

Before moving over to coach tight ends this season, Elliott led the running backs where Travis Etienne became the ACC’s all-time leading rusher and a two-time ACC Player of the Year (2018-19), the first running back to do so since North Carolina’s Mike Voight (1975-76).

Clemson (9-3) is playing for a 10-win season for the 10th year in a row.

“Clemson’s stability in past decade has been remarkable and helped fuel its dynasty in football,” ESPN senior writer Adam Rittenberg wrote Sunday on social media. “Could be ending soon with DC Brent Venables (Oklahoma), AD Dan Radakovich (Miami) and OC Tony Elliott (Duke/UVA but likely Duke) all in play for other jobs. What a run it has been.”