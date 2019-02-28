Brent Burns details that time he was attacked by a cheetah

If you had to hazard a guess as to which NHL player had a high-risk run-in with a cheetah and was nearly forced to miss a game to heal his associated wounds, Brent Burns would come to mind first, wouldn’t he?

For good reason.

In an episode of Barstool’s Spittin’ Chiclets, the San Jose Sharks star defender told hosts Paul Bissonnette and Ryan Whitney about the time that himself, Joe Thornton and former NHLer Colin White visited an animal sanctuary, and he ended up being mistaken as prey.

Why? If you’ll believe it, because he was wearing a cashmere sweater.

Here’s the full clip:

Brent Burns (@Burnzie88) almost had to miss a game once because he was attacked by a Cheetah. Full episode here–> https://t.co/eWXNPGPrRz pic.twitter.com/ZVRWbbWM8Q — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) February 28, 2019





Thankfully, the cheetah attack hasn’t spoiled Burns’ love for animals.

To celebrate his 1,000th game in the NHL, Burns was gifted two antelope to integrate into his Texas ranch and offseason home.

No word if he’s still risking it all in cashmere.

Brent Burns is one with nature. (Getty)

