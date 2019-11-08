Brent Lakatos wins gold for Canada at world para athletics championships

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Brent Lakatos captured Canada's first gold medal at the world para athletics championships on Friday.

The native of Dorval, Que., won the men's T53 100 metres on the second day of the competition.

Lakatos finished in 14.59 seconds to claim his fourth straight gold in the event. It was his 12th world title overall.

Alister McQueen of Calgary finished fifth in the men's F64 javelin.

Ilana Dupont of Saskatoon was eighth in the T53 women's 100 metres.

Zachary Gingras of Markham, Ont., was eighth in the T38 men's 400 metres.

The event runs through Nov. 15.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 8, 2019.

The Canadian Press