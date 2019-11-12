Brent Lakatos wins 2nd gold, Renee Foessel takes bronze at World Para Athletic Championships

Canadian Brent Lakatos captured his second gold at the 2019 World Para Athletics Championships in Dubai on Tuesday in the men's 800m T53 final.

Lakotos won with a time of one minute 40.59 seconds, well off his world record of 1:31.69, though he set a championship record of 1:38.38 in his heat.

The 39-year-old previously won gold in the men's 100m T53 and silver in the 400m T53 at these world championships.

"That race went exactly as I'd hoped it would," Lakatos said. "There were a few strategies going in, keep (Thailand's Pongsakorn Paeyo) boxed in behind me and it worked perfectly."

Paeyo earned silver and South Korea's Yoo Byunghoon took bronze.

WATCH | Lakatos grab second gold in the men's 800m T53:

The Montreal native owns 18 career WPA medals, including 13 gold.

Foessel claims bronze, sets Canadian record four times

Renee Foessel captured bronze in the women's discus F38 as she set a new Canadian record four times, with her longest throw of 33.37 holding up for a spot on the podium.

Foessel's final Canadian record mark came on her fifth attempt. The Orangeville, Ont., native joins Lakatos as the only Canadians to medal in Dubai.

"This is absolutely amazing," said Foessel, who was born with cerebral palsy that affects one side of her body. "I couldn't have imagined an outcome like this. I'm very happy, satisfied and proud of our performances today. I'm going to remember the moments like these and it wouldn't be without the support of my coach, my family, friends, fellow athletes, all of Canada behind us, there's no words."

Mi Na of China won gold and Simone Kruger of South Africa took silver.

WATCH | Foessel's longest throw to earn bronze in women's discus F38:

Here's how other Canadians placed on Tuesday:

Ness Murby of Vancouver finished sixth in women's discus F11.

Ljiljana Ljubisic of Coquitlam finished seventh in women's discus F11.

Jennifer Brown of Calgary finished sixth in the women's discus F38.

Jessica Frotten of Whitehorse finished seventh in the women's 800m T53.

CBC Sports is providing live coverage of the World Para Athletics Championships.