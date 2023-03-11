Brenntag's (ETR:BNR) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

The board of Brenntag SE (ETR:BNR) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend by 38% on the 20th of June to €2.00, up from last year's comparable payment of €1.45. This makes the dividend yield about the same as the industry average at 2.1%.

Brenntag's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

While it is always good to see a solid dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is feasible. However, Brenntag's earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 18.1% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 31%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Brenntag Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The annual payment during the last 10 years was €0.667 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was €1.45. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 8.1% per annum over that time. The growth of the dividend has been pretty reliable, so we think this can offer investors some nice additional income in their portfolio.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Brenntag has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 20% per annum. A low payout ratio and decent growth suggests that the company is reinvesting well, and it also has plenty of room to increase the dividend over time.

We Really Like Brenntag's Dividend

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Earnings growth generally bodes well for the future value of company dividend payments. See if the 16 Brenntag analysts we track are forecasting continued growth with our free report on analyst estimates for the company. Is Brenntag not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

