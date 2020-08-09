Brent Carver obituary

The Canadian actor Brent Carver, who has died aged 68, played only once in the UK, in London in 1992, but in a performance of such shattering, flamboyant intensity as Molina, a gay window dresser, that it instantly entered the pantheon of fabled musical theatre turns.

The show was John Kander and Fred Ebb’s Kiss of the Spiderwoman at the Shaftesbury theatre in the West End. When Hal Prince’s production moved to Broadway in 1993, Carver won a Tony award – the show, with a book by Terrence McNally, adapted from Manuel Puig’s 1976 novel, collected seven in all – and, at the age of 40, Carver’s career had come into focus.

He had worked for 20 years with all the leading practitioners in Toronto and Stratford, Ontario – the resident English directors John Neville and Robin Phillips, the actors Christopher Plummer, Martha Henry and Richard Monette.

And now, according to Prince, who had promoted him to the leading role he was at first understudying in Kiss of the Spider Woman’s try-out in upstate New York, after the original Molina left, he was an amazing discovery, a new superstar. The only reason he didn’t sustain that status in the public eye was because he didn’t choose to.

Brent Carver as Molina in Kiss of the Spiderwoman at Shaftesbury theatre, London, in 1992. He became 'an expressive conduit, a waterfall, through whom the whole musical poured'. Photograph: Donald Cooper/Alamy

Carver’s seemingly ageless, bubble-haired Molina, puckish of demeanour and as wire-framed as a row of steel shirt-hangers, was incarcerated in a Latin American prison – he had been entrapped by a minor – along with a political activist, Valentin (Anthony Crivello) and his own high-flown fantasies of movie divas, especially Dolores del Rio. These were acted out on an upper level by Chita Rivera as the Spiderwoman while the two men, bound in torture, muddled their way towards an accommodation resembling something like love.

With his firm, yet flickering, face, subtle, ingratiating gestures and strong baritone voice, Carver became an expressive conduit, a waterfall, through whom the whole musical poured. Commenting on his emotional openness on stage, the critic Karen Fricker said that he was always “acutely present, in his body, and the moment”. And yet just three months after winning the Tony, he left the show.

Brent Carver, right, after receiving his Tony award in 1993, with his co-star Chita Rivera. Photograph: Richard Drew/AP

At the time of Spiderwoman on Broadway, Carver contested the actor’s usual defence of losing oneself in a character by telling the New York Times that he felt allowed to be more of himself on stage than he was off it: “Your life doesn’t stop for two hours and 20 minutes while you are playing a character. You’re very much more alive as yourself.”

Broadway? He could take it or leave it. He liked staying at home – for many years, a cottage in Niagara-on-the Lake, Ontario – and he liked living in Canada. Five years later, in 1998, Prince insisted that he be cast in the Lincoln Center production of Jason Robert Brown’s Parade, another great fable of social and political injustice, this time based on the true life story of a Jewish factory manager, Leo Frank, wrongly convicted in Atlanta, Georgia, in 1913, of a young girl’s murder on the grounds that he was the last person to see her alive.

