Brent Rooker brings his right-handed power bat to the Kansas City Royals

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Lynn Worthy
·4 min read
  • 1/4

    Brent Rooker brings his right-handed power bat to the Kansas City Royals

    Derrick Tuskan/AP
  • 2/4

    Brent Rooker brings his right-handed power bat to the Kansas City Royals

    Derrick Tuskan/AP
  • 3/4

    Brent Rooker brings his right-handed power bat to the Kansas City Royals

    Andy Clayton-King/AP
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • 4/4

    Brent Rooker brings his right-handed power bat to the Kansas City Royals

    Derrick Tuskan/AP
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Kansas City Royals
    Kansas City Royals
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Sebastian Rivero
    Sebastian Rivero
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Nick Pratto
    Nick Pratto
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Brent Rooker let his mind race a little bit in the final days before the MLB trade deadline. He sorted through potential trade scenarios that could land him in a place that might mean more opportunity.

At one point, he even landed on Kansas City as a potential destination.

Rooker, 27, just didn’t foresee things unfolding the way they did. The Royals acquired Rooker from the San Diego Padres last week in the trade deadline deal that sent catcher Cam Gallagher to the Padres.

“I wouldn’t say I expected something,” Rooker said of the trade deadline. “I knew there was definitely a possibility just because, being in El Paso and I was playing very well. There wasn’t really shaping up to be a spot for me on that major-league roster, especially once they got (Juan) Soto.

“So I kind of figured there might be something in the works, maybe trying to move me somewhere for a piece they needed or whatever.”

On Wednesday, the Royals called the 6-foot-4, 225-pound outfielder up to the majors prior to their game against the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium. They optioned catcher Sebastian Rivero to Double-A (Rivero will remain in KC on the taxi squad).

Rooker, who kept his phone nearby throughout the trade deadline, thought his ticket to the Royals might have been in a trade involving Andrew Benintendi, but figured that ship had sailed when the Royals traded Benintendi to the New York Yankees.

Instead, the Royals made the move to get him just before the deadline.

Royals general manager J.J. Picollo described Rooker as filling a need in the organization as a right-handed hitting power presence. The majority of the Royals top position players and power hitters called up this season have been left-handed hitters such as MJ Melendez, Vinnie Pasquantino and Nick Pratto.

In his five games with the Royals’ Triple-A affiliate the Omaha Storm Chasers, Rooker went 9 for 20 (.450) with two walks, a double, three home runs, seven RBIs and four runs scored.

This season in 66 Triple-A games between Omaha and Triple-A El Paso, he slashed .286/.393/.633 with 20 doubles, 22 home runs, 62 RBIs and 59 runs scored.

“Looking at the way the roster is made up here right now, it’s a bunch of young guys who are really talented and have a lot of upside and a lot of potential and seem to be having fun playing together,” Rooker said of the Royals. “And they’re playing really well the last few weeks. That’s an environment that I’m always excited to step into.

Rooker said he made some adjustments this season at the plate, including his positioning in the batter’s box -- moving closer to the plate. He said the two big differences he noticed were a lower strikeout rate and a higher walk rate.

A former first-round draft pick of the Minnesota Twins (35th overall in 2017) out of Mississippi State University, he had a decorated collegiate career that included the 2017 Collegiate Baseball Newspaper National Player of the Year as well as the 2017 SEC Player of the Year.

Rooker made his major-league debut with the Twins during the pandemic-shortened 2020 MLB season.

The Padres acquired him from the Twins in the April trade that sent pitchers Chris Paddack, Emilio Pagan and a player to be named later to the Twins. The Padres also received left-handed pitcher Taylor Rogers and cash along with Rooker in the deal.

Rooker figures to factor in as a bat off the bench and a right-handed option in either of the corner outfield spots for the Royals.

“We’re obviously pretty left-handed strong right now,” Royals manager Mike Matheny said. “We are going to be facing some lefties this next series, so (this will) have some more options for us. We’re very clear with Brent and everybody else too. We’ll try to get as many looks as we can, but these guys have been playing good.

“There will be some opportunities, whether it’s to come off the bench and be ready to do some damage or once in a while get him a start in the outfield or potentially DH. He’s a guy that we’ve seen from the other side. We know that he’s got big power. He’s been doing a great job ever since we picked him up.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Chargers' Michael Davis admits personal life cost him starting corner job

    Michael Davis has made a lot of starts for the Chargers at cornerback over the years, but he struggled last season and lost his starting role, he says because of off-field distractions.

  • Russia is desperate for troops and is promising big cash bonuses for volunteers to deploy to Ukraine, UK intel suggests

    The cash incentives come as enthusiasm for volunteering to fight in Putin's brutal war is low, according to UK intelligence.

  • River Lions ride 23-0 run to quarter-final win over Nighthawks

    The Niagara River Lions rode a strong second quarter performance that included a 23-0 run to grab a 99-78 victory over the visiting Guelph Nighthawks on Saturday and advance to the Canadian Elite Basketball League semifinals. EJ Onu put on a dominant performance with 28 points, three blocks and six rebounds as Niagara set the CEBL record for the most points in a post-season quarter with 36 in the second frame. The River Lions (13-7) would have been the home team in the quarter-final as the highe

  • Hockey Canada should not be hosting this world junior tournament

    This is a column by Shireen Ahmed, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted a lot of Canadian hockey in the last few years, but when 2022 began there was hope this year could be different. The men's world junior championship tournament was rescheduled to this month after it was postponed in December because of numerous COVID cases among players. The tournament showcasing the brightest and the best of

  • Canada's Olivier Aubin-Mercier moves within one win of US$1-million MMA payday

    NEW YORK — (The Canadian Gangster) Olivier Aubin-Mercier won a unanimous decision over Paraguay's Alex Martinez on Friday to move into the lightweight final of the Professional Fighters League. The 33-year-old from Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville, Que., will face Scotland's Stevie (Braveheart) Ray for the 155-pound title and a US$1-million payday. Aubin-Mercier (16-5-0) knocked Martinez down seconds into both the second and third rounds, controlling him on the ground once they got there. The judges s

  • World Juniors: Why it's impossible to cover this year's tournament normally

    This summer's World Juniors tournament feels like a forced obligation.

  • Robertson, Harris power Shooting Stars past Rattlers, into CEBL semifinals

    The Scarborough Shooting Stars are headed to the 2022 Canadian Elite Basketball League championship weekend as the expansion team defeated the Saskatchewan Rattlers 108-96 on Sunday. Toronto's Kassius Robertson helped his hometown team advance to the semifinals by scoring 24 points, including the game-winning three-pointer in Elam Ending. Former Toronto Raptors guard Jalen Harris also scored 24 points for the Shooting Stars. Teddy Allen tallied 18 while Kameron Chatman added 16 from the bench. S

  • Medvedev feeling confident after latest title as he shifts focus to NBO title defence

    MONTREAL — Wet weather kept many players in a frustrating holding pattern Monday afternoon at the National Bank Open. Defending champion Daniil Medvedev had no such issue. It's one of the perks of being the world's top-ranked men's singles player. Medvedev received a first-round bye as a top seed and likely won't play his opening match at IGA Stadium until Wednesday. "I will have two good days of practice and after I'll start the tournament," he said. "Of course, I'm very hungry for victories."

  • Forward Mo Babouli returns to CPL, signs with York United through 2024

    TORONTO — York United FC of the Canadian Premier League has signed former Toronto and Forge FC forward Mo Babouli through the end of 2024. The 29-year-old Babouli, who was born in Syria but came to Mississauga, Ont., when he was three, left Forge in January to join Muaither FC in Qatar's second tier. Babouli joined the Toronto FC academy in 2014, making his debut with the MLS side's first team in April 2016. He played 16 league games for TFC that season with one assist. He then played for Al-Itt

  • Canadian junior Weekes falls to Germany's Altmaier in National Bank Open debut

    MONTREAL — It was just a few short years ago that Jaden Weekes was at IGA Stadium as a fan with dreams of one day playing on the ATP Tour circuit. On Saturday, the 17-year-old Montreal native took the next step in his tennis journey by making his National Bank Open debut — on centre court no less — as a wild-card entry in the qualifying draw. Weekes held his own against Germany's Daniel Altmaier before dropping a 6-3, 6-4 decision in one hour 27 minutes. "I mean it's surreal … it was the first t

  • National Bank Open in Toronto will be one of Serena Williams' final events

    TORONTO — Serena Williams' appearance at the National Bank Open in Toronto will be the final one of her career. The tennis legend said earlier Tuesday she is planning to retire from tennis sometime following the U.S. Open, which begins later this month. Williams, who won her opening match at the National Bank Open on Monday, made the announcement in an essay released by Vogue magazine. "I'm turning 41 this month, and something's got to give," wrote Williams. The announcement has already set off

  • Bruins bring back captain Bergeron -- and David Krejci, too

    BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins are getting the gang back together, signing captain Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci — two members of their 2011 Stanley Cup championship team — to one-year deals on Monday. Almost three months after he left the ice without any certainty that he would return, Bergeron signed a one-year deal with the Bruins. A few hours later, the team announced that Krejci, who played last season in his native Czechia, will also be back in 2022-23. Bergeron got a $2.5 million dea

  • Canadian junior Weekes falls to Germany's Altmaier in National Bank Open debut

    MONTREAL — It was just a few short years ago that Jaden Weekes was at IGA Stadium as a fan with dreams of one day playing on the ATP Tour circuit. On Saturday, the 17-year-old Montreal native took the next step in his tennis journey by making his National Bank Open debut — on centre court no less — as a wild-card entry in the qualifying draw. Weekes held his own against Germany's Daniel Altmaier before dropping a 6-3, 6-4 decision in one hour 27 minutes. "I mean it's surreal … it was the first t

  • Toronto FC gets two goals from Osorio, two from Italy in 4-3 win over Nashville

    NASHVILLE — Two goals from a local boy and another two made in Italy. Toronto FC put on a show Saturday. Sure there were some rough spots and a nervy ending but Toronto's 4-3 win in Nashville ended a 19-game winless stretch on the road while showing its newly revamped side is headed in the right direction. "A really important win. … A lot of big positives," said coach Bob Bradley. Jonathan Osorio, a product of Brampton, Ont., scored twice and Italians Federico Bernardeschi and Lorenzo Insigne ad

  • Ashleigh Buhai takes 5-shot lead at Women's British Open

    MUIRFIELD, Scotland (AP) — Ashleigh Buhai surged into a five-shot lead at the Women's British Open after shooting a 7-under 64 in the third round on Saturday. Now she just has to find a way to finish off for her first major victory. The South African also led this tournament in 2019 at Woburn after the second round but finished fifth, her best result at a major. Buhai is in a much stronger position at Muirfield after a round that included eight birdies before a lone bogey on the last hole, givin

  • Montreal's Auger-Aliassime ready for long-awaited return to hometown tournament

    Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime was a fledgling teenager when he last played at the National Bank Open in his hometown. He'll make his return to IGA Stadium as a top-10 player on the ATP Tour and a tournament headliner. "I do embrace this position and I worked to be in this position," Auger-Aliassime said Sunday. "I'd rather be where I am today than anywhere else." Ranked ninth in the world, the six-foot-four right-hander is the only seeded Canadian player at No. 6. Denis Shapovalov of Richmond

  • Rangers name defenseman Jacob Trouba captain

    NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Rangers have named defenseman Jacob Trouba captain. Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury announced the selection in a news release Tuesday morning, and the team held a news conference with Drury, Trouba and coach Gerard Gallant at the team's practice facility in Greenburgh, New York, in the afternoon. Trouba, a first-round selection by Winnipeg in the 2012 draft, was acquired from the Jets on June 17, 2019. He has totaled 20 goals and 58 assists in 189 g

  • Toronto Argonauts rally for 34-20 home victory over Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    TORONTO — Benoit Marion and the Toronto Argonauts' punt-coverage team added to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats fourth-quarter woes Saturday night. Marion returned a blocked punt 24 yards for the go-ahead touchdown to rally Toronto to a wild 34-20 home win over Hamilton. After Trevor Hoyte blocked Michael Domagala's punt, Marion picked up the loose ball and ran it in 2:37 into the fourth quarter to break a 17-17 tie. Marion's TD came moments after Boris Bede's 44-yard field goal sailed wide, thanks to a

  • Northern athletes undaunted by their challenges at Canada Games

    YELLOWKNIFE — Athletes from across Canada's North will be among those competing at this month's Canada Summer Games, including some in sports rarely seen in their home territories. Nunavut is sending its first beach volleyball team to compete at the amateur multi-sport festival that opened Saturday in Ontario's Niagara Region and concludes Aug. 21. “We don’t play beach volleyball very often in Nunavut," beach player Talia Grant said. "We don’t have the facilities for it. “I’m incredibly excited

  • Serena Williams plays final match in Canada, losing to Bencic at National Bank Open

    TORONTO — Serena Williams has played her final match in Canada. The all-time tennis great lost to Switzerland's Belinda Bencic 6-2, 6-4 in the second round of the National Bank Open. Williams, who turns 41 this September, announced her intention to retire at the end of this season on Tuesday. She received three loud ovations before the match against Bencic even began, with the sold-out crowd at Toronto's Sobeys Stadium clearly favouring Williams. Signs dotted the 12,500-seat venue with messages