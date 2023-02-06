Brennan Ward wants welterweight title shot or unbeaten Dalton Rosta at middleweight after Bellator 290

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Brennan Ward thinks it’s time he fights for gold.

The Bellator welterweight contender wants to challenge for the title following his most recent win. Ward (17-6 MMA, 12-6 BMMA) defeated Sabah Homasi (17-11 MMA, 6-5 BMMA) by second-round TKO to open up the Bellator 290 main card on CBS on Saturday.

Now on a three-fight winning streak, Ward thinks it’s time he got a title shot.

“I want to fight for the belt,” Ward said at his Bellator 290 post-fight news conference. “I want to fight for the title. I want to fight for the title, man. Nobody brings it like I do. No one in the promotion brings it like I do.

“What? Maybe the ‘Pitbull’ Brothers? Who else? Who else brings it like I do? I’ve got a 100 percent finishing rate – 100 percent … 100 percent, dude – against some dudes that can crack, too, you know what I mean?”

The Bellator welterweight title currently is held by Yaroslav Amosov. The Ukranian is set to fight interim champion Logan Storley in a title unification bout Feb. 25 at Bellator 291 in Dublin.

But if the next title shot doesn’t come his way, Ward has other interests, as well – just not at 170 pounds. Ward would like to face rising middleweight contender Dalton Rosta (8-0 MMA, 8-0 BMMA) a weight class above.

“Would it be a fun super fight? I think it would be fun,” Ward said. “Dude, come on. You know that would be a fun-ass fight. I was bullsh*tting with his manager when I came back, and I was like, ‘That dude is a younger version of me.’ He’s a little more cut up and diesel than when I was at 185, but he reminded me just of me. And I’m like, ‘Yo, that would be such a fun fight.

“I don’t f*cking hate the guy. He doesn’t hate me. He’s better than me at the memes. He makes good f*cking memes and gets under my skin. … If they want to make that fight, I’m obviously down for that fight.”

